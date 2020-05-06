Let level heads prevail
We should make every effort to get schools back open this fall. Certainly e-learning could be done, but at what cost. Children, adolescents and teens need not be raised in glass bubbles until further notice. How will they manage social skills and develop friendships?
There is also sports to develop physical skills and teamwork. It is also the way they build immunities to other illnesses. Also, how do parents deal with kids staying home and going back to their job? We know the demographic at risk, the curve is going down and life can be normal soon. Remember the story of Chicken Little? Let level heads prevail, not the hype.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Answering their tax problems
Hooray for Neil Talbot on his viewpoint in the Gazette on Monday. I, and many more voters, fully agree with what he had to say. We do not want ADUs or Granny Flats in our single-family home neighborhoods. The City Council and planning commissions are selling out the homeowners who invested their money years ago into a home they could count on to support them in their retirement, and where do they come up with the number for five unrelated individuals to live in an ADU? I can tell you this, it’s all about money in their pocket! It’s another way to tax the citizens.
Neil is correct, city services, fire, police and code enforcement can’t keep up with the problems we have now. If we wanted densification, we would have moved into an apartment building. They think densification is the answer to their tax problems just like they thought marijuana and “gaming” would be. They still have not realized the real cost these two industries are to the taxpayer. Sometimes I think they just want to ruin the city that once was listed as one of the best places to live in the country. Thank you, Neil, for your great letter. They won’t resign, but we can sure vote them out.
Robert Koelbl
Colorado Springs
Hope that caring, teamwork will last
People have always done things to convince themselves, and others, that they are superior to their fellow beings. “If your house burns down then mine looks that much better” thinking has caused inequalities and problems throughout history. Any number of heinous crimes and actions have been done using this logic for justification.
In WWII, one group of zealots tried to eliminate an entire people from the face of the Earth because they were somehow inferior and did not deserve to live. In the ’80s and ’90s some people, claiming divine understanding of religious teachings, even claimed that God, through the use of AIDS, was punishing the infidels who were unfortunate enough to contract it. Now we all face a problem, which should enlighten us as to our commonality.
The coronavirus does not seem to care about race, religion, sexual preference, age or how you voted for in the last election. It is an indiscriminate killer without preference for anyone but malice toward all who cross its path. It is a great equalizer, which calls on us all to unite or pay the consequences. In the face of this monster, we must stare it down and work together to defeat it. My hope is that when we defeat it, and defeat it we will, that some of this caring and teamwork will carry over into the future.
Hopefully, we have learned that flames at one man’s house are not cause for celebration somewhere else.
Tom Shipp
Colorado Springs
Convenience comes at a price
I disagree with Tom Cronin and Robert Loevy in their Sunday column: “The virtues of permitting citizens to cast their votes by mail.”
A ‘virtue’ is a moral or superior good, which voting by mail is decidedly not. Voting by mail might be a convenience, but convenience comes at a price.
Absentee voting makes it easier to commit election fraud, because ballots are cast outside the supervision of election officials. The lack of in-person, at-the-polls accountability makes absentee ballots the tool of choice for those inclined to commit fraud. Shouldn’t citizens expect some transparency in this most important civic exercise?
Although it is difficult to know how big of a problem voter fraud is, because no systematic effort has been made to investigate, there is no question that there are dishonorable people willing to exploit loopholes in any honor system. Still, many documented instances of cheating exist. I won’t attempt a list in this space.
In 2013, the Democratic state Legislature rammed through the sweeping and highly controversial election law, House Bill 1303, which was signed by Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper. Protesting citizens from around Colorado drove through heavy winter weather to converge on Denver and testify against the bill, remaining very late into the night in crowded chambers.
HB13-1303 abolished the traditional polling place in favor of mail balloting and established same-day registration. Many citizens rightly saw this as two very bad ideas that open the door to fraud and error.
Even the liberal Denver Post objected to passage of the law.
Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors, under Attorney General Eric Holder, were told that the administration would not enforce the law that requires local officials to purge illegitimate names from voter rolls. This refusal to enforce the law came despite a 2012 study from the Pew Center estimating that one out of every eight voter registrations is inaccurate, out-of-date or a duplicate. About 2.8 million people were registered in more than one state, and 1.8 million registered voters were dead.
If we truly believe that elections matter, then should we not have transparent, open and fair elections worthy of a free people? That doesn’t describe our way of voting.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs