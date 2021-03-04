Let markets determine the wages
While I do not have a Ph.D. in Economics, it seems Eugene Robinson cannot even understand the elementary principles of the subject. Those minimum wage jobs in fast food and retail were never meant to sustain a single person for years, or a whole family at all. Those jobs were for teenagers and young college students just starting to get their feet wet in the employment world, get some spending money in their wallets or purses, give them an incentive to go to college or vocational school to get a better paying job, or get experience to move up into a management position.
Small businesses operate on small margins, many barely breaking even, but everyone seems to think these businesses can afford to start everyone off at $15 an hour. Amazon and Walmart have no problems offering this much as they are billion dollar companies with large profit margins. If companies want to pay that much, more power to them. Smaller companies are not as able to provide such largesse. Yet progressives are pushing the socialist agenda that says everyone should be paid the same base pay no matter what the job is.
Sorry, but a burger flipper should not be earning as much as an IT person just starting out. An IT person should not be making as much as a new doctor. You get the picture. Let the markets determine the wage. Equality means equal opportunity to get a job, not equal pay for it.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Polis doesn’t govern for rural ColoradoGov. Jared Polis’ proclamation for “MeatOut Day” on March 20, along with his nominations to various boards and commissions just establishes without doubt that he does not govern for rural Colorado — only for the liberal interests in Denver, Aurora and Boulder.
The PAUSE measure (submitted by animal welfare “activists”) would kill the livestock industry in this state. But, does the governor care? Or is he more interested in the vegan lifestyle of his partner?
It is time for Polis to govern for all of Colorado, not just Denver, Aurora and Boulder.
Mark Grissom
Monument
COVID-19 vaccine and distribution
As companies start to create and produce the COVID-19 vaccine we need to find the best way to distribute it. There are many vaccines being discovered all over the world and made but most need two doses. Scientists say if people don’t get the second dose they could put the entire operation at risk. You might be thinking shouldn’t people know when to get the second dose. But many people even a small percentage is millions who will forget or postpone getting the second dose.
So how do people get to doing it? Some health officials say people should get a colored band when they get the vaccine then when they go back the hospital or clinic they know exactly which dose they need. This could be effective but maybe not enough. People could cut off the band or damage and loose it. And some say hospitals/clinics should have a file on the people who need to get a second dose. But this could become complicated and it will be hard to share information with other hospitals.
The best solution would to be that on the exposure notifications app or setting there should be a tab that hospitals or clinics can put information into. So people can get a notification to get a second dose. And can get the same brand and dose amount at different hospitals or clinics. This could also be used to share data on how many people have gotten the vaccine.
Gautam Devulapalli
Colorado Springs
Hope is in the air for OPEC
Marcela Gaumer’s illogical tribute to Joe Biden in Sunday’s letters to the editor would have made me laugh if it wasn’t so depressing.
How people could have voted for this guy and expect anything different is beyond me. One month! Gaumer says on a humanistic level there is hope for peace and unity. Unity — conservatives (insurrectionists) are fair game now.
Gaumer said “many will be concerned about the economy, concern that may be the root of our problems” — wow, our greed and economy overshadow perceived injustice, insurrection by people wearing buffalo horns and melting icebergs that have melted for millions of years.
Gaumer seems to acknowledge the economy will flat-line. Biden’s son Hunter doesn’t have those greedy concerns, likely due to the millions from foreign countries that dad also enjoys.
Just this morning I noticed even Newsweek is saying his raise tax policies and love of idiocy-based regulations are going to destroy 401Ks… Newsweek! Check your 401K in July.
How’s Sleepy Joe working out? Have you gassed your car up lately? Wait till the summer when it’s approaching (or surpassed) $4 a gallon. Hope is in the air for OPEC.
Is there hope for the tens of thousands of people in the oil industry who lost their jobs — oh that’s right, they can build wind turbines in China. Gaumer mentioned a noticeable step closer to racial equality — really! And the vaccinations — Sleepy Joe said last week there were none when he came into office — how did he get one then?
Makes sense to have a president who can’t remember to wake up in the morning. I think even Biden voters have to recognize the vaccine came in on Donald Trump’s watch — sorry, you can’t change that as much as you would like to. Hope… My only hope is that four years pass quickly, the depression isn’t too bad and we can elect someone who doesn’t suck on his toes, through his two masks, in a fetal position in order to feel safe.
Steve Bosseler
Colorado Springs