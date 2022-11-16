Listen to the people
The Your Viewpoint in the Gazette on Nov. 10 by Colleen Keller titled “Show us the water” and “A serious water shortage” letter in The Gazette on Nov. 13 by Willie Alexander are on point. We as citizens in this beautiful city and the surrounding area have understood that there is a water crisis.
With all the articles that have been written in The Gazette about the water crisis here and in the entire state, you would think that our leaders would understand the seriousness as well. The reason they don’t is that they have their own agenda that is growth, mega growth.
You look around and you can see it everywhere. They don’t care what the people want or say, it is all about them. A El Paso County commissioner in a interview with The Gazette stated that we should embrace growth. City Council members must think the same way as they have changed some of the rules regarding development so that they can approve a development to go forward. So much for leadership, it is really sad but they get their way.
The Amara annexation is a good example. The city of Fountain does not have the ample water to support the annexation and the development and turned it down. The property is surrounded on three sides by Fountain but the Colorado Springs City Council is looking at it to possibly trying to maybe annex the property knowing they don’t have the water for such a massive annexation. They will worry about the water at another time. If they keep going with their massive growth agenda, we will lose our beautiful city and the surrounding area.
They can’t do what is best for the city instead of what they want to do, which is to grow, grow and grant development for more megadevelopment regardless of what it will do to our beautiful city. They have been voted in to do what is best for the city and to listen to the citizens and if you can’t do that, please resign!
The people of the city should have a voice, please listen to us!
Jim White
Monument
No recognition for vets
On Friday, Veteran’s Day, my wife and I had the pleasure of attending the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s performance of Celtic Spirit.
Not once during the evening was there recognition of our nation’s active military or veterans. I thought our Philharmonic was worthy of more.
Bill Savage (Vietnam veteran)
Colorado Springs
Christmas consumerism frenzy
A heartfelt ‘thank you” to 92.9 Peak FM radio for not buckling to commercialism and instead taking one holiday at a time. Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday that deserves to not be lost in the Christmas consumerism frenzy.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Letters were spot-on
In recent comments in the Letters to the Editor by marvelously talented and generous Eve Tilley and highly respected Air Force Col., musician and ‘wise old owl’, Jim Strub were spot-on.
Without the successful efforts to move the Burns organ to the City Auditorium, the organ could have been sacrificed for a parking lot.
Robert Jones
Colorado Springs
Remove the campaign signs
Just a reminder to the midterm campaign committees, winners and losers, let’s not forget to remove signs along the roadways now.
We tolerated it for months, the ballots have been counted, it’s finally over. We all take pride in keeping Colorado Springs beautiful. Thank you.
Don Winter
Colorado Springs
Reduce your state taxes
Colorado residents spend a significant amount of their incomes on taxes ..... state income tax, sales tax, real estate tax, personal property tax, estate tax, parking meter tax, gasoline tax, on and on.
And while our elected officials campaign to lower tax rates, the real answer to cutting taxes is to replace the antiquated government structure within the state.
Colorado, like most states, is organized for the horse and buggy days; the multiple offices of government we have today were established before the invention of cellphones, computers and 70 mph autos.
As a result, we have far too many layers and divisions of state government — 64 counties with 64 county commissioners and their staff, and 270 or so incorporated towns with mayors and their staff.
According to the information I’ve gathered, three counties in Colorado have fewer than 1,000 residents and 26 counties have fewer than 10,000 residents.
Let’s embrace existing technologies that allow us to communicate and transact much of our business from home computers or cellphones.
We could stop wasting taxpayer money supporting unneeded infrastructures, and replace the 64 county and 270 city governments with a dozen regional governments.
Not only would the payroll for elected and appointed officials and their staff be significantly reduced, we could gain efficiencies and consistencies across these larger areas further reducing costs, and ultimately taxes.
We don’t have to close local fire stations, police stations, libraries, etc., we just need to manage them from regions rather than from 300-plus cities and counties.
To start the process, we could begin consolidating the tiny towns and counties into regional governments and work toward the more populated cities and counties.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs