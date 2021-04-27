Litter laws not being enforced
Littering in Colorado Springs is a Class 2 Petty Offense. (Colo. Rev. Stat. §18-4-51.)
First conviction: A fine between $20 and $500. Second conviction: A fine between $50 and $1,000. Subsequent convictions: A fine between $100 and $1,000.
There are scenes like the above photo all over our city. Why are our laws not being enforced?
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
De-escalation wasn’t possible
The idiotic recriminations keep rolling in for the police officer who shot the knife-wielding teenager in a Columbus, Ohio driveway: Why didn’t he fire a warning shot? Why didn’t he shoot her in the leg? Why didn’t he deploy a taser? Why didn’t he “de-escalate” the situation?
Here the answer: The officer was — within mere seconds of his arrival on the scene – confronted with a chaotic and violent melee, with one of the individuals being attacked falling at his feet and the teenaged attacker immediately attempting to stab yet another unarmed individual.
Police don’t fire “warning shots” — that’s dangerous, and contrary to their training.
Police don’t “aim for the leg” — even if President Joe Biden (with his decades of law enforcement experience) suggests it. It is contrary to police training — you aim for center-of-mass torso.
Police don’t deploy a taser when immediately confronted with an in-progress assault with a deadly weapon — they are trained to stop the deadly threat.
“De-escalate”. As seen in the body camera video, there were two adult individuals associated with the teenaged assailant standing in the driveway. There was the 43 year-old adult male in the gray hoodie (you know, the one who kicked the first targeted victim in the face after she fell — in front of the police officer as he arrived, no less); then there was an adult female in the driveway.
Why didn’t the “adults” de-escalate the situation, before calling 9-1-1?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Celebrate good police work
The article on the efforts of the Colorado Legislature to introduce some police reforms was nicely written with perspectives from the opposing sides. The part that needs clarification however, is the portion that addressed the use of Ketamine. Police departments do not administer Ketamine, and they do not carry it as one of their tools to deal with combative offenders. It is administered by medical first responders, so it should not be included as a “police reform”. What police do carry is Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
It would be nice to see The Gazette do a story on how many lives the police departments have saved by providing Narcan to overdose victims. Maybe sharing more of the good work and good news from the police ranks would instill more confidence in our police departments.
Bad policing happens and we need to work to end it, but we are dealing with human beings and human emotion, and humans fail. On a whole, the vast majority of our police do a wonderful job and their positive outcomes and work need to be celebrated more.
John Pickard
Lakewood
No sinister plot here
On Friday, April 23, James Cullivan wrote that the city is changing. The city is growing. He writes that there are three apartment size roll-off dumpsters in driveways near his single-family Village 7 home. He questions whether these are HGTV inspired flippers and whether they will sell to another absentee owner who converts the home into a multi tenant frat house with its ensuing problems. Or, he adds, is it another Wall Street hedge fund attracted to the potential profits of New York City density standards? He adds that the city is experiencing a flash mob-like frenzy of star-struck transplants. He asks, “What the hell is going on here?”
I moved here in 1978. Yes, the town has grown. The Falcon Drive-In stood at the corner of Barnes, Park Vista, and Templeton Gap. T Gap, as it was known, was a two-lane road and cars regularly slid into the ditch in a snowstorm. Austin Bluffs hadn’t been built. Powers ended at Barnes.
Perhaps the correct answer is Occam’s Razor. which is the idea that the most likely explanation for an event is usually the simplest explanation.
Many of the houses in Village 7 and Old Farm are near or over 40 years old. Because of COVID-19 people are spending more time in their houses. Many have curtailed activities and vacations and have the time and money to do renovations. They are improving their homes to enjoy them. I have done that with mine. While I did not have a dumpster in my driveway, I filled my garbage cans to the brim doing home improvements this past year.
There is no sinister plot here. If Mr. Cullivan wants to know what is going on with his neighbors perhaps he should get to know them.
He could even offer to help them.
Kristin Phillips
Colorado Springs
An alarming healthcare crisis
I’m grateful to see that the bipartisan mental health bill for Colorado was passed. This is a most important step to address the struggles and desperation that leads to hopelessness for so many.
We cannot ignore the conditions that contribute to wide spread homelessness, addictions and suicide. Thank you to all who put forth the time and effort to address this alarming health care crisis. This issue desperately needs to be addressed on a national basis. Maybe even some of our politicians in Washington can benefit from mental health care.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs