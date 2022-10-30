Law enforcement cheerleaders
Re: Local and State, A section, Oct. 27, “Recruiting police still a problem”.
I read the “Recruiting of police still a problem” with considerable disappointment and concern. I felt compelled to share a few of my thoughts and observations. Police must work harder to combat the negative images quickly recalled by George Floyd and similar abuses of their powers.
Historically, that has not been the case. It is time for the chief of police, the mayor and the City Council to become law enforcement cheerleaders. Consider public discussions regarding the positive things associated with law enforcement, for example, positive TV ads, participation in community projects, a desire for positive change, service to one’s community, pay, health and medical benefits and, of course, early retirement.
The police chief and city leaders at all levels must become constant recruiters. It’s not enough to say, “I support law enforcement.” Another consideration is law enforcement must demonstrate they are willing to police themselves. Law enforcement leaders must stop withdrawing into their cave creating an us vs them environment. That only precipitates more problems. City officials might take a page out of former Chief of Police Pete Carey’s book. Pete, with little to no budget, spent time out in the community making friends or at least being known.
Yes, COVID-19 made our lives different, but positive leadership can overcome any obstacle. In my view, Pete was unique to law enforcement. I am not saying all of his efforts were perfect, but it was major step toward breaking down barriers to recruitment and retention.
Without creating more positive law enforcement transparency, recruitment and retention will continue to be a problem. Our community must see law enforcement as a friend not enemies. With family and friends in law enforcement, I want to see more quality law enforcement at all levels.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
A wild goose chase
I have joined the pool of voters who are perplexed in how to make an informed decision regarding the host of judges to be retained. The Blue Book explains that in 1966 voters were then complaining about the lack of information available for making an educated decision. In 1988, a commission was created to evaluate performance. It reads no differently than my kindergarten report card from 1965: “Meets standards” or “Does not meet standards.”
I set out to begin my research hoping to find individual rulings by presiding judges that might reveal more insight. I was thankful to stumble across Jon Caldara’s article posted in the Gazette on Oct. 2. Bottom line: Vote “NO” for all of them. His summation of the commissions evaluations are as quoted:
“Basically, they evaluate if the judge runs his courtroom well, treats his staff well and doesn’t slap lawyers. All good stuff but nothing I as a voter care about. I care about a judge’s ideology. I care if his philosophy of law gravitates toward a constitutionalist Antonin Scalia or an activist Ruth Bader Ginsberg.”
I highly recommend to anyone else perplexed in this judge quandary to read his full article; you will not be disappointed. I am in agreement with Mr. Caldara’s opinion that this “inbred judicial performance system is self-serving and wholly meaningless ….. and must be scrapped entirely”….. I also agree that sadly, “That won’t happen soon.”
At least I now know I am not alone in believing that finding meaningful information on these individuals is a wild goose chase. I voted “No” for all of them. My best educated decision.
Michelle McMinn
Colorado Springs
Not a word about the costs
Nice article about electric vehicle charging stations in the Oct. 27 Business section. Lots of numbers of about how many EVs are coming; how many charging stations are needed; how the government is spending millions of dollars to put charging stations along highways; and how new homes/apartments will be required to provide for charging outlets.
Interestingly, there’s not a word about how much it will cost to charge your vehicle.
Al Pfeifer
Colorado Springs
A bridge too far
It’s been difficult to miss the daily announcement of the Gazette’s Commitment to Fairness posted in the newspaper of late. I understand that I live in one of the last bastions of right-wing thought in Colorado and as such I expect a right leaning slant from “my” paper.
If you were to present a more left leaning point of view, I suspect your readership would drop considerably fairly rapidly. But, claiming to be “fair and balanced” is a bridge too far.
A few questions: Who selects the stories that appear in the paper” You do. Who selects the headlines that top these stories? You do. Who selects the letters and guest columns that appear in the Opinion Page? You do. How many stories are carried in The Gazette about how gas prices are high worldwide, not just in the U.S.? How often is the worldwide recession mentioned instead of just making it a Biden problem? How many stories are carried about the myriad legal problems of the former president?
I have been a subscriber to the Gazette for 50 years, and I appreciate you delivering it to my home almost every day; it’s a part of my life. Because I don’t share your point of view politically I primarily read the paper for local news, sports and the crossword, but please don’t sprinkle your nonalcoholic beer on my head and then tell me it’s raining! Here’s a fun idea: Why not run my letter next to your Commitment to Fairness section? Just a thought.
Rusty Baker
Woodland Park