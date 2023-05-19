Land of opportunity

“America: the land of opportunity”

“America: land of the free, home of the brave”

Our ancestors looking for a better life for themselves and their children, came here for those very reasons. They worked their butts off to give themselves, and those who followed, every opportunity that America offered. Alas, as the generations came and went, some of those offspring became lazy, entitled, unmotivated or spoiled, like many, but certainly not all of today’s population.

So, if we are looking for new leaders, hard workers, and motivated citizens let’s not forget to include recent immigrants who have become American citizens. They might look at the world with clearer eyes, and fresher perspectives ... like our ancestors and Yemi Mobolade.

Jan Zeis

Colorado Springs

Confusing property tax increase

We’ve been trying to digest the stunning increase in our real estate tax estimate. Officials claim that the value of our home has gone from $513K to $722K in one year, a 40+% increase. You further estimate that our tax bill due next spring will go from the current $2,359 (already fully paid BTW) to $3,392, a $1,000 plus increase, up over 44%! If the value of our home has increased by 40%, why have the taxes increased by 44%?

We are both 80+ years old, our income is solely from SSA plus our life savings, most of which is tied up in this home. Why, in a year of rampant inflation, is this increase being forced on taxpayers. Additionally ... El Paso County, assuming this increase is implemented, is in for a financial windfall in 2024. What does El Paso County plan to do with this money, details please.

I’ve spent several hours now on the county’s website trying to understand why our bill is what it will be. I can’t make sense of it. Two neighbors both have 2,800 SF homes, both 2 story, same age, the market value of one is about $100,000 more than the other, why/how is this possible? Another has a market value below ours but has almost 1,000 SF more living space. There are others with minor differences, but these examples really stand out.

I’m sure the county would argue that the system is honest and fair. But an increase of this size foisted on taxpayers, especially those with a fixed income, at this time of high inflation cannot be justified!

And we have little recourse!

Jack Rivers

Colorado Springs

Collective bargaining hurts workers

The Gazette Editorial Board got everything right in their piece, Curb collective bargaining; veto SB 23-111, but they failed to mention how collective bargaining hurts workers, in addition to taxpayers.

The organization that I work for, Americans for Fair Treatment, has over 200 public employee members who decided the union wasn’t for them. There are many reasons why a public employee might choose not to join a union—here are some:

Unions try to sell themselves as the silver bullet solution to workers’ problems, but they often leave much to be desired.

Unions might promise big things, but once a collective bargaining agreement is reached, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t include everything the union promised. Collective bargaining is just that — bargaining. The union won’t know what they can achieve until they begin negotiations.

On top of that, contracts typically expire after three or four years, and the red tape surrounding collective bargaining limits flexibility and prevents employers from addressing the diverse and changing needs of their workforce.

Besides concerns about logistics, unions often don’t have their members’ best interests in mind.

The largest national unions are huge corporate entities with multimillion-dollar budgets that come from member dues but are spent largely on partisan politics and overhead.

For example, the National Education Association (NEA), which is the country’s largest teachers union, spends $2 on politics for every $1 it spends representing members. Only 9% of their budget goes to assisting members.

Many teachers don’t realize that as members of their local union affiliates, a significant portion of their dues money goes to fund the state and national union, instead of staying in their district. Members of the Colorado Springs Education Association pay money to the Colorado Education Association and the NEA.

With collective bargaining, unions win, but Colorado’s workers lose.

Isabel O. Blank

Colorado Springs

Speaking out of both sides of mouthReading the Gazette Viewpoint in Thursday’s paper regarding the governor and state demographer saying Colorado needs more children it struck me how the very essence of the liberal agenda disagrees with those sentiments.

Yes, young people struggle to afford housing, yet this liberal government does everything in its power to bypass TABOR and has skyrocketed property taxes with increased assessed values, essentially increasing revenue without increasing a tax rate. Polis now wants to increase health insurance costs across the state by mandating insurance coverage for fertility care and full coverage of all prenatal labor and delivery care, all while he has bolstered and supported some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country.

The family unit, where children typically come from is being destroyed by the left’s agenda. Parents aren’t supposed to speak up at school board meetings, the state through the school systems is suppose to raise our kids? When will the average voter in Colorado wake up and see that the liberal agenda is speaking out of both sides of its mouth, and with a forked tongue to boot.

Dan Spohn

Black Forest