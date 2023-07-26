Let’s be more than courteous

I would like to ask any cyclist who rides in Colorado Springs to not only heed the following message, but to help spread it among your fellow bicyclists.

Today marked the umpteenth time that one of my dogs was nearly hit by a bicycle screaming southbound along Monument Creek without a hint of warning from the cyclist. This has happened (frequently) on Cottonwood, Rock Island, and Santa Fe trails and virtually every other trail (or sidewalk) in Colorado Springs.

My big dog, Camille (Golden Doodle), weighs between 55 and 60 pounds. The squirt, Mitzi (Havanese/CockaPoo mix), dips the scale at 17 (and that would be wet!). Imagine the full spectrum of things that could happen if one or both were nailed by a speeding bike.

We virtually always walk near the far-right edge of trails (concrete, asphalt or dirt) some of which are less than 8 feet wide. Yet many bikes fly by — at perhaps 35-40 mph — with nary a shout or a beep to let us know that they are approaching us on the left.

I am very happy to see that about 99% of the cyclists are wearing helmets. That is progress over 30 years ago, when it was the exception. However, given my rehab and veterinary background, I feel obliged to note a few things. First, helmets protect heads (they should be called HeadMitts!), in most crash-injury accidents, but not all. Other bodily parts remain at risk: necks, spines, extremities and faces. And if you hit a 57.5-lb dog at 35 mph, the dog ain’t gonna be the only one hurt! A friend had his face smashed in by simply going over the handlebars onto the ground while biking, without any dogs involved. Furthermore, if you swerve to avoid a 17-lb. bundle of love, you could tilt and scrape, or hit a tree, a rock or an embankment.

I am all for biking: the exercise, the camaraderie, the soothing breeze, the freedom of cruising, etc., but let’s be more than courteous, let’s be smart! Protect the dogs — protect yourself!

Gary A. Morse

Colorado Springs

It is all about the money

Reading the article in The Gazette about property revaluations is very interesting. More than 33.700 property owners appealed the county’s valuations and just over 51% of the appeals were denied. Why only 51%, because they can’t go more than that because they are so greedy and need more money. The evaluations were from the period of May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The funny thing about these dates is the fact that the valuation is based only on the date of June 30 as we were told by the referee.

We were one of the 51% that appealed our evaluation and of course was denied. We had help from a local real estate agent who helped us with the appeal process who had the same tools as the assessor’s office used for the evaluations. We appealed to the county Board of Equalization. We presented a letter from the real estate agent who explained the process she went through and pinpointed five comps sold based on the latitude and longitude of our property. With all of the information and comps, we summited which was all within 10% of finished square footage, same style and are in the same subdivision. The average of these total adjusted values was $100,000 less than the assessor’s office. We requested a reevaluation, and it was denied!

Reason: Petitioner did not present satisfactory evidence justifying the change. Yet we presented five comps and they only had three comps. Homes sold during that time frame were selling at a very inflated price. Some were sold for thousands over the appraised value.

We have all heard the term “Kangaroo Court”. That is what you get at the county Board of Equalization which is sad. It is all about the money!

Jim White

Monument

A solution for the real problem

The Gazette’s Viewpoint article “Gun control? Colorado needs crime control” is certainly an obtuse title to state anti-gun control and “soft on crime” ideas.

The point of the article seems to be that no matter how many gun safety laws we pass there will still be mass shootings and many other deaths by guns. No one knows how much these laws reduce killings. Perhaps New Zealand, with its new gun restrictive laws, didn’t go far enough. The Constitution does not specifically state that everyone may own a gun.

Criminals and mentally ill people are only a very small percentage of those who commit mass shootings. Jailing more criminals may help all around, but Colorado is assuredly not soft on crime. That is simply Republican jargon to try to sway voters.

So, the only realistic summation can be is that guns should be abolished. The article presents a strong argument for this. Why not have a solution that directly attacks the real problem?

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs

Long history of violence

The facts suck. America has a long history of violence and not just slavery. Native American women and children slaughtered and later forced into schools against their will, Chinese not allowed to bring their families to the U.S. and persecuted after the railroads were completed, land stolen from the Spanish settlers when the U.S. incorporated their land into states, unlawful coup in Hawaii to steal the state from the Hawaiians, Filipinos massacred in the Pacific, White riots everywhere throughout our history, corruption, the gilded barons suppressing union workers. Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Our history books are whitewashed. It’s time we live up to all our history and not just the part we are proud of. Maybe then we will begin to make a future history we can be proud of.

Lisa Butler

Monument

Eight very bad years

Well, I just received a smart water meter yesterday. Why? I don’t know — it’s a new toy that we paid for instead of getting new paved roads.

Why hasn’t the new mayor stopped the crazy spending the city is known for. We don’t need new meters; we don’t need a new police academy. We need a mayor that’s stops the spending and get some roads repaired and paved. We don’t need red light cameras we need officers on the streets. This trend in spending is like we had the last eight very bad years. Come on, Mayor, put your foot down.

Doug Evans

Colorado Springs