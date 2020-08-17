Let nature do the reintroduction
Having just read the opinion in the Aug. 14 Gazette, I would have to agree that Proposition 107 would indeed be overkill. Gray wolves have been sighted in Colorado, having drifted down from other states. It would be pretty soon when a pack will have established itself in the state. Why introduce more gray wolves? It is not necessary.
Nature has provided for the natural expansion when packs in other states have ejected members to preserve the peace within the original pack. These members then migrate to new territory, joining other ejected members and forming new packs. It is best to let nature do the reintroduction and humans not make things worse by introducing other wolves to compete with those packs that have migrated to Colorado.
As for the supposed devastation of elf, moose and deer populations, wolves are cautious about which members of the herds they will choose to prey upon, the weak, sick and infirmed. This method of predation ensures less injuries to a pack member and keeps the herds healthy with those that were able to escape.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
America not working together
So, I’m just thinking. If I were in a leadership position in the United States, my mission would be to find a way to fight COVID-19 together as a people.
I would be doing all I could to help those who have been displaced from their jobs. I would be doing everything in my power to make sure people were not displaced from their homes and I would make sure that the economy could chug along a little by ensuring that people could buy groceries and make their car payments and make sure they had food on the table.
I’m not sure what I’m missing here. It appears that there is a total disconnect from the current administration and the people of the United States.
Leaving states to their own devices, some have performed wonderfully and some have not. Some have taken the same callous approach that their “leader” has led them on and it has been disastrous. We need leadership that is mindful of reality. And we need it sooner rather than later.
When one state — Florida — nearly 300 deaths in one day yesterday is advocating schools opening and everything is hunky dory — sorry!
The world is wondering why American citizens are not working together to conquer COVID-19. So am I.
Becky Maxedon
Colorado Springs
New meaning of “non-essential”
It is striking to even the most casual observer that our political hierarchy has its own agenda in the COVID-19 restrictions.
Churches, religious groups and non-profits have such restrictions that they are essentially not functional.
But... vendors of alcohol, drugs and marijuana function as normal. Why? Because the latter group collects taxes and revenue for the state. Churches, etc., are not in the tax-paying group and thus are deemed “non-essential” because they do not produce tax revenue. How obvious!
A strange and predictable bent of our politicians who do not want to hear criticism from those in churches, etc. Wake up America!
Roy W. Oswandel
Colorado Springs
Articles of interest
Two articles in Thursday’s paper caught my interest due to their cause and effect substance and the opportunity to learn from history or not.
U.S. commander: IS threat in Syria growing?
History lessons from The Pueblo Indian Revolt of 1680.
Joe Barrera did an excellent job teaching us why history matters and what works. I enjoy and benefit from his writings.
Michael Remington
Colorado Springs
Eliminating these racist barriers
As a white woman, I’m disturbed by your editorial on the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color. You define racism as arising out of someone’s intent, ignoring the ways our cultural and political systems treat people of color differently. Merriam-Webster is adding systemic racism to their definition, and we need to as well. It’s in looking at impacts, not just intent, that we can determine where racism lies.
Achieving economic success doesn’t eliminate racial factors in health outcomes. For instance, recent Hispanic immigrants, especially from Mexico, have lower rates of mortality than the US population as a whole. That effect lessens with time spent in the U.S. — when, presumably, immigrants have achieved better economic standing. More evidence of racial disparity is that at every level of income, Black people die two to four years earlier than their white counterparts. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3442603/)
As you point out, Black and Latinx people suffer higher rates of unemployment and underemployment than whites. If there is a statistically significant difference between the outcomes of racial groups, we have two explanations: a group behaves differently because of their race, or a group experiences different treatment because of their race. If we reject the racist idea that inherent racial differences cause different behavior, we’re left to recognize that there are headwinds to Black employment and tailwinds to white employment. Identifying and eliminating these racist barriers, in health care or in employment, is not “virtue-signaling”; it is the first step in working toward truly equal opportunity.
Polly Strovink
Colorado Springs
Depends on the defi
nition of “tax”
According to Kristen Freeland’s letter concerning the plastic bag tax, “A tax by definition is compulsory, but you don’t have to pay the 10 cents, just remember to take your own bags to the store. It’s not rocket science.”
Using this logic, alcohol taxes are merely “fees”, just don’t buy alcohol. Gasoline taxes are merely fees, just don’t buy gas. Property taxes and income taxes are only fees, just don’t own property or have an income.
Do we now live in a tax free country? It depends on the definition of “tax” The definition offered by Ms. Freeland is not defensible or accurate.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs