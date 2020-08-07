Kneeling is a national disgrace
I, for one, will not be watching the NBA, NFL, USA Women’s Soccer, or any other sport where the players or coaches have chosen to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.
What a national disgrace that is. To me it has nothing to do with protesting social injustice and everything to do with disrespecting the flag of this great nation. Find some other way to protest, if you must, but do not spit in the face of those brave souls who have died defending America, because that is exactly what you’re doing if you “take a knee.”
Ray Harvey
Colorado Springs
Some things are just not done
There are some things in today’s so-called society that are just not done. We as civilized Americans do not harm other countries’ diplomats or heads of state because there are rules and it is just not done. You do not go after police officers and especially their families.
A brief synopsis: Several months ago an armed burglary suspect (a felony crime) was located by police officers. They ordered him to raise his hands (which he did momentarily) and get on the ground (which he did not). The suspect ran toward a residential neighborhood. The officers, fearing for their lives and the lives of innocent civilians, shot him. He died. The shooting was deemed justifiable by the district attorney and Colorado Springs police and anyone else with common sense.
Several nights ago, the BLM protesters found out where one officer lived with his family. They protested outside his house. This is over the top and just not done.
You do not put an officer’s family in jeopardy or there will be hell to pay. The officer’s neighbors came outside, armed, to protect the officer and his family. I salute them.
These protesters are not satisfied with trying to rewrite/cancel history, burn buildings and force their sideways thinking on others. God help us as a society if we allow this to continue.
Gary Barbaro
Colorado Springs
The ‘use culture’ of marijuana
I’ve worked in the education field for 30 years as a teacher, coach, athletic director, school counselor and assistant principal. I have a B.A. degree in secondary education, a M.A. degree in school administration and school/community counseling.
Well before the legalization of marijuana in Colorado I wrote an article about our failure to recognize how the ‘use culture’ of marijuana is different from the ‘use culture’ of tobacco and alcohol. The legalization of marijuana, state to state, is based on the comparison of marijuana to tobacco and alcohol.
While the revenue comparison of the three is enticing and accurate the ‘use culture’ and subsequent mental and physical health concerns of the three are much different. The ‘use culture’ of marijuana (in the car, between workplace breaks, between classes, on the way to school or work, at lunch, after school and work, before bed etc., is more like the ‘use culture” of tobacco than alcohol. The average purchase and revenue stream of marijuana and tobacco sales is consistent throughout the entire day while the purchase and revenue stream of alcohol is more prevalent in the late afternoon and evening.
The ‘use culture’ of marijuana and tobacco are more alike than the ‘use culture’ of marijuana and alcohol, while the cognitive impairment of marijuana and alcohol is more alike than the cognitive impairment of marijuana and tobacco. There is no doubt that all three are harmful. Marijuana, however, presents itself as the ‘worst of both worlds’. Let’s finally understand and recognize the comparative ‘use culture’ of marijuana, alcohol and tobacco and its longterm effect on our culture and society.
Ron Johnston
Colorado Springs
The contradictions of those on the left
Re: last Sunday’s Point/Counterpoint on Cancel Culture.
I could not disagree more with Candace Woods’ characterization of “cancel culture” as simply holding people accountable for their words and actions, in keeping with the American tradition of civic engagement and debate. On the contrary it is organized hostility against people’s freedom to think, speak and write — our cherished First Amendment. Threats to one’s personal safety, property, reputation, and job are part of the “cancel culture” package. That’s more in the tradition of Russia or China.
Ironically, many on the left, who have generally been champions of free expression, tolerance, diversity, and the open exchange of ideas have become fearful of and hostile toward these very same values. In a weird sense, the left has become the new far, far right.
Benjamin A. Fromuth Sr.
Colorado Springs
D-11 plan leaves out CCAP children
D-11’s school plan, as announced Tuesday, is for all students to do remote learning, except for children who are “academically at risk,” i.e. special needs children or non-English-speaking children, and the like.
There are a lot of hard-working families who depend on Colorado’s Child Care Assistance Program to help with the high cost of child care.
CCAP will not pay for a full day of child care for elementary school age children when school is in session. Children are expected to be at school. Children under the age of 12 cannot be left home alone.
Parents still need to go to work to pay their essential bills. Working from home is not always an option. And many parents cannot pay for any kind of child care without assistance.
This leaves an awful lot of families in a Catch-22 situation. The parents can’t stay home. Their kids can’t stay home alone. Their kids can’t go to day care. And their kids can’t go to school. Just what are these families supposed to do?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs