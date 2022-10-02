Light sentences and criminals
The article authored by Mitch Morrissey and the Gazette Viewpoint regarding the concerning issue of Colorado being number one in the country for auto theft is alarming just by the very nature of how disgraceful this is.
There is another issue I would like to point out. As a retired insurance broker, there is a caveat in the insurance contract that values an auto theft claim at “Actual Cash Value”. This means that the insurance adjuster will consult with Kelly Blue Book or another source to determine what the ACV is.
While that might seem fair to the insurance company, the person whose vehicle has been stolen will not only likely receive a settlement less than what they can replace their stolen vehicle for (same year, make and model ..... and remember dealers are begging to buy your vehicle because consumers cannot afford to buy a new vehicle), plus they have a deductible they have to assume ($500, $1,000, etc.) as well.
The overall financial impact is significant from the theft, and our elected officials need to address criminals, light punishments, early release and the other factors that bring these individuals readily out on our streets to steal our cars. It is their career, and they make good money from it.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Latest government boondoggle
I do not and will not own an electric vehicle. They are and will probably remain a rich person’s toy. After 500 miles of driving, I can pull into a filling station and refuel in about 5 minutes. With an EV I would need at least two multiminute stops when and if I found a recharge station!
One could put a private charging station at home, but that isn’t cheap; and what about those apartment dwellers? Got enough charging stations for everyone? Who is supposed to make up for the lost road taxes from gasoline sales, me?
As a solidly middle-class family we can not afford the price of an EV, and I strongly object to more of my tax dollars subsidizing people who are already well off to dabble in the latest government boondoggle. We really need to pay attention to whom we vote. The price is often not worth the result.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Irreconcilable difference
Star Parker hit the nail on the head in her opinion in the Gazette’s Sept. 29 edition. She quoted at poll by The Wall Street Journal showing the deep division in our country between Republicans and Democrats with regard to the poll question, “Do you agree that America is the greatest country in the world?”
Ninety-one percent of Republicans said “yes” while only 61% of Democrats agreed. Star said, “I would call this a deep difference in belief of freedom.”
The sooner we accept that this deep and irreconcilable difference exists and do something about it the better it will be for our country. What to do about it is above my social and political paygrade. Certainly there are those out there who can come up with a solution.
The problem is that each side wants it their way and are unwilling to even listen to another’s opinion.
Rev. Timothy Grassinger
Colorado Springs
Wonderful generous people
We would like to thank a special person for “paying it forward” this past Sunday (Sept. 25). Our son and his wife were visiting from Maryland and having a pedicure in a shop on Centennial. A very special lady paid for their service and waved a “have a good day.” What a blessed treat for them on their retirement trip to see us. The world really is a wonderful place with wonderful generous people in it! Thank you, Colorado Springs.
Dave & Bette Fall
Colorado Springs
Nothing worth voting for
I don’t know whether to laugh or scream!
There is nothing worth voting in favor of except lowering state taxes! No. 121.
All the other measures are just “feel good” measures designed to tug at your heart strings and take your TABOR refunds.
My kids qualified for reduced-price lunches, and they say there was no “shaming” happening. To tax only the “rich” for this measure is laughable and untrue!
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs
Price gouging foolishness
I find it hard to believe that small-business owners don’t know why they have no customers in the food service industry. Raising the minimum wage, parking fees and now everywhere you go there is a tip jar or suggested tip on your bill. Nine dollars to $12 for a beer or drink, $10-$15 for a sandwich.
Most the people I know want to get out and enjoy the company of friends and family. I’ve been gouged enough with these high prices. The only way to bring these prices down is to stop patronizing these businesses. They received taxpayer dollars to keep them operating during the pandemic. Now they are just taking advantage of the customers.
I won’t continue to support this foolishness in the future.
Thomas Willy
Monument
Stauch’s ridiculous claims
How much longer is Leticia Stauch going to be allowed to manipulate the courts? Insanity plea? I think not, as it appears she is perfectly able to continue this charade. I for one will be thrilled when we never have to see her or read about her ridiculous claims.
Evelyn Walatkas
Colorado Springs