Let’s use the correct words
In reading about the many demonstrations throughout our country I am annoyed if not stunned at the poor use of words chosen to describe some of the actions of those who choose to commit crimes in the name of promoting justice while acting as a fellow demonstrator. In the June 3, Wednesday edition of The Gazette, there is a picture of a person spray painting a Civil War monument outside the state capitol in Denver. It says, “Protesters paint the Civil War monument…” To use the word protester is way off the mark.
The word protester means: (To state positively or affirm solemnly. Or to express disapproval and object.) This person is not a protester, this person is a villain (A person guilty of or likely to commit great crimes.) This person is committing a crime or an act of injustice which means: (that which is wrong; related to injury — physical harm or damage to a person, property; loss in value inflicted on a business or person.)
This person like so many others who say they are protesting are not promoting a just cause.
When I watch men and women throwing rocks into a person’s business, breaking into stores and happily stealing merchandise, these are criminal acts. These people are not protesters. They do not promote justice. Justice means: (Sound reason and to reward or penalty as deserved, the use of authority and power to uphold what is right and lawful.)
For those who want to demonstrate and promote justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who have been unjustly treated; stealing, looting, vandalizing, threatening store owners, blocking citizens from purchasing from store owners who by the way pay taxes, hire employees and provide services — this is not a demonstration, these people are not protesters, this is not about justice.
Recently in Colorado Springs a citizen was on his way to buy a meal at a restaurant and came upon a group of demonstrators who had blocked the intersection.
The driver decided to go around the group of demonstrators and drive on the sidewalk to get to the restaurant. One of the protesters decided that this citizen should not be allowed to pass so he ran up to the driver and punched him in the face. Others followed and began to bang on his jeep while some even jumped on top of the vehicle hoping to stop him.
The driver was able to escape from the mob — there was no justice in their behavior. There was criminal intent through acts of violence. These protesters became thugs and villains, acting with undue violence. If you want to demonstrate follow the example of the group that gathered in Denver.
While peacefully communicating their message, one male person began to tear down a street sign. The entire group began to chant, “This is a peaceful demonstration.” The young man stopped and walked away. He must have been confused as to the rightful purpose of this demonstration.
Joseph Paull
Colorado Springs
Support our police officers
I know that I was among millions of Americans across this country who were horrified and terribly dismayed watching their televisions as the life was taken from George Floyd. I know that those watching included many thousands of dedicated police professionals who, I’m quite certain couldn’t believe and cringed at what they were seeing.
In the riots that followed literally hundreds of police officers have been injured, some killed, and this has left us all wondering... How could one ‘bad cop’ destroy what ‘most’ of these law enforcement professionals have spent years building; and that is the trust between them and their communities? Personally I don’t believe we, the citizens should give ‘a twisted individual’ who certainly does not represent our true law enforcement professionals, the satisfaction of destroying what these true professionals have worked and are working so hard to achieve — safe communities for everyone! Like any profession, law enforcement has a few bad apples! Good cops don’t want these folks any more than you, the public does! Lets get rid of the bad ones and give all of the support necessary to the good cops! By far they are still in the great majority.
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
A roller coaster of emotions
George Floyd’s statement, “I can’t breathe” will resonate for decades to come; consequently, his tragic death will not have happened in vain. After all, we know that injustice and oppression happens on many levels — legal, political, domestic, in a work setting, just to name a few. Who knows? Maybe even under the guidelines of organized religions, with the subliminal message that humility will get you to heaven. Spiritual brainwash, if you ask me.
How many cowards within the political system fail to show integrity, character and strength to speak up against injustice? Is it because of fear of loss of status, prestige, power and money, or simple apathy?
What a roller coaster of emotions we have experienced since the day of George Floyd’s death, from deep sadness, to hope at the sight of demonstrations, to despair as some demonstrators vandalized stores. Such events translated into another form of taking George’s life, all over again.
Then came Donald Trump, not only to pour vinegar on open wounds, but to insult people’s intelligence, thinking that we were going to believe the stunt he pulled with his photo op holding the Bible. It was then that I asked God for how much longer was he going to allow these horrendous incidents to happen.
On the positive side, all of the above brought to the surface the good in countless individuals, those who demonstrated peacefully, giving a loud, clear and congruent message to the rest of us that oppression and injustice has to stop!
Also, certain aspects of the media have been instrumental in showing the viewers, the good, the bad and the ugliness of the current events, objectively and with a high level of compassion and sensitivity.
At least for now, I am confident that police officers will think twice before enforcing the law based on skin color. At least for now, politicians will start standing up for what is right, even at the risk of getting fired by the man who has already created so much division in this country. At least for now, we will get mobilized to create a better life for those who continue to struggle because of a lack of education.
As a woman of color, for now and until I take my last breath, I will thank everyone in this country who stood up for what is right, during these trying times.
All of those who demonstrated peacefully, who risked the consequences under the blind eye of some power hungry police officers, not to mention the current health consequences. Thank you, a million times!
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs