Lawmakers ignore the Constitution
The Feb. 26 issue of The Gazette pointed out that the sponsors of Senate Bill 100, Reps. Jeni Arndt, D-Fort Collins and Adrienne Benavidez, D-Denver, said the decision to repeal the death penalty in Colorado is for lawmakers to make. Arndt also said, “We will not dodge the hard issues and send this to the people; we are the people. As such, amendments to let the people decide this important issue were defeated.
It is evident that the Democrats have lost sight of what the Constitution of the United States of America says even though they have sworn to uphold it. The Constitution starts with “We the people of the United States,”. The constitution does not start with, “We the elite who know what is good for the people,”. The death penalty may not be appropriate for some people who kill, but killers who deliberately plan and carry out the killing of children, women and men in schools, churches and other gatherings have lost their right to remain in a society of law-abiding Americans.
The citizens of Colorado need to remember which politicians took it upon themselves to repeal the death penalty in Colorado while ignoring the victims and the life-long suffering of the survivors of these mass killings. This November is the time to vote for people who will abide by the Constitution and the will of the people.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs
A bunch of gibberish malarkey
Bernie Sanders’ “government funding plan” is a bunch of gibberish malarkey from what I can gather. Sanders is going to tax and lawsuit the fossil fuel industry out of existence (which is what makes our country run). He’s going to trash Wall Street and damage retirement accounts — hurting seniors. He’s going to repeatedly tax top one percent of income earners which will drive wealth out of the country and eliminate private sector jobs while diminishing if not eliminating innovation which has supercharged our economy. And while eliminating income-producing private sector jobs he will provide 20 million government-funded (economy sapping) green new deal jobs whatever those are... but remember when government pays the economy contracts.
He’s going to provide worldwide free health care (yes, providing health care for illegal immigrants is the same as providing worldwide free health care) by eliminating current “health care expenditures” augmented by further taxes on the fleeing, non-existent rich which will supposedly pay for itself. And to top it all off while destroying the economy and making us more vulnerable to our enemies he’s going to take $1.2 trillion away from the military, essentially gutting our defense.
This sounds like a great plan! Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Raúl Castro/Miguel Diaz-Canel and Nicolas Maduro are all in.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Painting liberals with the same brush
The Gazette’s viewpoint article, Jan. 20: “Dr. King loved what the left appears to despise”, needs taken to task. Of course I object to the left being tarred with the same propaganda brush. After the qualifier “appears” in the title, your prejudicial article gives way to stating “the left’s vast majority” to lump the entire left wing together with the radical views of a New York Times series of articles: 1619. Its historical revisionist slant isn’t even anything I or my left of center friends are even acquainted with or would agree with. I doubt the N.Y. Times even thought they were speaking for any majority of the left, even left-leaning New Yorkers who subscribe to the Times.
As for the purported “hate-filled drivel” of the progressive left and college history professors who may teach some kind of America hating and add to that anyone disparaging our melting-pot heritage, no liberal I know of, to a woman or man, believes any of that, and most have college degrees earned here in America.
Unless you feel the vast majority on the right are well served by being lumped in with the John Birchers and the militia right-wing nuts, we should honor Dr. King’s legacy by not judging our fellow Americans by using the extremists views on either side. All that does is create more ill will in these divisive times. Here in America, we should look at the individual, as per Dr. King’s dream.
Kip Barker
Colorado Springs
Heavy-handed betrayal of public trustMichael Bloomberg early on sidestepped the DNC’s visibility race – poll popularity, voter donations — in favor of operating from the shadows. He opted out of early debates, which come with the scrutiny of questions and peer review. This demonstrates his elitist perspective, operating from the balcony rather than the stage, and handling voters as subjects rather than as equals.
His tsunami of media ads (costing $350 million – easily the largest ad expenditure in history) shows his conception of (and preference for) voters as passive receptacles for a Bloomberg story crafted by the world’s finest psych wizards and charismaticians. If we reject this kind of falsification by our president, why do we accept it in a Democratic candidate? By its very nature, it is unacceptable.
Bloomberg expects to escape the gravity of his own racist “stop and frisk” legacy (which directed NYC cops to an estimated five million assaults, primarily on minority males) with a simple apology and five years of memory-haze. It’s worth knowing that when U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin ruled that stop-and-frisk had been used in an unconstitutional manner, Bloomberg funded an all-out effort to discredit Judge Shira and have her removed from the case. Now there’s commitment to rule of law — I mean, overlord manipulation. That kind of heavy-handed (though behind-the-scenes) betrayal of public trust is actually typical of Bloomberg. Throughout his political career, he has bought endorsements by heavily funding both high-profile NPOs and political allies’ campaigns.
Don’t vote in another oligarch.
Kirby MacLaurin
Durango