Little done to preserve Paradise

I would like to add to the story “Paradise Changed” in April 17 Gazette. This is a historic, unique, and rare place in our area. It is The Monument Preserve but little has been done to preserve it. The many animals who call the Monument Preserve home have been overlooked. They have lost their shelter, shade, homes, and food source when the bulldozer and masticater went through the forest.

More consideration (and law) is given to the Prebles mouse habitat than was given to these forest animals and birds. This project caused a serious environmental impact. As stated in the article, the vegetation overgrowth was a fire hazard that USFS Ranger Carl Bauer is quoted as saying, “Has a long history of mismanagement”. The way I and many others feel, the USFS has now added to that mismanagement by the radical method used to destroy this area treasure. Mr. Bauer emphasizes the specific fire danger caused by overgrowth of Gambel Oak brush to justify the extreme tree removal. This tree removal also included clearcutting hundreds of Ponderosa Pines, Fir, and Spruce trees, by the way. It is very evident, though, when looking at the hundreds of acres south and west in the Monument Preserve, which was similarly mitigated last summer, that this is only a very temporary answer. Every single oak that was cut off last summer has now sprouted at least 10 new shoots already 2-3 feet tall! I see the long-term fire risk being greatly compounded instead of being solved. I don’t know the answer and obviously the US Forest Service doesn’t either.

I really hope some changes are made before Phase 3 is implemented. The Friends of Monument Preserve is a very dedicated and hard working group. Their website and pictures show more of what has happened.

Cindy Huntley

Monument

Science of reproduction

David Finkleman supports the creation of a Scientific Court to adjudicate the science of medical abortion, separating scientific fact from political and religious influences. (“Data can be tailored,” The Gazette, April 26, 2023)

The science of human reproduction does not need to be adjudicated. Science confirms:

• A new human life is created at conception.

• Cell differentiation begins within hours.

• The baby’s heart is fully functional at ten weeks.

• At 13 weeks, the baby has fingerprints.

• Abortion terminates a human life.

The right to life trumps all other rights. Women’s rights/“abortion rights” are meaningless for a person whose life is terminated before birth.

Killing babies in the womb denies them their “unalienable rights” to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Robert Sallee

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

So much for ‘live and let live’

The Colorado Legislature just passed several laws that:

1) makes it illegal for a Doctor to reverse the first dose of a medical abortion pill if the woman changes her mind 2) limits the ability of ProLife Pregnancy Centers to advertise their services of prenatal care and adoption alternatives to abortion. In typical Progressive fashion, the state legislature and our uber liberal governor have enshrined their progressive ideology into Law, suppressing the rights of anyone who feels differently about their radical agenda.

Progesterone reversal is a legal and safe (per American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists) way for a woman to reverse a medical abortion if she changes her mind and she should have the right to choose to do so. And Limiting Pregnancy Centers ability to advertise their services stifles their freedom speech and limits a woman’s ability to know her options after discovering she is pregnant.

It has been truly alarming to live in Colorado for 60 years and watch the Progressives Goose Step March their way through our society and culture. Twenty years ago the Liberals asked everyone to just “Live and Let Live”. Now they insist everyoane follow their doctrines and beliefs, solidifying them into Law and attacking anyone who disagrees.

Whether it’s limiting a parent’s right to choose therapy for their child to promoting gender confusion in innocent little children in our schools or not prosecuting and jailing criminals, the changes they have wrought are startling. Now restricting a doctor’s ability to prescribe a legal and safe procedure and suppressing ProLife Health centers ability to promote their services, is just another example of Progressives suffocating anyone who has the audacity to disagree. So much for “Live and Let Live”.

Mike Golden

Colorado Springs

Not knowing our shared history

The longest filibuster in U.S. history happened in 1964. It lasted 75 days! At issue was The Civil Rights Act. Democrats tried to block its passage and did so for 75 days. It finally passed with overwhelming Republican support!

Not knowing our shared history will ultimately be the lid on America’s Coffin.

Len Bentley

Colorado Springs

Tired of the Rockies losing

I am tired of watching the Rockies lose game after game. Fire the manager.

Rebuild a team that can bunt, run, steal bases, not just always swing for the fences. They need a manager who has some insight into when to pull a non-effective pitcher. I am tired of watching double plays because the manager does not agree to play small ball. I am appalled that the owner does not see what is happening and make some changes. The Rockies are destined to finish last in their division. Denver and the Front Range deserve a much better ball club. A very disappointed baseball fan.

Donald Worley

Colorado Springs