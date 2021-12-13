Behind a curtain of concrete
An Open Letter to the Colorado Springs City Council:
Denver’s viewscape — the Rocky Mountain Front Range backdrop — is 40 miles distant from downtown Denver. Our viewscape is three miles from downtown Colorado Springs. Basic geometry matters. The closer an unnecessarily tall building is to a beautiful view ... the more fully it will obscure that view.
We have watched with grave concern a mindset of setting rapid development above the welfare and safety of Colorado Springs’ citizens with respect to relinquishing public lands and downplaying the call for published wildfire clearance evacuation times, especially in the WUI (wildland-urban interface). Will we now stand silently and obediently by as our spectacular views are hidden behind a curtain of concrete? Surely there are councilpersons now seated who have the political and moral courage to place view-protective height limits on downtown buildings — in codified form — as soon as possible.
The optimistic practice of hoping for the best has crumbled under the weight of too many negative outcomes. The time has come for voters to require our representatives to deliver decisions which faithfully respond to what is clearly wanted by the people who put them in office. The development community has had their unfettered day in the sun for what is arguably decades. Let’s give them all a well-earned breather (with blessedly fully-loaded pockets) and turn our attention to making codified decisions which will ensure that Colorado Springs is (quoting our mayor), “A City Which Lives Up To Its Surroundings”.
Donna Strom
Colorado Springs
Rail system would alleviate traffic
RE: “Critics question how many commuters would actually use the Front Range rail system” People should be wary of those obstructing plans for a commuter railway system in Colorado. Public transportation like this in the U.S. dates back more than 180 years with the start of the MTA Long Island Railroad in 1834. Today there are more than 30 such systems, giving Colorado a host of examples from which to study and learn.
I rode the Virginia Railway Express from 1998 to 2005 and watched a system that started out in 1992 with 3,000 passengers a day grow to more than 20,000 passengers by 2017. It had its aches and pains along the way, but all in all, I found it a well-run operation that helped to alleviate traffic on public roads and highways. Give it a chance!
Thomas Schultz
Parker
Competition is the answer
Letter writer Robert Piper thinks that Colorado Springs garbage collection has a problem that can be resolved by the city taking it over. Give me free enterprise and choice, thank you.
Years ago I was a long term (decades) client of Waste Management until I was dissatisfied — they had a nasty habit of rate creep on existing customers while offering bargains to new ones. I got tired and switched to different company and got a much better rate. To their credit, they seem to offer more environmentally friendly trucks that are also quieter.
Waste Connections recently lost me because the service became terrible, especially on the recycle toter. They are combining with Springs Waste Systems and seem to have lost their game with the takeover. They don’t answer phones, won’t call back after voice mails and do not respond to website communications–to the point where someone on Nextdoor Neighbor social site suggested a class action. So I left them for Infinite Disposal after 5 or more years. I don’t have much experience with them being a new customer, but they actually have a person answer the phone quickly.
I suggest walking down your alley and seeing whose toters you see, checking them out with Yelp and then using one with a high rating who is already in your neighborhood. If you choose someone whose already working your street you won’t increase the truck traffic. Encourage your neighbors to do the same.
So, Mr. Piper, competition is not the problem, it is the answer. You can always move to a neighborhood with an HOA that selects a single trash collector, they still use competition to negotiate the best value.
Tim Haley
Colorado Springs
Body height is not a factor
Re: “Society favors taller individuals.” I would not be considered short at 5-foot-6 for a female, but I must say in the six decades I have lived, the term “heightism” is new to me.
Over the years I was involved in hiring, and someone’s height was never considered or thought about. Our analysis was based on education, experience and knowledge.
I suspect you will receive some comments from people who are taller than normal, weigh more than normal, have shorter arms than normal, or any other self-deprecating issue they believe they have with their body.
Body height has absolutely nothing to do with brain power. Discrimination does occur, but a person’s height does not seem to be a factor in my opinion. My nephew, who is 5’7” is a very successful engineer and engaged to be married to an equally awesome former college cheerleader and his success has always been attributed to his intelligence.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
The Mouth and The Moron
Donald Trump is the mouth, always fighting with Nancy Pelosi instead of working for the people, and Joe Biden is the moron.
Trump did no serious harm — gas at $1.20, energy independence, full employment and control of our borders.
Biden has brought us runaway inflation — over 6% inflation Social Security boost? Try 10 or 12%.
Biden called the king of Saudi Arabia and politely called him a murderer of a political opponent. Yes, the government of Saudi Arabia was silent. However, when Biden needed a favor and called up the king of Saudi Arabia and asked for a bunch of cheap oil, the king figuratively told him to take a hike.
Does anybody remember Lyndon Johnson and his guns and butter economic policy and belief that the USA could have it all?
How about Jimmy Carter with his Win Buttons (stands for whip inflation now policy).
Remember mortage rates at 15%? Have politicians gotten smarter or dumber?
I would have to vote for progressively dumber.
Theodore Misko
Colorado Springs