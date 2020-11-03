Look into a stranger’s eyes
What a beautiful city we live in! Filled with beautiful people! The rhetoric of this era, however, encourages us to see enemies everywhere, danger just around the corner.
The truth is, regardless of election outcomes, the beauty of our city is entirely up to us — its residents. The dismal tribal talk of societal disintegration can only come true if we let it, if we choose it. Will we choose to believe in the horrified whispers of dystopia, rather than the kind smile of our neighbor? Will we choose to divide rather than actively create the unity we claim to desire?
What kind of Colorado Springs do you want to believe in, do you want to live in? Washington cannot control how we the people of the Springs decide to live and treat each other.
Presidents, congressmen and political parties cannot dictate the compassion, forgiveness, and care that we can extend to each other to build our community. The war or peace we choose in our own hearts will be reflected in our city.
So, put down the caustic and divisive media, blogs, memes, ads, videos, websites and articles. Their primary interests are money and power, not our welfare. Instead of burying ourselves in alienating rhetoric, look up! Look up into your neighbor’s eyes and see them as your friend, your brother or sister. Look into the stranger’s eyes and see them as the beautiful, valuable person they are.
If we do that, Colorado Springs will truly be beautiful.
Holly Tripp
Colorado Springs
Saddest Halloween ever
Normally we have 50 to 100 kids ring our doorbell on Halloween. Normally the street is filled with the sound of happy, delighted squealing little kids. Little girls with their high pitched “Thank you’s,” and little boys quietly saying “That was scary.”
After having no one ringing our doorbell by 7 p.m. I walked out into the middle of the street. Everything was dark. Everything was quiet. I thought I heard some little kids far way. Maybe just a memory.
It was sad. Isn’t time to stop with this corona nonsense? What are we doing to the kids?
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
A necessary motivator
The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on Feb. 6, 2020. Since then, 269 unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 230,000 American lives. Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 855 people have died each day. To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 99 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus.
Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones. As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus.
That fear keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. And that fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to support politicians who view the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.
Andrew Ginsburg
Southport
Choosing tribe over compassion
Oh dear. I just returned home north of Colorado Springs, after a 6-month hiatus, and found my neighborhood festooned with Trump signs. It’s also devoid, utterly devoid, of Black Lives Matter signs, or its equivalent. Are we unaware of the message sent to our friends and neighbors of color? I’m not.
The pro-Trump signs say, ”We support enabling, empowering, and encouraging racists.” Accessorizing with pro-police flags communicates approval for choking, and more injustice. Additionally, a dearth of signs supporting our people of color (it doesn’t have to be a BLM sign) implies, “We don’t care... no compassion here.”
What happened to my “nice” neighborhood? Now, as I stroll by the Trump signs, I’m left wondering, “How do my neighbors honestly view my newborn grandson?” I wonder because Damien’s father is black, and his mother (my daughter) is, well, genetically complicated, but a person of color.
It’s maddening. Trumpism has driven decent people to choose tribe over compassion and reason.
John Putnam
Colorado Springs
Rules and laws apply to all
I live in a nice neighborhood in Colorado Springs. When I purchased my home, I signed an agreement to abide by certain covenants, as did every other home-owner in my area. One of our HOA rules is that the only type of yard sign we are allowed to put out is a “for sale” or “for rent” sign.
It started with one house, then a few days later, their next-door neighbors followed suit. Recently, three more homes on the same block had put up Trump/Pence signs. There is not a single Biden/Harris sign displayed in my area.
Is that because no one in my neighborhood supports Biden? Of course not. It’s because most Democrats believe in following the rules, whereas Trump supporters seem to relish in breaking them. I find it ironic that supporters of a man who proclaims “law and order,” while eagerly denouncing peaceful protesters, do not believe rules and laws apply to them.
If I lived in a neighborhood without covenants preventing me from putting up political signs, I would proudly display a Biden/Harris sign. But, because I respect my neighbors and try to follow rules I agreed to, I won’t. I wish some of my neighbors had the same respect for others and for rules.
Beatrice Dalloway
Colorado Springs