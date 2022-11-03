Listen to shoppers and merchants
As I watched the TV commercial promoting shopping downtown Colorado Springs, I have to question this. The Downtown Partnership and the Parking Administration have promoted the elimination of 10 critically needed parking spaces on Tejon and Kiowa streets and using those parking spaces for restaurant tables. Why continue eliminating parking spaces? At the beginning of holiday shopping?
The commercial states, “shop to your heart’s content.” Not so when elimination of parking spaces have eroded public attitudes about coming downtown. Not so when parking meters give only 10 minutes for a quarter. Not so with meter police handing out expensive tickets instead of warnings.
Shoppers and merchants tell us, “We need as many street parking spaces as possible.” Parking garages are not an option for those with children, elderly with mobility issues and others who simply fear going into dark secluded areas. To support downtown and holiday shopping, the Parking Administration needs to listen to shoppers and merchants and restore those 10 parking spaces on Tejon and Kiowa streets. Also, 20 minutes for a quarter would restore shopper’s attitude that downtown is a friendly and fun place to shop. Then, shoppers will return to downtown and “shop to their heart’s content.”
James Ciletti
Colorado Springs
Way of life is at stake
Thursday, the county planning commission will hear a new sketch plan proposal for Flying Horse North owned by Classic Homes, which is owned by developer Jeff Smith.
The original plan was approved years ago and building started. Suddenly it stopped because Smith wants to build a hotel and wants to increase the density of the homes from the original 201 lots to 846. At the last public meeting, one of the representatives of the development said that whatever makes them more money.
I’ve been told that Smith is the most influential man in El Paso County and when he talks people listen.
I’m hoping that the planning commission and commissioners listen to the people, not Jeff Smith. Black Forest does not need more houses, and we definitely do not need a hotel. Smith can afford to build a home off the beaten path and not see or hear the increased traffic and still have deer, turkeys, and other wildlife come through his land, but the rest of us cannot.
The increased traffic, which will not just affect Black Forest Road and Colorado 83, it will overflow to the rest of the forest when homeowners want to get away from that traffic.
Water usage, yes, they have water coming from Cherokee water district but how long will that last? The district dug four wells and only one was viable.
The destruction of wildlife habitat and our way of life is at stake here.
I was told a few years ago that these public meetings were only to make the public feel good about voicing our concerns since the decisions were made in the developer’s favor.
I am begging the Planning Commission to turn down Classic homes revised plans. Please put the public first along with our water and wildlife concerns above those who just want to make more money.
Pam Devereux
Colorado Springs
Importance of teachers
Mike Rosen is out of touch with reality (Why school teachers aren’t underpaid). My rebuttals to his claims are as follows: there are “tens of millions of Americans who have the ability to do that job (teaching)”. Thanks to the pandemic, we now have actual data on that claim. Absolutely false. During the pandemic, parents taught their children using lessons and materials provided for them by the schools and teachers. Result? According to The Gazette “Historic setbacks to learning seen across the US (because of the pandemic); decades of progress lost.” So much for the abilities of those tens of millions of Americans!
Market driven? There is an acute shortage of teachers across the nation so market forces should actually raise teacher salaries. Comparison to other professions? Colorado has the biggest divide. Nationally, teacher pay is 21.4% less than others with same education and experience. They make less than personal trainers and graphic artists. Unlike military which adds housing allowance to their salaries, low or no cost medical, dental, and vision care, and taxpayer-funded pension, teachers pay out of their salaries for medical insurance and copays, their own housing, and 8% of their salary for their pension.
Importance of job? While I agree that soldiers have important jobs for national security, there would be no lawyers, doctors, architects, musicians, engineers, nurses, accountants, CEO’s, nor military without teachers — maybe not even op-ed writers like Rosen! Teachers are important culturally. And they build the backbone of our economy.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
Who are we as a nation?
When did a political party become a mouthpiece for ugly, biased, insulting, degrading, hurtful, threatening and mean-spirited rhetoric?
It is appalling to watch and listen to the level of hatred spewed against candidates that includes race, religion, ethnicity and gender, just to get a vote to win over the party in power?
When did we lose or civility and why?
Who are we as a nation?
What message does this send to our children?
When did it rise to the current level?
Did our previous national leader set the tone?
It appears to me that the name of the game today is to insult and degrade your opponent so you don’t have to disclose what you really stand for.
My mute button is about worn-out!
Jan Doran
Colorado Springs