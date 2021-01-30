Problem of enabling vagrancy
The Gazette, in the Sunday Perspective section, featured a long article written by Mike Coffman, the mayor of Aurora. He recently spent a week among the Denver areas’ homeless population. He split his nights between shelters and in encampments. He clearly noted very different group of homeless people in these two settings.
The shelters housed mentally ill folks, alcoholics and victims of the economy. He also noted that help beyond “3 hots and a cot” was readily available in the shelters he used.
His nights in the camps told a different story. Drug use was open and rampant. The people camping received quite a bit of support to “stay homeless,” in the form of food, money and other handouts. My observations here in Colorado Springs tells me that we have a similar setting here.
“Homeless Mike” also pointed out that his finding were quickly challenged by advocates and people who enjoyed employed employment within the homelessness establishment. We have a similar scene here, as the major players repeatedly state that the homeless population consists of “all our precious neighbors” and “victims”. Many are, but a significant minority hail from the vagrant crowd. Some have settled here once they figured out that our community has a weak response to illegal camping and lots of “no questions asked” handouts. Others are our residents who have dropped out of society. We do enjoy a reputation as being “a good place to be homeless.”
Some communities and a number of shelters and missions have figured out the problem of enabling vagrancy and have altered their programming to minimize the handouts and maximize the “get off the street” help. We would do very well to take a look at these places and replicate their efforts to reduce the “toxic charity” that tells people to “stay homeless.” I would welcome further discussion of this issue that is increasingly impacting our community. Perhaps we could invite Aurora’s mayor to come here and talk with our mayor.
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
Just let the decision go
First of all, I would like to thank The Gazette for publishing a variety of opinions compared to The Independent that does not seem to be interested in regularly publishing anything beyond their own ones. As a loyal reader of both, I try to obtain an objective viewpoint about our community.
Somewhat surprisingly, both publications are in agreement regarding the recent location choice for Space Command to Huntsville, Ala. They are against it. Colorado Springs is now up in arms with this decision to the point of attempting to reverse it based on the idea that it was politically generated rather than based on other realistic factors.
It is an easy position to take these days, but I suggest that we show our better side by supporting the decision based on the realization that maybe we have enough and another community could benefit more from it. Of course, my friends and supporters of this industry will not agree with this position, which is completely understandable. And even I was from an Air Force Academy family.
Just to recap some factors about Huntsville: 1. it is known as “Rocket City,” and even has “We’ve Got Space” as a tagline; 2. it has at least three major space installations; 3. it has the second largest technology and research park in the nation; 3. it is among the top 25 most educated cities in the nation. Now for some more closer to home figures: 1. the median family income is $52,000 compared with ours of $62,000; 2. the average home price is $250,000 compared with ours of $350,000.
And the argument that Colorado Springs is actually a safer location because of its geographical position in the middle of the country just doesn’t hold water anymore since that was based on now dated types of defense. If that was still a consideration, wouldn’t it be even smarter to spread out our resources instead of grouping them together? And we plain just don’t have that stellar engineering institution for continued development. Also, a reliable source has even suggested that The Broadmoor Hotel might no longer be hosting the annual Space Symposium. So, was it a political or conventional decision?
Now don’t get me wrong. Yes, we could benefit economically from having Space Command here, but is it worth more than all of the concerns that come with additional growth? Wouldn’t it be nice to have leadership that says we have enough and that we would rather help another community? What a novel thought! We would still have Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, fresh air and water compared to the humidity and tornadoes of Huntsville. So, just let it go.
Chris Jones
Colorado Springs
Division caused by being misinformed
Staying accurately informed is the responsibility of each citizen of this country. Heading the call of individuals to stop watching any news source is divisive in itself. Yes...if I see another “Fox News Alert” I might drop my cable service ... well maybe not. MSNBC, CNN, and other news outlets might not be as sensationalistic, but they “guide” what their audience thinks by the stories they run. No matter how painful it is against your personal beliefs, you owe it to yourself to get your news by a variety of sources ... then do your homework.
For instance, during the past period of “social unrest”, one would think that all Black Americans wanted to abolish all police departments. In fact, a Gallup poll found that 81% of Black Americans not only wanted the police to remain, but many wanted their numbers increased. I saw many protests against the police. It took some digging, but I also found many large rallies that supported the police. I found none of that on 90% of the printed or televised media that I investigated ... it was a headline on two separate networks that lead me to look further.
“Follow the science” is a common phrase heard today. It’s frustrating to hear news sources cite “scientists confirm....”, then neglect to divulge the supporting evidence of that statement. Just because a scientist makes a statement ... it doesn’t make it science. In the absence of a supporting scientific study, it’s just an opinion.
Division is caused by being misinformed. Listening to those that call for less information by watching only news sources that mirror your beliefs is ... divisive. No matter how uncomfortable it is, you owe it to yourself and your country to get your news from a variety of sources ... then do your own research. It might not change your mind, but it might allow you to understand another perspective on the matter.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs