Legislation will result in lawsuits
In response to the George Floyd travesty of law enforcement, the Democrat-controlled Colorado State Legislature is passing a law that will open up every law enforcement officer in our state to personal lawsuit for using “excessive force.”
Some of the measures in the legislation are reasonable, but this one will have a chilling effect on our dedicated officers because they will be reluctant to get involved for fear that the bad guys have good lawyers that specialize in personal injury claims against the police, and how many police have the financial means to hire their own lawyer?
The clarion call by liberal groups to defund the police is achieving its intended goal to disband them by this type of legislation as evidenced by three dedicated police and sheriff officers we know that are resigning out of fear of potential lawsuit, and I’m sure every officer in Colorado is considering similar actions. Who will want to take their place to uphold our laws?
Mark Smith
Black Forest
Use of force was a tragedy
I was a volunteer with the Colorado Springs Police Department for 20 years and I could not find a more dedicated group. They were always willing to protect and serve the citizens of our community.
Having said this, the death of De’Von Bailey was a tragedy that never should have happened. First, it was reported that the CSPD found that the officers who shot Bailey had acted within department guidelines. If so, the rules of engagement must be changed. Officers should never be allowed to use lethal force unless the officers or civilians are in mortal danger of their lives. This should be made explicitly clear to all officers.
Second, the officers who shot Bailey did not use common sense. They suspected that Bailey had robbed someone with a gun but had no proof of it. They knew his name and where to look for him. So, there was no reason for the officers to shoot him when he ran and the use of this force was a tragedy.
David D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Aftermath of no fi
rst responders
Does anyone else remember?
From Time magazine archives:
In October 1969, Montrealers discovered what it is like to live in a city without police and firemen, who went on a 16-hour strike protesting working conditions. The lesson was costly: six banks were robbed, more than 100 shops were looted, and there were 12 fires. Property damage came close to $3 million; 40 carloads of glass were needed to replace shattered storefronts. Two men were shot dead.
In the aftermath, the city’s first responders took an oath NEVER to do that again.
John Skiba
Yoder
What clergy think of photo op
Thanks to The Gazette for publishing letters that have opened dialogue around President Donald Trump’s recent use of religious sites as a photo opportunity. It’s good to know what some of our fellow citizens and political leaders are thinking. What’s still missing, however, is information about what local clergy men and women are saying and thinking.
Meanwhile, retirement after 60 years of ministry gives me a bit more time and a little different perspective, so please let me begin the thought-sharing.
Christians have many disagreements about the Bible, but the teachings of Jesus are like pointed swords. Perhaps instead of just holding the good book up, Trump should open it. He would find that in Jesus’ very first public speech the rebel rabbi begins by saying that anyone who hopes to enter the kingdom of God must be humble, not attack others.
Jesus goes on to say that his followers must mourn their sins, not be proud of them. They must be upright, not just “right;” merciful, not vindictive; honest in all they do, not hiding anything; seek peace, not confrontation; look for what is right, not how much it will cost and happily accept criticism, not look for justification.
This is where I am coming from. What are our city’s religious leaders preaching? Could The Gazette tell us more about how the clergy of the places that were used as backdrops for Trump’s pictures felt? What did they say about what was done or the message their institutions were used to support?
Information might not always be timely, but truth is timeless. We’ll look forward to hearing more about how our neighbors are reacting to this discussion.
Dan Adams
Colorado Springs
Health department’s decisions
I am writing to ask what can be done to bring attention to the restrictions at local retailers and grocery stores? I’d like to understand why the patio areas are closed off, and employees are being forced to sit on the ground for cigarette breaks. It is bad enough they are working the front lines with long shifts standing and taking care of the public. They cannot sit down to take a break outside in the fresh air.
Also limiting the entrance to only one restricts the congestion further at the grocery stores, by forcing more people in a smaller space, as well as restricting cash registers. I’ve been told by multiple managers and employees that this is the health department’s doing.
Personally, I like to check out at extra registers, and park by far doors. Now I can do neither and cannot avoid crowds!
This makes no sense.
Also regarding Colorado Springs flea market: It has not been allowed to open up their children’s play area, in which children are:
1. Outside
2. Not touching each other
3. Social distancing ... requirements can be met here.
This opens up:
1. Jobs/employment
2. Supports economy
3. Morale of families and children
Please consider the impacts of these decisions being made.
Amanda Spencer
Colorado Springs