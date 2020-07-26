Killing the goose that lays golden eggs
I have been a Denver Broncos fan since the team began in the early 1960s. My Bronco heroes include Floyd Little, Randy Gradishar, Steve Atwater, Craig Morton, Haven Moses, and of course John Elway and many others. Now, like many Broncos fans, I have been stuck in my home because of the pandemic, watching on television senseless riots, arson, looting of businesses, and absolutely brutal and insane attacks on our very brave police officers. At least four have been killed and many, many more have been injured after being struck with metal pipes, bricks, bottles and other deadly objects! Religious and historical monuments have been defaced and destroyed, and nationwide small businesses have shut down either due to the pandemic or to thugs blocking access.
Meanwhile, the NFL’s Roger Goodell has virtually given a green light to those players who kneel during the playing of our national anthem! If the anthem is played again, I will be standing with my hand over my heart, and I will be paying tribute to our brave military, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and all other Americans who have bravely faced this crisis. NFL players should read “The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs”, one of Aesop’s Fables. Killing the goose that lays the golden eggs refers to the shortsighted destruction of a valuable resource. For the NFL players, the fan is that valuable resource! The players kneel during the national anthem, and we stop watching!
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Encouraging thing to witness
The only, and I mean only, positive thing to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown is the reemergence of creativity. This critical area of learning has been mostly ignored by public schools for decades but did not perish. Perhaps because people and businesses have been forced to take more time to think, some great ideas/solutions have come forth.
This is an exciting and encouraging thing to witness ... let’s hope it is a trend that will last.
Mary Henson
Colorado Springs
Infi
ltration of Marxist ideology
What we are seeing today on the nation’s streets is the result of 60 years of infiltration of Marxist ideology into education, media, entertainment and government entities. It was Uncle Joe Stalin’s objective, and it has been achieved.
Joe McCarthy, in spite of his faults, was right and he was squelched! Good luck and Godspeed youngsters. You are going to need every bit of it!
Jack Donahue
Colorado Springs
Until they’re incapable of doing business
I’ve heard that the county might be “shut down” again! If after several months of shutdown the virus was not eliminated, why try that again? How about just closing the hot spots? My gym is not one of them! If I thought I was in danger of catching the virus at my gym, I would stop going. Of course, that has been a complaint of mine in the past — nothing is published on where the infected have been, or where hot spots might be. So, instead of forcing us all into a few open places, keep everything open until they prove themselves incapable of doing business!
David Keller
Colorado Springs
Keeping schools closed for political gain
Schools are set to reopen but the teachers are protesting that. The reason teachers are against the reopening of schools is because the unions, who are in lockstep with the Democratic Party, are against the reopening as well. The Democratic Party does not want schools to reopen.
The reason being is come Nov. 3 the states will make the case that the state is closed down, the schools are closed down, so it just stands to follow that the polling places will have to be shut down as well, thereby ushering in mail-in balloting. This will allow the Democrats to cheat, since there are more Democrats than Republicans. And that is how the Democrats plans to keep President Donald Trump out of the White House.
In Europe, schools have been open for quite a while. There have been almost no cases of COVID among children, and the kids and their teachers are doing fine. They recognize that it is harmful to the kids to keep them socially isolated. It is a shame our teachers are placing our children at risk for political gains.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Shows a lot of paranoia
Every time I read an article from Michelle Malkin, she is promoting some conspiracy theory that someone has nefarious intent to do harm to the country or her. She thinks COVID-19 is a hoax that has been blown up by the media and that what we first heard about the virus, “masks don’t help”, is proof that Gov. Jared Polis and others are making mountains out of mole hills because now they are promoting wearing masks.
I would hope that after five or six months that we would have learned new things about the virus to help protect us as much as possible until we have a vaccine. Malkin will probably think a vaccine is going to be forced on people to control them or something else bad.
If this is a hoax, the whole world is in on it, since this has devastated every country in the world. Malkin wants to deny that over 140,000 people are dead in this country from this so-called hoax, and I guess doctors and scientists don’t know what they are talking about. I don’t know why Malkin thinks they would be lying but to me that shows a lot of paranoia.
There are always going to be people that deny what is happening. But what I don’t understand is why so many people choose to believe them over the majority of doctors and scientists. They continue to confuse people about what the real truth is and by doing so they are keeping this virus from being brought under control.
Pat Kent
Fountain