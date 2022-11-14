Lies on social media
Let me tell you a little story.
In the late 1960s, when I was in college, the Students for a Democratic Society was a hot item on campus. They were at my university, and they held regular meetings. I was curious, so I attended one. What I found was a group of scruffy, paranoid college students agreeing with each other. In my mind, I saw this as “stupid,” and that was my one-and-only contact with that group.
If you remember, an offshoot of them, the Weathermen, was responsible for bombings and deaths.
This was before the internet. These nut-case fringe groups had the mail and the telephone as their means of disseminating false information. And they still managed to create death and destruction.
Today, we have the internet. And we have people that believe the lies promulgated by the extreme right-wing nut cases.
It sounds like the SDS, only today.
Only the current groups can post their lies and their rantings, unrestricted, on social media, and weak-minded individuals believe them and join in. The little group of paranoid SDSers are, in the present day, replaced by groups who believe anything they are told by their faction, and these lies are published on social media.
Today, these scruffy people get to read only those published items that agree with their beliefs. I doubt if they read newspapers or various unbiased sources.
Instead, they read only posts that agree with what they believe.
I don’t see a difference, then and now. The current fringe groups now have millions of followers, because of social media. And that is the problem.
They have weapons. Semi-automatic rifles, for one. And hammers.
Roger Thomas
Colorado Springs
Getting off fossil fuels
William Perry Pendley’s commentary (Biden’s war on Western energy) in your Nov. 6 Perspective did a fine job taking President Joe Biden to task over policies intended to reduce the amount of fossil fuel extraction on U.S. territory. Interestingly, nowhere in that piece could I find even a fleeting reference to Biden’s rationale for those policies.
As Pendley and others have, mostly correctly, pointed out reducing fossil fuel extraction and, subsequently, fossil fuel consumption will have negative economic consequences on an industry that employs thousands of American workers and forms the foundation of many communities throughout the U.S., especially in the western states. No one — especially a politician — wants to take on such a behemoth without some very good reasons but, in this case we’ve got a real monster of one — global climate change.
The warming of our planet has been aptly described as an existential threat to our civilization and the thousands of other beings we share this planet with.
We’re seeing the effects of that warming in the increasing power of hurricanes and tornadoes and the movement of populations out of areas where living is becoming untenable due to heat and drought. It’s an exodus of thousands that, if we fail to act, will soon become millions.
It’s a sad fact that a major cause of planetary warming is the carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels, and the U.S. has been one of the worlds leading producers of the gas. It’s up to us to make the sacrifices that can drag the rest of the world along and prevent a worst-case situation.
I think the president made a mistake by not emphasizing the responsibility we have to take care of the workers and communities adversely affected by reducing fossil fuel dependence. Helping them must be an integral part of getting off the fossil fuel teat; but getting over that addiction is essential to our very survival. Writings, like Pendley’s, about how much it will cost us are only half the conversation.
The other, and most important half, is about why we must do it, and quickly.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Issues that plague the homeless
As lead minister of First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs, I write to urge members of City Council to support financial investment in the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program.
Homelessness is a major problem in our region, and addressing the needs of the homeless has been a priority for the congregation of First Congregational Church for many years.
The recent Point in Time Count tallied over 1,400 people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County — an increase of nearly 300 people since the previous count.
The city’s annual $500,000 investment to support shelter bed operations is important, but it is hardly a panacea. Shelters are not sufficient to accommodate the rising number of homeless — including veterans and youths — who find themselves out in the cold.
What is needed is a greater investment in outreach teams who will connect with people outside, recognize them as individuals with particular needs, and help them connect to the stable housing and other services that will actually enable them to get off the streets.
I write to encourage the City Council to approve the proposal to invest over $400,000 to strengthen the Fire Department Homeless Outreach Program.
While we recognize the importance of enforcing existing laws, adding police or park rangers to hand out tickets to those who are literally out in the cold is never going to resolve the issues that plague the homeless.
We encourage efforts that help address the roots of homelessness and poverty, with compassion.
Lee Ann Bryce
Colorado Springs