Key legislation for nation’s parks
Colorado’s national parks are seeing record visitation, but unreliable funding over the years means their infrastructure desperately needs to be repaired.
That’s why I am encouraged by a bipartisan proposal in Congress to address the nearly $12 billion in national parks deferred maintenance. The Restore Our Parks Act would set aside $6.5 billion over the next five years to fix dilapidated trails, buildings, roads, bridges, monuments, and historic markers in our parks. Amazingly, 50 U.S. Senators — from both parties — are co-sponsoring this effort, with 330 representatives supporting a similar measure in the House.
With all this support, you would think this would be an easy thing for Congress to get done. You’d be mistaken. Despite all the support for national parks, Congress is still struggling to enact this popular legislation.
There is still time, and I hope they can get it done. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet are co-sponsors of the Restore Our Parks Act, and Gardner especially is in a key position of leadership to help bring the bill to a vote. We need to see action to ensure our parks stay open, safe and accessible.
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wheat Ridge
No parking issues in Denver
Last Sunday we went to downtown Denver to see the Mile High Tree and then eat dinner. We parked on the street nearby at the Performing Arts Complex at a normally 2-hour-limit meter. It was Sunday, so there was no time limit and no charge. We walked two blocks to the 16th Street Mall and took the shuttle service to the far end for dinner. Delightful day and no parking issues.
Gerry Corwin
Colorado Springs
What about Kuhle’s Air Force career?
I found it interesting to read Paul Klee’s column about AJ Kuhle in Thursday morning’s Gazette. He and his teammates offered us long-standing Air Force sports fans the opportunity of a lifetime, that of rooting for a highly successful basketball program. Those teams during 2004-8 demonstrated grit, heart and amazing determination, game in and game out and achieved success that, I predict, will never be matched in the basketball program. Certainly, today’s players and coaches would do well to better understand the lessons from those teams.
However, I found it strange that you would portray AJ’s career and never mention his time as an Air Force officer. Surely, AJ would consider that the opportunities he received at a premier educational institution like the Air Force Academy and the subsequent time spent serving his country as worthy career lessons. Also, as an American taxpayer, I would hope he would acknowledge the value in returning something on our investment in him, which is much more than “being a basketball coach thru and thru.” What do you think?
Edward Smith
Colorado Springs
Is nothing sacred anymore?
This is regarding House Bill 1060 being introduced by Brianna Titone and Matt Soper. This bill would allow for human remains to be composted to use as fertilizer. Soper stated, “This allows for a new business opportunity”. Is nothing sacred anymore? What’s next from our elected officials? My question is, how are these people elected? My statement is, if they are elected again, shame on us.
R.A. Costello
Colorado Springs
We now have three parties
In the face of a tough election, the intimidation of Chuck Schumer and the DNC, Cory Gardner made a courageous decision to not vote for more witnesses in the impeachment trial. He has risked his political future (and ours) on the decision to “do the right thing.”
Sen. Gardner is more concerned about the future of our country than he is of his future. The “progressive” left has hijacked the Democrat Party and insisted on an impeachment that is completely unjustified. Effectively, we now have three parties, Republican, Democrat and Progressive. The Republican and Democrat parties consist of moderate individuals who genuinely care about maintaining our historic advantage over all other countries. The Progressive party wants to tear down our system of government and replace it with socialism. Our controlling Democrat Congress has bowed to the demands of these radicals without realizing they are DINOs (Democrat in name only).
Gardner knows that the great state of Colorado has increasingly voted Democrat with the pressure from Progressives and the biased Denver media. In spite of that, he courageously made his announcement. He deserves the support of all moderates, be they Democrat or Republican, if we are to preserve our special place in the history of the world.
Jim Hyman
Colorado Springs
Let’s get on with it
Hello all Americans. What in the world are we doing! Let’s all take a breath of fresh air and remember who we are: free Americans!
Isn’t it readily apparent that our president has not committed any impeachable offenses? We must cite none other than professor Alan Dershowitz, a liberal Democrat, who has fully established this validity.
He has provided the most significant testimonial, to this reality, based upon his eminent stature in his lifetime experience in his law practice.
Come on, our government is at a standstill, except for our president, who has made milestone achievements and he cannot continue to do it all alone; but such has largely been the case.
We must “turn around” our largely vacuous Congress and to this end vote to acquit our president from this impeachment trial and move on; in the best interest of all Americans.
We have work to do, so let’s get on with it.
Glenn E. “Duke” Shrader
Colorado Springs