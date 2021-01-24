Maintain city’s parkland
This week, Colorado Springs City Council members will consider updates to the city’s parkland dedication ordinance. The PLDO, as it’s known, requires developers to dedicate land for parks or pay fees in lieu of land to ensure that our city’s future residents have access to parks as our community grows.
As a former member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, I understand the complexities of the park system and believe that the PLDO is important to building a vibrant city. Our parkland is distributed consistently throughout the community, providing access to neighborhoods and income levels. That was the purpose of PLDO, and I believe the revisions council is considering this week ensure that goal into the future.
To accomplish this, council members should follow the recommendation of the city staff and Planning Commission — as well as past guidance from the 2000 Parks and Trails Master Plan and 2014 Park System Master Plan. The proposed revisions provide ample neighborhood and community parks, which are only a small part of our city’s overall recreational and open space system. This action in no way reduces service and accessibility levels for our citizens.
Adding more acreage to the city’s park system without adequate maintenance would be a detriment to our city. Local developers are committed to finding solutions for long-term park sustainability, and this PLDO revision matches our community’s current level of service without overburdening the limited maintenance and capital resources of the city.
Colorado Springs has a park system that is the envy of many comparable U.S. cities. Let’s keep it that way by figuring out how to better maintain what we have. The City Council, by following Planning Commission recommendations, will help do this by providing accessible, well-maintained parks for generations to come.
Gary Feffer
Colorado Springs
Proposed TOPS extension
In 1997 (24 years ago), TOPS was approved by the people of Colorado Springs as a visionary program. At least 60% of the .1% sales tax (1 penny for every 10 taxable dollar) has been spent on open space. In the beginning of the program, most of the TOPS money was spent for acquisition of new open space, trails, and parks. It is now estimated that 40% of the total is allocated to maintenance-type expenditures.
TOPS has established strong support in the Colorado Springs community. In 2003, 68% of the city’s voters approved an extension to 2025.
There has been recent conversation about renewing the TOPS tax for 20 years to 2045. At the same time, there has been an exploration about the possibility of expanding the tax to deal with important maintenance issues in the Colorado Springs Parks Department.
Polling has been done that shows a simple extension of the tax would pass easily in the upcoming city election in April. Many of us would like to see the extension go on the ballot by approval of the City Council on Tuesday.
Those opposed to the proposed current extension being on the April ballot wish to use the popularity of TOPS brand to add significant dollars to the tax to deal with maintenance issues first.
Many of us believe that both can be accomplished. First, the current TOPS program should be renewed in April. Second, at a subsequent election (either November or April 2023), the TOPS tax can be expanded with a strong campaign detailing the severe maintenance shortfall of General Fund funding. Polling shows that the votes are not there for part two.
Please contact your City Council members as soon as possible (before Monday) and ask that they vote to approve adding the simple TOPS tax extension to the ballot for the upcoming city election of April 6.
Lee Milner
Colorado Springs
Cop was there for neighborhood
This letter is not political and is not about the COVID-19 so here is your chance to read a very nice letter to the editor. Last week I noticed there was a 200- to 300-foot section of our street that was covered with ice. The street is on a hillside where this icy spot gets very little to no sun, prime for an accident! So I decided to call the city to help us (the people living on both sides of the street). I ended up calling three to four departments and all I got was leave your name and phone number.
However, one asked for me to leave my date of birth which I did. They responded, “that old huh!” I then had to give them my shoe size. Really!
So I called the police for help. And no, it wasn’t the emergency number. After I explained my plight, the nice lady who answered the phone said she would help me. Less than two hours later, there was sand on that part of the street. To the question, where is a cop when you need one, that cop was there and solved the problem and she didn’t ask for my date of birth or shoe size.
The lady across the street thanked me, adding she felt my pain but that she was going to call but... No one else thanked me. Neighbors were happy the city took care of it on their own.
If they only knew the whole story.
Denis Leveille
Colorado Springs
It’s time to move forward
Over the last four years we have become more divided as a country more than ever before.
It is time to come together as a country, nation and world and to unify and put our political differences aside.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said:
“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity. Leaders can subject their particular egos to the pressing urgencies of the great cause of freedom, a time like this demands great leaders.”
Let us pray that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris can deliver that promise to eliminate the coronavirus, rebuild our economy, eliminate systemic racism and to make our country a better place to live for all of us.
It will take all of us to unify our country and it begins with you and me.
Ronald J. Wynn
Colorado Springs