Law and order cannot be abandoned
I know that the death of Breonna Taylor was a tragedy (among others). Maybe things could have been handled differently, but all of these people who are crying out for the heads of the police fail to put themselves in their position.
They were serving a warrant, announced themselves, and entered the apartment to search for whatever was on the warrant (drugs, I believe). Taylor’s boyfriend shot at the police first. What were they supposed to do, yell “Don’t shoot, we’re just serving a warrant”? They have split seconds to determine what is going on, and if bullets come at them first, they are trained to shoot back. Why did her boyfriend shoot? No one seems to be asking that question. Not blaming her, just pointing out, Taylor might have been a great EMT, but she seems to have kept bad company and bad things happen when you’re in bad company.
These protesters are putting their faith in the wrong place. They are looking for perfect justice on this Earth. Only One can serve perfect justice, and He hasn’t come back yet. The protesters are sinners, just as the police are sinners, just as the grand jury are sinners, just as everyone on this planet.
Defunding the police isn’t going to lead to perfect justice, or justice. In fact, it will only lead to chaos as everyone has their own definition of how to serve justice. Despite the tragedies, law and order cannot be abandoned for anarchy, as the tragedies will only increase. Put your faith in the only One who can serve perfect justice. He will resolve all things in the end.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Did you hear it, too?
I am unapologetically, a lifelong, card-carrying American. I have no experience with despots.
But like our space launches, our presidential politics and previous transfers of power have become routine and seemingly quite safe with no worries.
That is, until last Thursday, when my heart skipped a beat and I shuddered in disbelief and felt real fear for this country. The country I take for granted. I know it has never happened in my lifetime. Historians say it has never happened in America’s history. Could this really be the beginning of the end of our American experiment? Did I really hear POTUS not commit to a peaceful transfer of power? Did you hear it, too? Has the refrain, “I really don’t care” finally reached its outer limits and pushed through to serious concern?
Sure, my IRA has reached an all-time high. But this average card-carrying American does not believe monetary gain, political or religious ideology is a valid excuse for supporting, defending or absolving this deeply flawed and dangerous incumbent with his disdain for minorities and his blatant disregard for his oath of office: “…to…preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Our American soul is inescapably linked to our American Constitution and both should be considered priceless and worth fighting for and neither should be sold at any price.
As Sen. Joseph Welch said to Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the House Un-American Activities Committee: “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs
America, the greatest experiment
I can’t say that I’m proud of the United State ... the word doesn’t fit for me. This is not to imply that I am ashamed of the U.S. either. I’m neither. What I can say is that I am grateful to be a citizen of the U.S. ... I’m grateful to have the freedoms that I have, the freedom to speak my mind without fear of government censorship, the freedom to practice my religious beliefs openly, the privilege of being able to participate in the selection of our leaders, the freedom of movement, and much more.
I am also grateful for the opportunity to provide for myself and my family, the protection of the law, my reasonable right to privacy, and much more. I am also grateful that we as a nation are rich enough and powerful enough to provide aid and comfort to many people of many nations, that as a nation we are able to inspire and lead other nations to democracy. I am grateful that God has allowed me the privilege to have been born in this country, and I’m grateful for the commitment, sacrifices, and hard work of my fellow citizens throughout the years that marshaled together have enabled our success. May God continue to bless the United States of America, and may we continue to make America the greatest experiment in self-government on the face of the earth.
Walter Pritzlaff
Colorado Springs
Confess, forgive and forget?
The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court is a dilemma. From all accounts she is a fine, moral, upstanding, and ethical woman. Social issues facing the Supreme Court notwithstanding, can she accept the nomination?
The ethical question is: Can an upstanding moral and ethical woman like this accept the nomination from a proven unethical, immoral, and hypocritical man like our president? Is this possible? How does she explain this?
I suppose she could simply go to Catholic confession and have her priest advise a thousand Hail Marys. Is this the answer, confess, forgive and forget? I pity her if she is seated on the Supreme Court. I fear her conscience will long suffer over her accepting the nomination.
Marshall Griffith
Colorado Springs
Thankful for the grandchildren
I watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election last night between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
It made me realize that my two grandchildren, ages 11 and 15, have more maturity, clarity and poise than the two men running for the presidency of the most powerful country on earth.
It also made me realize how thankful I am for them — the grandchildren.
John Bass
Colorado Springs