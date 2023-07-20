Liberal plans for student loans

The Supreme Court vetoed President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive 40 million students of $430 billion student debt. By doing so, the high court said Biden “exceeded the authority Congress delegated the Executive Branch”. However on Friday, the Education Department wrote off $39 billion of student debt, according to the Wall Street Journal. Biden seems determined to make student loans a new entitlement, and there will be more efforts to have the federal government cancel student debt. On Friday, the Education Department said “borrowers can receive credit for payments even during months they weren’t making payments. Even years during the pandemic, when payments were canceled, would be counted toward student debt reduction. Borrowers earning less than $33,000 wouldn’t pay a cent.

In the future, under these liberal plans for repayment, students would be encouraged to take out more debt as colleges would raise rates. Per the Wall Street Journal, under this proposed installment plan of repayment, a student earning $50,000 with $50,000 in student loans would only pay $868 per year, compared with $6,200 per year under a standard plan.

The student loan forgiveness program became personal to me as I paid for my education at night school while working full time with sweat and tears while raising three children. My daughter, who was educated at San Jose State, never accepted a dollar of government money. Working families should not be responsible for other people’s debt — it is unfair to place this burden upon taxpayers and students who never took a cent of student loans or who have paid off their loans.

Progressive lawmakers are emboldened to continue canceling student loan debt, and Biden has instructed his staff to initiate new efforts.

Biden has at times taken aggressive actions in other crises. We the people should be cautious of regulatory power.

John Childs

Colorado Springs

‘So what?’ has real meaning

A friend of mine, who is a therapist, and I had an interesting conversation over coffee a few days ago. I shared with her my notion that I might have lost some friends as a result of the sporadic politically based opinion letters I write to various local newspapers. Her response was “So what?!” She and I and are close in age, 79/82 years old respectively and come from a bicultural background.

Valid question, I thought on my way home. Furthermore, I began to wonder what the thought process among men and women, not only locally, but throughout the country is, regarding the value system that has been passed onto our children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren.

At what point in life does a leader versus follower mentality begin to form?

On a superficial level, yes! At my age, why should I care about what others think about me? On a philosophical, spiritual and intellectual level, however, I do rejoice whenever I am able to connect with my peers, just as much as I experience regret for having hurt those whom I perceived as being disagreeable with my outlook on life, politically in particular.

In this last decade of my life, I have had the fortune of cruising around most of the world. It is through that mode of travel that one can interact, for days at the time, with other travelers on board. The mood among all is positive, radiant, with smiles all around. When I observe that, especially among U.S. citizens, I remind myself that, once the cruise is over, we have to face the real world, one in which we must exercise critical thinking when the time comes to vote for the right individual to run this country. That’s when my friend’s question “so what!?” has real meaning. So what if you do the right thing, even if it makes you unpopular among your friends?

Not until recently have I started to realize that peer pressure runs rampant — not only among adolescents, but the elderly as well.

Marcela Gaumer

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs

Stunning news on emission data

The Gazette article regarding pressure being placed on the U.N. to force armies to disclose emission data is absolutely stunning.

Most emissions by far are from China, the world’s largest polluter. Are we to trust what China chooses to disclose? And what ought Ukraine disclose?

The supreme law of the United States is the U.S. Constitution. It is not and never should be the United Nations or any of its many agencies. See Article VI of The Constitution.

That holds, also, for any international tax agreements by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Note to teachers: Please teach civics!

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs

Enforcing rules and standards

The Gazette’s Viewpoint on June 28, regarding Catholic schools staying open during the pandemic compared with public schools closing, seems to miss a very important point. Catholic schools, like other private schools, have and enforce rules and standards. If a student is accepted, follows the rules and meets the standards, all will go well. If the student does not, they will be given an opportunity to continue their education elsewhere.

The public schools deal with some students and parents that might not recognize the value of education and therefore do not conform to rules or meet standards.

The public schools cannot ask them to leave but must do the best they can with the students they are educating.

Regarding closing for COVID, some and perhaps many public school parents didn’t believe COVID was a real problem, did not believe in vaccinations or masks or any rules or standards to keep people safe. Sadly, our country lost over a million people to COVID, and some still dismiss it as something that wasn’t serious.

Spencer Isola

Colorado Springs