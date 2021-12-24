Large bill demands large support
While it is convenient for the bare majority of Democrats in the Senate (technically they do not have a majority if one subtracts the two independents who caucus with them) to blame Joe Manchin for singlehandedly tanking what is claimed to be a popular piece of legislation, there is a more realistic way to look at Build Back Better. In fact, this blame tactic is much like a Bronco fan who blames one play for a defeat. (Too soon?)
The size of the spending in the BBB legislation is a major decision for this country’s Senate, and it seems to me that having it hinge on one vote is antithetical to the principles of good governance.
Whether one agrees with this amount of spending, or how it is being spent, it is certainly true that any package of this size should have wide political support from more than one party. When exactly half of the Senate is not on board, perhaps there is a need to rethink the bill. A large policy bill demands a lot of support.
The concept that it takes 60 votes for Senate cloture is based on the idea that big bills should have more than a simple majority to enact. If there is strong public support for an idea or plan within a piece of legislation, history has shown us that a three-fifths threshold is no problem at all. We have many landmark bills, which have made big commitments, pass with large majorities. Perhaps the very thinness of the margin demands a rethinking of the bill.
In fact, the whole idea that either party can jam something big through the process with a single vote should be rejected by the vast number of voters in the middle of the bell curve.
Letting the tails of that bell curve dictate to either party is not what was contemplated by our founders.
Ross Robbins
Colorado Springs
Truth can never be canceled
This is in response to Jon Caldara’s column in Sunday’s Perspective:
Say what you will about Martin Luther King Jr. one day being canceled. But remember, King’s message is about truth.
And truth can never be canceled. That all people deserve a decent, equal life expectancy and economic conditions, are true today, true tomorrow.
Like evolution, truth might be delayed but not stopped. What ought to be truly canceled is the fear of truth itself.
LaRosa Carrington
Colorado Springs
Struggles result in chaos
Re: Kim Potter Police Murder Trial, Minneapolis:
Kim Potter is accused of a “colossal screw-up” in shooting her weapon instead of the taser. We must acknowledge that bad mistakes can happen when a stopped suspect chooses to struggle or fight with police officers. Such things do not happen when there is no struggle. Struggling with an officer is in fact resisting arrest and should be treated as such with sharp penalties for endangering a police officer. Struggles result in chaos. The time has come for courageous city/state/national leaders to stand up and support our police by specifying that any person who chooses to resist arrest by struggling with a peace officer is likely to get hurt in the confusion of struggle. Police are trained to win struggles and to use force if necessary. It the stopped person wrestles, fights, or runs from the officer, the officer is trained and authorized to ensure the suspect is stopped.
In every stop, the officer has no knowledge of what he will encounter from the suspect. For the officer, every stop is a high-tension encounter. Using violent force to meet violent force is not excessive when a suspect chooses to struggle or reach for something that might be a weapon. It is their duty. And understand, the officer’s first instinct is likely to ensure that he/she is not the party that will be injured or killed. Something about survival of the fittest maybe?
Police also are not required to be athletic runners or Olympic wrestlers. They are not required to be “nice” to suspects who fight or run or drive away. It’s time to stop accusing police officers of negligent duty when a suspect tries to elude arrest and gets hurt or killed. It is not a game for the police. Suspects do not have to like the officer, but being taught early to respect his/her authority may become a matter of survival for the suspect. People, we must demand of our city/state/national/civic leaders/teachers/parents, etc. to again promote the rightful authority and respect that police officers need to do their duty. Support of this kind is what police officers really need.
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs
Who has to obey the rules?
Who are the rules for? I am 38 years old and when I go to the gas station, they ask for my identification when I buy tobacco. Always reminding me that “it was the rules,” to which I complied. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve witnessed signs go up in these same gas stations alerting customers of a mask requirement. I’ve been in these same places of business and was asked to provide my identification for my purchase. Yet the customer behind me was not required to wear a mask for their purchase, nor were questioned about it, though there was clear signage alerting a mask requirement for service. As I have been informed the employees were not allowed to ask for compliance or refuse service for their “personal safety.”
Then comes the vaccine mandate that allows the vaccinated to go without a mask and the unvaccinated must wear a mask. But you are not allowed to ask to see a vaccine card to prove status for the sake of public health. Why? To underscore this point, I was shopping at the neighborhood Walmart where I witnessed three separate customers with nonservice animals in the store. Upon questioning, I was the told by the staff that they were not allowed to ask about proof that it was a service animal. Why? Is this what privilege looks like?
Jamil Aaron
Colorado Springs