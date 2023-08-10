Launchpad Apartments project

We support The Place youth shelter and its proposed Launchpad Apartments project.

Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of The PLACE, has provided ample evidence of youth homelessness. The Place served over 600 local youths last year. There are approximately 185 local homeless youths ages 15-24 in any given month. We understand the dangers of living on the streets, and are encouraged by the success of young people now getting access to health care, a safe place to stay, education and employment programs, and stable housing through The Place.

On Aug. 3, The Gazette reported on the concerns of some parents of the Ruth Washburn Cooperative Nursery School, next to the proposed Launchpad. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to hear inflated concerns around this vulnerable group of youths. We are pleased that the school leadership has previously expressed support for the Launchpad.

The purpose of The Place, supported by supervised housing for 18-24 year olds at the Launchpad, is that youth recover stability and well-being. The proposed location provides access to transportation, a grocery store and other services, including employment opportunities. The Launchpad building will be staffed 24/7, providing safety to youths and the community.

Ruth Washburn and The Place are Colorado nonprofits that are leaders in their respective fields, with strong philosophies that drive their work. We recognize the exemplary leadership of both organizations and believe the children and youths will be managed safely and respectfully next door to one another.

We reside on Colorado’s west side. We urge the City Council to approve the Launchpad Apartments. Organizations like Ruth Washburn and The Place make Colorado Springs a better and safer place for all of us.

Danette Tritch, Karen Flitton Stith

Colorado Springs

USPS ‘customer service’

I’m really frustrated with the (lack of) service provided by the USPS Customer Service website. I mailed my amended federal income tax forms, using registered mail, on March 29. Using the tracking number provided, I watched the package move to Ogden, Utah, within four days. It has never moved since.

After a month, I took my receipt to the post office where I mailed the Tax Forms. They got the same result.

However, the postal worker advised me that during tax filing season, the IRS did not routinely immediately acknowledge receipt of registered mail, but eventually it would show up as delivered. So, for the next four months, I would check the tracking number, each time seeing the status as “Still in Transit, delivery delayed”.

Today, I pulled out the receipt to check the status again and encountered a problem. The receipt has faded to the point that the initial numbers of the tracking number are illegible.

So, I look up USPS customer service, call the 800 number and work my way through the phone tree and finally reach the “Talk to an Agent” prompt. The system advises me that the wait time is between 24 and 36 minutes, so I select the option for a call back. Sure enough, about a half hour later, the phone rings and I pick it up after one ring.

A recording tells me that they detected no response, so they will try again later. Fifteen or so minutes later, the phone rings again. Again, I pick it up after the first ring and I get the same message. I deduce that I am answering too quickly, so the next time I get the call back, I allow three rings before picking up. Dial tone. The caller had already terminated the call.

There were no further call backs. So much for USPS “customer service.”

Jerry Zoebisch

Fountain

City use of taxpayers’ money

I truly hope the people of Colorado Springs, vote no on letting the city have more of our money. No matter what anyone says it’s a big no way. We gave the OK eight years ago for a tax increase for our roads, well like any other city Utilities ways they used the money for everything else.

Red light cameras, roundabouts, pickup trucks for CSPD, 4 door trucks which cost more for city use. And who knows what else — we might never know. If the city in the future wants more money, let them have a car wash.

No more money to the city utilities.

Doug Evans

Colorado Springs

Adapting to a changing environment

To Pius Kamau:

Loved your opinion piece in last Sunday’s Gazette. The overall message to come together is inspiring. Nevertheless, I was disappointed in your medical language early on to impress us with your education. I believe you, I will not use any electrical engineering jargon to impress you with my science education.

Here is the but: You put your friend down for a differing opinion on climate change but did not tell us what he believes.

In my opinion using the logic of science:

1) Climate change is real and always has been.

2) Man has some effect on the environment as does forest fires, volcanic eruptions, sun spots, solar flares, and even clouds. Which one is the dominant effect is not known. Unlike your and my choice of science, environmental science is more like economics. There are theories, but you cannot isolate enough variables to do definitive experiments.

3) Whether the problem is man made, it will not be solved by ruining our economy and slowly lowering our CO2 emissions. The rest of the world, China, South America, Africa, and the rest of the third world would like to have air conditioning, too.

4) The solution is to adapt to our changing environment and not fight against it. That is how our ancestors survived for millions of years.

Andrew Kovalovsky

Colorado Springs