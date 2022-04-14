Legislative action required
The Colorado State House should pass patients’ rights legislation and allow patients and long-term care residents to have a visitor while they are in a health care facility. Since March 2020, the sick and elderly have been left to battle alone — without family, without oversight, and without the human touch of loved ones. Many died alone. All suffered alone.
Forgivable as an early reaction to the pandemic, the “no visitor” policy continues today. Hospitals and long-term health care facilities refuse visitors at their discretion, forcing patients and residents to languish in isolation.
The Democrat-controlled Legislature killed similar patients’ rights bills in each of the past three legislative sessions. Despite gut-wrenching testimony of mothers separated from their minor children and loved ones suffering alone for days and weeks before succumbing to death, the Democratic House majority continues to vote “respectfully no” against the moral legislation.
Even the providers lobbying against the bill admit that visitors improve patient outcomes. Depriving patients of visitors is therefore equivalent to withholding treatment, an unethical and immoral protocol.
It is not too late to reverse course and recognize morality is bipartisan and of superior interest to the citizens of Colorado than the interests of the health care lobbyists who argue generically against regulation.
Regulation is required because health care facilities went too far. They have not reverted to pre-pandemic visitor policies. They will not allow one visitor per patient in all cases. They will not give up their control without legislative action requiring them to act with human decency.
Jennifer George
Colorado Springs
A serious look at challenges
We hear over and over the effects of marijuana use — psychosis, loss of body movement and memory, hallucinations, paranoia, depression, seizures, reduced motivation, a gateway for other drugs, to name only a few.
You have to ask why our state and national politicians ignore the damage to so many, especially to young developing minds. Our state Legislature has now made it legal for late-term abortions with few restrictions. The Colorado Education Association is requiring teachers to pledge to teach critical race theory, which can only heighten our differences and blame others for our plight rather than working together to remedy past wrongs.
It’s time to take a serious look at the challenges facing our kids and elect those that will bring healing and renewal rather than ignoring and or promoting the dangers that result in long-lasting and devastating damage.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs
The true purpose of education
Social Emotional Learning (SEL), at its inception around 1995, was touted as an innocuous program to “educate knowledgeable, responsible and caring young people.” (CASEL.org).
SEL is entrenched in most schools today. While there are still a handful of safe programs out there, SEL has morphed into a propagating agent for toxic ideologies straight into the minds of vulnerable young children.
In the sweep victory of school board candidates in November, El Paso County constituents spoke loud and clear by voting for candidates who stood against critical race theory indoctrination.
Social and emotional development have always been a parental responsibility and should remain so. Children were entrusted to the public education system for education in loco parentis. Unfortunately, SEL and other forms of indoctrination have become a diversion from teaching children to read, write and do math.
In D-49, children are struggling with basic literacy. As of 2019, roughly 1 of 2 K-3 cannot read/write at grade level, and 2 of 3 cannot do math at grade level. D-49 ranked 155th out of 183 in Colorado. COVID shut-downs have further distressed academics performance. (2019 Colorado School Report Card)
Dedicated teaching professionals are working diligently to address the academic deficiencies. However, educators are tasked with SEL’s time-consuming requirements such as assessment and data reporting which detracts from academic instruction.
Even more scary, psychological manipulation methods are found in CASEL’s “Self-Awareness” core competency, which translates into “awareness of beliefs, mindsets, and biases” and “how they influence one’s behavior. (American Thinker)
We have an educational crisis across our country, yet we are dangerously delving into children’s psyches without parental consent and at the expense of academic performance. Americans cannot be complacent.
D-49’s Board of Education banned CRT in August. “Transformative” and “SELect” categories of SEL with CRT components should not be a part of any school culture. This attempted cultural shift towards the framework of CRT is in direct violation of D-49’s CRT ban. D-49 must get rid of programs that promote justice oriented civic engagement and dismantle and transform inequitable systems. We must get back to the true purpose of education: teaching our kids how to read, write and do math to empower our children toward a successful life.
Deb Schmidt and Ivy Liu
Colorado Springs
Going beyond political posturing
I am normally not offended by articles in the Op-Ed section of the Gazette but had to express my disgust regarding a recent article by Froma Harrop. In fairness, it honestly portrays that the Democrat Party does not care about the plight of these immigrants, that ruthless cartel enrichment destabilizes our neighbor Mexico and their people or the burden placed on U.S. citizens. It is more important that the Democrat Party does not incur further negative publicity from the disaster at our Southern border before the upcoming midterm elections.
Harrop rightly states that the great majority of Americans value immigrants as long as they come here legally. How about advocating for these immigrants and U.S. citizens instead of for political power? In full disclosure, I am not a Republican but am a registered Independent only because Libertarian is not a Colorado option. I consistently read and try to understand all perspectives, but this article goes beyond political posturing as it promotes being deceitful to the public.
Jack Gage
Colorado Springs