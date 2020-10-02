Professionals should manage wildlife
My letter is about the proposed reintroduction of wolves to Colorado. There have been many letters sent in about this topic, the most recent from David Rudin on Sept. 30. He is for the reintroduction, but I am not for the public voting to bring wolves back into Colorado. The Gazette writers recently had an excellent article about this proposition, and they were opposed to it. I too am opposed to giving this type of decision to the general public. This type of management should only be left to qualified wildlife biologists and our Colorado department of parks and wildlife.
Wolves have been seen in northwest Colorado and will naturally reintroduce themselves as food and habitat are naturally available. Also if packs are artificially brought in, the process could be too fast. Colorado is one of the leading beef producing states and if the wolves start taking livestock it is us, the taxpayers, that will have to pay for the ranchers’ losses. I am reminded of the vote given to the public years ago about the elimination of the spring bear hunt to protect the cubs in the den. I agreed with that, but the amendment had a bunch of fine print added in that also eliminated using dogs and bait to hunt bears. This type of thing could happen again. Leave the management to the wildlife professionals.
David Chidester
Colorado Springs
A cornucopia of capitalism
My nose was running like a faucet! I was in Europe and had come down with a cold like no other. Washcloth in hand, I went into a store to buy some tissue. But the only kind they carried was rough with tiny bumps all over it.
So I went to another store and then another, but rough and bumpy was all there was. It was then I learned that this brand was the one and only brand permitted by the government to be sold. Welcome to socialism! I bought the rough and bumpy, and plenty of it, as I was flying back to the U.S. the next day.
Once home, I made a beeline for the tissue aisle in the grocery store. It was a sight for sore eyes! There was white tissue, blue tissue, pink, yellow and more. There were fancy boxes, kid boxes and squishy packs for the car. There was organic tissue, economical tissue, and my favorite — tissue with lotion! Whoever thought of that idea was a genius!
Welcome to capitalism! It’s a marketplace system that’s free and open! It’s no wonder Boris Yeltsin, former president of Russia, was awestruck the first time he walked into an American grocery store. He couldn’t believe the products, the variety, the color and abundance, the fruits of a free and open market.
A vote to the right this election will work to preserve and protect what many of us take for granted, our cornucopia of capitalism.
Barbara Miles
Colorado Springs
Buying into delusional rhetoric
Not unlike in the great city of Oz, the curtain has been pulled back, and we get to see a glimpse of the workings of the great and powerful illusionist, the wizard of Washington. And oh, in this case, the grand illusionist also happens to be our president.
President Donald Trump has lavished us with unending stories of his great wealth and brilliant business dealings. Indeed, we’ve seen the pictures of his golden, palatial den at Trump Tower and the Versailles-like interiors at Mar-a-Lago.
But what we’ve now learned, finally, through a partial uncovering of his federal income tax filings, is that this so-called billionaire has rarely paid taxes over the past 15 years. A paltry $750 or so, here and there. You, who are reading this letter to the editor, and I myself, have paid far more federal income taxes to support our troops and vital domestic programs than our rich president.
From these reports and other recent revelations, we know that Trump has lost untold millions of dollars on his business debacles; has declared business bankruptcy at least six times; and has used his father’s real estate fortune like his personal bank to bail him out of debt over and over again.
At some Trump rallies he’s been introduced as “the Blue-Collar Millionaire;” nothing could be further from the truth. His wealthy Daddy groomed him, launched him, and underwrote his business failures for years.
Isn’t it time to stop buying into the delusional rhetoric of this business huckster? Isn’t it time to turn him out of our country’s White House and let him and his lawyers figure out how to pay the millions of dollars of back taxes he truly owes and that are soon to come due?
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs
Why our country is so divided
I want to comment on two items in the national news. First of all, you accuse opponents of the new Supreme Court Justice nominee of being anti-Christian. To understand the objections to her appointment, one has to understand critical aspects of the Catholic Church teaching. The church prays every Sunday about being the “one, holy Catholic (universal) Church; as such has the infallible truth on many issues, such as abortion. A good Catholic runs the risk of eternal damnation if the good Catholic contradicts this infallible teaching. Our candidate has no choice but to vote against abortion, compelled by the teaching of the One Holy Catholic Church and the fear of eternal damnation.
Secondly, I am amazed that you have printed an editorial about the vice president’s shady deals, when on a daily basis unethical dealings by our president are emerging, and yet no editorial about that aspect of his behavior.
This is a perfect example of why our country is so divided, enhanced by the media. “On both sides of the aisle.”
William I. Brown
Colorado Springs
Respectfulness for all
The letter from Marshall Griffith questioning the nomination of Judge Amy Barrett demonstrated astonishing anti-Christian, anti-Catholic bigotry. Religious intolerance is every bit as pernicious and intolerable as systemic racism. Might we all be better served to emulate the unlikely friendship between the late Justices Ginsburg and Scalia? Respectfulness for all can forge bonds over great political divides.
Karen Walker
Colorado Springs