Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.