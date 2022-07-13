Lack of evacuation plan
Monday’s editorial defense of the city’s proposed new emergency evacuation ordinance painted the detractors as “no-growthers” who are “exploiting public safety.” There might be some who deserve that label, but it misses the point.
The city’s west side is experiencing its final build-out, with no more large tracts of land to develop. Much of what is proposed is very high density, adding traffic and congestion to Garden of the Gods Road, Centennial, and Fillmore — vital arteries that will be choked off when (not if) we have our next wildfire emergency. Those who evacuated, many of whom lost their homes, in the Waldo Canyon disaster want a better answer than an ordinance to create an incident command … to then make a plan.
The core of disaster response is scenario planning, gaming multiple “If — then…” possibilities. Fire location? Wind direction? What if the wind changes? Time of day? Road construction and availability? Communications? Exit corridors? Rendezvous points? Post evacuation security?
This work has not been done, and it should be done before more high density development is allowed to proceed.
I represent over 700 residents in Kissing Camels and have attended the good meetings hosted by CSFD about wildfire preparation. Acknowledging the lack of robust evacuation planning, one official commented, “We’ll get you out; don’t worry.” Not good enough. Do the hard work and give us a plan before you consider more development.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
Public funds and schools
The Gazette consistently calls for accountability for government expenditures of tax dollars, but the July 8 editorial titled “Public funds should follow children into religious schools” does the exact opposite. Additionally, it makes vouchers sound like a panacea to solve educational ills without addressing the problems vouchers will bring.
Public/charter schools are accountable to taxpayers because their financial operations are overseen by elected school boards, while private/religious schools are not. A recent Gazette story featured a school board shutting down a charter school due to that school’s fiscally irresponsible actions.
But private schools (be they religious, for-profit or nonprofit) lack this oversight from elected officials concerning financial responsibility or even to approve curriculum, so tax dollars could be used to support CRT, white supremacy, or extreme religious beliefs from polygamy to Sharia).
Private/religious schools could take vouchers and then close midyear (reopening later under a different name to again take vouchers) leaving children without classes for the remainder of the year or to unfairly attend a public school that did not receive vouchers for them. Public/charter schools cannot discriminate on who attends, but private schools could accept vouchers (tax dollars) and have discriminatory enrollment practices. Today’s SCOTUS would certainly rule to allow Catholic schools to reject students with LGBTQ parents.
This editorial supports the Republican taking point of sending tax dollars to religious schools even when that support advocates not having accountability for our tax dollars — normally a core principle of the editorial board.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Top-ranked election issues
The story “Polis signs order on abortion” (July 7) tries hard to raise the specter of pregnant women being arrested for traveling across state lines for an abortion. Contrary to that assumption, there’s been no indication that any conservative state is planning to arrest or seek the extradition of a woman who travels to a state like Colorado to have an abortion.
That inconvenient fact is never mentioned, no doubt because the primary purpose of such policies from Gov. Jared Polis and other Democrats is to scare those Americans on the fence about abortion into rejecting the Supreme Court’s decision and to make anti-abortion supporters look cold-hearted and cruel.
The story’s author obediently carried out her part to promote this scare tactic by including statements from other Democratic governors and abortion-rights activists who similarly emphasized, without evidence, that pregnant women will now be prosecuted and arrested for crossing state lines to obtain an abortion, and failing to include even one statement from anyone disputing that assumption.
A similar scare tactic was evident in the story, “10-year-old denied abortion in Ohio, forced to travel to Indiana” (Gazette, July 2). Even the Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, was highly skeptical that the story, which was based on a single source and not verified by the media, met journalistic standards.
Fortunately, recent polls show that most Americans are not buying into these efforts by Democrats and their media allies to replace inflation and unpopular far-left polices with abortion as a top-ranked election issue.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs
This great country
I’m writing in response to the letter by David J. Baker for the second time in recent weeks. Today [July 8] he claims this is not a great country. The reasons for his belief are numerous and blame entertainment, sports people and Wall Street traders and investors for having too much money. He also blames the problems people who have guns made for military use for the mass murders, when they are law-abiding citizens of this great country.
In January 1963, I came south from Canada with the necessary papers to enter this great country legally. One paper was a letter of acceptance in the U.S. Army. I served my three years and began driving truck for a living. I am now retired and living comfortably. No, things did not turn out as well as I had planned. But I would not live in Canada again. I love this great country, and I fly the Stars and Stripes in front of my house every day. I would not trade my life here for any place in the world.
If Baker does not like it here, let him pick a better place to live. He can’t find one. Move to Canada, David, and see how you like living under ‘Justin Truedope’. Move to China and see how life is there. I prefer to stay here, even with the lame brain we have in the White House. We will change that in November 2024.
Eric DesPres
Calhan