Let’s all get out and vote

Active engagement in the upcoming municipal election should be a priority for every eligible voter in Colorado Springs. With the diverse selection of mayoral and city council candidates, we have an opportunity to address whether we want more development (including annexations), better management of our utility resources, improved crime enforcement, innovative solutions to affordable housing, and focus on improving and repairing existing infrastructure over building new.

Having recently attended one of the mayoral candidate forums, the range of diversity was quite remarkable. At least three candidates seemed to be running to challenge the old guard with no real qualifications to serve as Mayor. Current council members running for mayor seemed to offer the same, same old. Three candidates who currently do not hold office actually offer some thought-provoking ideas that may be more advantageous for the local citizens and not so much for the development community. I for one would like to see some significant changes to what we have today. Most importantly, I would like to see a high turn out of voters in this election, so let’s all get out and vote!

Alan Goins

Colorado Springs

Take a deep dive into candidates

Here we are at the start of another group of city elections with mayor and City Council positions on the ballot. And as usual we have the current mayor who has been employed by the taxpayers for many years endorsing another man who always seems to always have a job the taxpayers have to pay for. And lest we forget that Norwood Development wants to keep our city for their own development interest and are trying to buy the next mayor to keep the city in their pocket.

So don’t buy all the slick advertisements and do your own research into all the candidates to get someone who truly wants to do something good for our city and not just another government job to step into. Take a deep dive into those running for council as some have a very sad past that brings up things that are not so good. Remember that these people you elect can make decisions that will affect you for years to come!

Walter Taylor

Colorado Springs

Honoring students’ pronouns

I am writing today out of concern for the welfare of the diverse student and staff population within the District 11 school system. In a board meeting on February 8, 2023, it was proposed by a couple of the board members to forbid teachers from asking for students’ pronouns, deeming it inappropriate and offensive.

Gender identity has become a divisive political topic, reducing the complexity of human identity to a partisan talking point. There are many youth within District 11 schools that identify differently than their assigned gender at birth or outside of the gender binary. This is not just a topic for conversation for them, but it is a fight for their lives. Sadly, not every youth has survived this fight. Transgender and nonbinary youth are considerably more at risk of attempting suicide or self-harm. Honoring preferred pronouns and chosen names can reduce this risk.

Creating spaces where young people can be embraced for who they are is vitally important. Many teachers are committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for our youth, for all of our youth, and this requires honoring students’ chosen names and preferred pronouns. To deny teachers their right to ask for pronouns would be cruel and unjust, putting in jeopardy the lives of many young people.

On behalf of First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, we call on the District 11 School Board and Policy Committee to continue to allow teachers and staff to ask for the pronouns of their students. For the sake of our youth, the change in policy cannot be allowed to continue.

Joshua Rumple, Director of Youth and Pastoral Care, Rev. Lee Ann Bryce, Lead Minister

First Congregational Church

The humane thing to do

I have a kind neighbor who called animal control to help her capture a feral cat with an injured back leg. The animal control officer has been out three nights in a row to try to trap the cat. The point I am making is that most people will try to save the life of a defenseless animal. That is the humane thing to do.

What I do not understand, is why some women do not give that same humane gesture to an unborn child.

All these women holding up protest signs stating “Abortion is my right!” They hide behind the word abortion because it makes them feel less guilty than a sign that says, “Ending the life of a baby is my right!” May God have mercy on all of you and all of the innocent lives of the babies who never had a chance at life.

Theresa Brown

Colorado Springs

Deed fraud alert system

We have seen advertisements for protection against property deed theft resulting in citizens losing hundreds of thousands of dollars of their equity to deed theft. Some counties around the U.S. do have an automatic deed fraud alert system. I searched for such a system at the El Paso County but found none. I urge the El Paso County commissioners to have such a system installed for our citizens to register for.

Politicians and government workers are often thought of as being a nuisance instead of providing essential services. Protection of our property equity would be a tremendous service each commissioner could take credit for. I’d certainly thank them.

Rodger Jump

Colorado Spring

Skyline of big boxes

While I’m pleased to see the construction cranes towering about our downtown, I’m very disappointed that none of the buildings now under construction are anything but big “boxes.” No pleasing or interesting architectural features, rather just straight flat roofs and boring appeal.

We are beginning to look like east Berlin, full of dull uninspiring structures that cover our downtown skyline. Thank goodness for the Olympic museum, lest we look like a small cowtown but without wooden sidewalks.

I urge our successful candidates for Mayor and city council to inject some appealing and artistic architectural standards on future building permits so we can complement the inspiring views to the west and be proud of where we stand and how we live.

Don Addy

Colorado Springs