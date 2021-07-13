Learning from history
Thanks to Mark Buchanan for being the voice of reason with his letter in the Sunday Perspective. He said what many of us as educators truly believe. We are thankful that textbooks are more inclusive in their narratives of those who contributed to building this great country. Because of this more students see themselves not only as benefiting from this history, but from seeing someone like them who participated in creating it.
The emphasis on learning to discern fact and truth from evidence, but also to analyze cause and effect critically are crucial to producing good citizens. It’s fine for The Gazette to editorialize that “Parents should take control of schools,” but if those parents have children like the child who called my mixed-race grandson, his third-grade classmate, the “N” word, then I worry about the motivation. I know that child probably learned that word at home, and that it was OK to use it in a classroom situation. Those who don’t learn from history will be doomed to repeat it.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
Stalin would be proud
Comrade Joseph Stalin was known for removing images from photographs, erasing people who he no longer approved of. In this country, it seems as if the comrades from the left are copying his program. Three more statues were removed over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va. (For some reason, the paper didn’t mention the removal of the Lewis, Clark, and Sacagawea statue.)
Lest we be remiss, let’s get rid of that slave owner, Jefferson. Away with all his statues, raze Monticello and the Jefferson Memorial, and send your nickels to Black Lives Matter! While the left is continuing this nonsense, don’t forget to destroy those 300 Confederate statues in Gettysburg, Pa.
What should we do with those horrible racist statues? Let’s melt them down and use the dross to erect more statues of that convicted felon, drug user, George Floyd.
This country is being destroyed; the frog is happily swimming in the pot! George Orwell said it best. “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Bill Crow
Larkspur
Divisive, destructive demonstrationsDale Conrad’s letter states that he abhors the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, which is currently being investigated. He also makes the point that rioting associated with BLM protests caused property destruction and should be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice, as well.
I agree that damage from rioting is not peaceful demonstration and protest, and should carry consequences. I would argue that it doesn’t have the same psychological impact as a physical attack on the Congress of the United States. It doesn’t involve threatening elected officials while breaking in, and disrespecting an institution that is central to our governance and has been for over 200 years.
Yes, I find both BLM riots and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Congress disturbing indications of national unrest, but the Washington, D.C., violence attacks the core of the United States and the Constitution, which I don’t see in BLM protests, however divisive and destructive.
Rhonda Mabrey
Colorado Springs
Bring the forensic audits on
It’s a curious thing; you would think that all the folks who claim that there was no election fraud and those who certified the national election would encourage those who want a forensic audit to bring it on!
County boards of election should welcome a chance to put the quality of their work on display; embarrass the critics and shut them down. But what do we see, Democrat lawyers at the highest levels doing everything in their power to delay or cancel any forensic election audit.
Not only that, several arms of the federal government are attempting to impede any forensic audits.
Failing to prevent a forensic audit they use ad hominin arguments to disparage the teams doing the forensic audits. Bring the forensic audits on; let’s see how well the vote counters do their jobs.
John Norris
Colorado Springs
Questions raise a trust issue
The news of late about various things have me asking myself if anyone else has noticed some things that just don’t seem right.
How does the son of a President of the United States suddenly produce paintings that are going to be sold for up to $500,000 to “Anonymous buyers”? How is that considered to be of the highest ethical standards?
How is it that Democratically controlled local governments have cut millions of dollars from law enforcement, yet our DC Leaders say it is Republicans that are defunding police?
How is it that we have gone from energy independence to energy dependence and $3.50+ a gallon gas in just seven short months?
How is it we have gone from border control to border chaos in the same amount of time?
Why is it that gig media is incredibly quiet about all of the censorship going on in social media?
Why is it that you need an ID for most anything important you want to do, except for voting?
If the vaccine is so wonderful, why do we have to bribe people with million dollar prizes to take it?
Maybe there is a huge trust issue.
John Pickard
Lakewood