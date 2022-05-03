Limiting watering times
Well here we go, our water time hits a limit. We can only use so much water to help save this resource. Really, when has our city start doing this too. The word is never. Oh OK, know the city is looking out for our future. REALLY. No way does this city any concerns for our water future. Just look out your door or drive around down town or up north and look at the large scale of building going on.
Where is our water future at city of Colorado Springs? Oh I know the future of all the people who can’t speak or very little English or the rich developers. We need our city back into our hands not in the city’s hands.
I’d like to hear in the near future a city leader telling us water rates will double because they want to build a reservoir with a Denver town. Wait what happened to all the water from Pueblo? Gone already. We need help fast.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Things don’t stay static
Carrie Lukas has missed the point. (Point/Counterpoint, April 30) She seems genuinely concerned with “our children”, but only those children confirming to outmoded expectations of adherence to ‘sexual norms.’ In other words, how things were when she was young. Gauging by the photo accompanying her opinion piece, I am a great deal older than she, and have an understanding that things don’t stay static; life, culture, science evolve. Because we had strict cultural norms that required anyone who did not ‘fit’ with in those norms to hide and stay silent (to not be ostracized, to not be a victim of violence, not lose a job, not get kicked out of the military, etc.) does not mean that those norms reflected the reality, the scope, of suffering.
My mother was told by her parents to never tell that she was “half Jewish”! Why? So she could swim and play tennis at the local neighborhood club with the other kids. That’s how it was: anyone want to go back to those days?
Times, and hopefully attitudes, change. We become aware of the exclusionary laws, customs and attitudes when we speak up and speak out. And in doing so, we present opportunities to become more accepting and more compassionate toward those that it has been too easy to ‘other’, exclude, and even hate.
In the past you might have been able to say “I didn’t know” but not now. You now know that strict adherence to old ways of understanding gender identity are wrong, are hurtful, and are exclusive. What has caused harm needs to change, to include all our children, not just some. Remarkably, I have found that the kids do get the justice issue, the fairness, of this; maybe they can help the adults get over their confusion and resistance.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Not the end of the world
Over the past several months, some readers have expressed their concern about changing to Daylight Savings Time.
Why is getting up one hour earlier in the warm months of the year such a problem? It is ONE hour earlier — not the end of the world.
People travel all the time for business or pleasure to places around the world, experiencing many different time zones. Do they all get sick or depressed? No, they adjust.
What about the people who live in Alaska, in Northern Canada, in Finland, in Iceland, even in Siberia, in places where during the winter months they only get a few hours of daylight each day. Do they complain or while? No! Most don’t.
People are much more resilient and can adjust to one hour of time change twice a year, or better yet: To Daylight Savings Time for the entire year.
Susan Pearce
Colorado Springs
Laws, regulations protect the public
Barry Fagin does have some valid points regarding excessive licensing, such as requiring a prescription to buy corrective lenses. If, however, we follow his logic about optometrists performing surgery shouldn’t we allow a Cardiac Intensive Care Nurse to perform cardiac surgery?
We do rely on our government to put in place laws and regulations to protect public health and safety. In the case of eye surgery the risks to our vision and therefore our well being are considerable.
Relying on the Tort system to adjudicate harm is an after the fact action, so it reasonable to expect the government has a public interest in setting standards for eye surgery and similar care.
John LeNeveu
Monument
The power of developers
It was very disappointing to read that House Bill 22-1363 was gutted on April 29 again proving how much power developers have. They obviously have their hands in the pockets of city, county and state lawmakers. The amount of power that developers have is truly frightening.
The continuing development of houses, apartments and all of the infrastructure to support new communities is eliminating open space, fields, meadows, trees and covering the ground with concrete and buildings. Why is no one addressing how this contributes to global warming? Lawmakers focus on plastic, gas powered vehicles and farmers who raise cattle and pat themselves on the back for doing so much to slow global warming while they benefit from the money and power from developers.
In addition these new community HO’s will demand that residents keep their grass green using more of our precious water. All of this happening while the west is in one of the worst droughts in years. Developers don’t care about water and don’t care about global warming. They only care about money. It is obvious that our elected officials are more interested in money than global warming or water.
We should all be asking these questions at election time and make sure we are putting people in office who will address these issues.
Sharon Ferguson
Woodland Park