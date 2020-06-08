Living up to our better angels
I grew up believing that the police’s role was to protect and serve. All of us! This basic premise seems to be under siege. Police forces across the country are having to look deep into who they are and what their role in society is.
While there are many examples of police officers reaching out to listen and interact respectfully with protesters, there are too many examples of the police acting violently and even malevolently. Tear gas, rubber bullets, medical stations destroyed. These are the acts of the fearful and the lost.
It feels very much like this go around is different, different in many ways. The protests are enduring, worldwide and in story after story they are mostly peaceful, respectful and committed to change. Police officers across the country and the world have an opportunity to open their hearts and join fellow officers who are leading the way towards connecting with those they serve.
My sincerest hope is that we as a society can turn a corner and recognize that we can live up to our better angels. This is an ongoing work that we must continue individually and as a society. Let us not waste this precious opportunity to move forward in this direction.
David Rudin
Colorado Springs
Putting party over country
I am sure that Congressman Doug Lamborn must cross his fingers when he takes the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I do know that he puts party over country and even stated that when first elected when he said he would vote against everything the Democrats proposed even if it was good for the country.
I emailed him after watching police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at American citizens at the direction of Attorney General William Barr who wanted peaceful demonstrators moved back so Donald Trump could put on his phony photo op.
Lamborn’s first response did not address the issue at all. I sent a second email requesting he respond to the specific issue and received reply that he thought it was “an incredibly powerful moment when Trump walked to St. John’s Church where past presidents since Madison have prayed for the wellbeing of our country. We must come together as a country, and I thank the President for leading the effort....”
I don’t see where attacking American citizens who probably would have moved back if asked is bringing our country together. Lamborn is complicit in dividing our country. I applaud Gen. James Mattis for trying to let America know that President Trump and his followers are causing great harm to this country. I served for almost 28 years in the Navy and took the oath. Difference is I understood that it meant country first.
Ronald Johnson
Colorado Springs
The more things change
When I saw the photo, and read the story, about President Donald Trump’s walk to St John’s Church for a photo op of him holding a Bible while looking stern and steadfast — after peaceful protesters were cleared out with tear gas and rubber bullets — I couldn’t help but have a flashback to my days in Southeast Asia.
During the Vietnam War it was very common for politicians fly into Bangkok, catch a quick flight into Vietnam for a photo op of themselves in a flak jacket and helmet; and then get back on the plane to spend the night in a luxury Bangkok hotel with a flight home the next day.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Ban the sale and use of f
ireworks
In your recent article about the July 4th fireworks events around the Pikes Peak region failed to mention that the use of fireworks at home is still illegal. The county commissioners have yet to express the status of selling, buying, and using fireworks throughout the county.
The fireworks vendors always draw in a large amount of people in their sales tent areas, creating a crowded close contact situation.
The state, county, and city leaders are always saying to keep a safe distance from others and cover up.
In addition, trying to keep group gathering numbers to 10 or less. There are some neighborhoods in the county, as well in the city, that gather up to set off illegal airborne fireworks without regard to the law and ordinances.
These are the kind of residents that don’t abide by certain/selective laws not even local water restrictions.
Now is the time to publish an order to ban the sale and use of all types of fireworks. Albeit the pandemic outbreaks, the current drought situation is always in flux. What are the county commissioners and the Department of Health and Environment waiting for. Some June and July events and gatherings like the street breakfast and Pikes Peak Hill Climb have been rescheduled or canceled. Don’t hesitate or delay your ruling and announcement. Let’s keep our county safe and healthy.
Joseph Merenda
Colorado Springs
What happened to social distancing?Protesters have been exercising their First Amendment rights shoulder-to-shoulder for a number of days now across the nation (with assistance and encouragement of our local, state and national elected officials and law enforcement).
Given this environment, there is obviously no need (or justification) to enforce any COVID-19 social distancing, so let’s reopen all schools, public transportation, businesses and sporting/concert venues.
If tens of thousands across the nation can sit, sweat, shout, lay and march in close proximity for days on end with no impediment, then there is no further need to keep small (or any) businesses closed.
If this activity were such a threat to public health (as we’ve been warned) it would be prohibited and enforced, yes?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs