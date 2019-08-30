Leave Bigfoot sign alone
I’ve written on zoology and cryptozoology, and I agree the creature’s existence is exceedingly unlikely. There’s no logical reason we have no bones and no trace in the evolutionary record. I do know smart, sane people who are certain they’ve seen it, but with all due respect to witnesses (I don’t, and can’t, know exactly what they saw), I think mistakes are more likely than apes.
All that said, what is the problem with a little humor? It’s not like government agencies display much of it, so it’s refreshing when they do. Also, our local Bigfoot sign is hardly an isolated example. Lake Champlain has signs about Champ, Loch Ness has a whole industry devoted to Nessie, and so on. Numerous laws forbid harming “cryptids” that most likely don’t exist. People enjoy it. Some teachers who have used that enjoyment in teaching science, asking students to research what an ape would eat here, what temperatures it could stand, how much territory it needs, and so forth.
Skepticism is a necessary part of science, and skeptics do a lot of good dispelling myths about vaccines, GMOs, and so forth, but Bigfoot is pretty harmless. Let the Big Guy have his sign. May it remind us there is still mystery in the world.
Matt Bille
Colorado Springs
A bit of harmless fun for everyone
The original “handcrafted” Bigfoot sign, posted along the Pikes Peak Highway, was replaced by the current, more official-appearing sign, about 20 years ago.
Tourists often ask about the validity of the sign, i.e. “Is Bigfoot real?” Of course, they’re informed that the whole story, based upon reported Bigfoot sightings, is simply a myth. The sign has been posted along Pikes Peak for so many years that many parents travel up the peak so their children may see the Bigfoot sign that they themselves saw years ago. While on patrol, our rangers often spot tourists taking photographs of each other while standing next to the sign.
The Bigfoot sign provides a bit of harmless fun for everyone traveling up the peak. Everyone can use a bit of additional fun and humor in their lives, especially when so many serious problems exist in our lives today.
Linder Winter, retired Ranger 15
Pikes Peak Highway
Giving away Medicare money
What are the Democrat candidates thinking — offering to give away our Medicare money to those entering our country illegally? Medicare is a fund that working people pay into their working lives. Then at retirement, at age 65 or 66 or 67, they can begin withdrawing it to live on since they no longer are bringing in a paycheck. Many of us in retirement are much more dependent on that monthly check the government sends us than we expected to be.
The Medicare program is in financial trouble right now. Medicare is slated to run out of money to fund it by 2030. How can some people believe that adding people to the rolls will work out well—and people who didn’t pay into it. It’s a form of theft.
The “lock box” that was promised for the money collected was never a reality. The money was put into the general fund and spent. Medicare is not a gift from the largesse of our government, it is a debt they owe citizens.
A rough analogy could be: a boy mows lawns in the summer and at the end of the summer he has saved $20. He gives it to his dad for safekeeping until next summer when he intends to use it. A few months later, the neighbor boy comes over and wants the $20, and the Dad gives it to him.
When you hear candidates trying to “outbid” each other on how much they will give you in programs if you will only vote for them, please remember what you know and understand of economics, and realize their ideas are not based in reality. It should make a person’s head spin to consider their sweeping suggestions. Many times I think “they must be kidding.” But I am afraid they are serious and intend to perform if elected just as they have said they would.
Roberta Sutton
Evergreen
Just do it anyway
Remember, a few months ago when funding for “the wall” was all the rage? Well, according to internal government analysis, something as simple as painting or coating 175 miles of barriers the way President Donald Trump would prefer, “will add between $70 million and $133 million in cost,” trimming the amount of fencing the Army Corps of Engineers will be able to install by four to seven miles.
You know the president’s reaction to such information will be “Do it anyway! I need a wall by the 2020 election!”
So, the next time you’re wanting to start one of those do-it-yourself projects. And, you are ready to dig right on in by heading to the local big box DIY project store, don’t feel like the Lone Ranger when your spouse suddenly says to you, “OMG! It costs that much?”
Just tell him or her: ”Hun! No problem! Let’s spend money we don’t have wildly! It’s what the president of the United States would want us to do!” And, see what kind of reaction that will bring!
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs