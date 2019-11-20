Tragedy might have been prevented
I have to speak out about this case. My daughter is the same age as Kelsey Berreth was when she was brutally killed. I have followed this since the inception last Thanksgiving.
Tragic is not even enough to identify the brutality. I’m glad that Patrick Frazee was sentenced to life plus, but if I can say that “perhaps” Kelsey would still be alive and with her daughter Kaylee today if Krystal Lee had come forward with requests from Patrick Frazee to kill her. What am I missing here?
Dan May made a “deal with the devil”. Yes he did to convict Frazee. I can’t even imagine being complicit in any attempt to kill someone, whether you did it yourself or attempted to do it. Then, helping to cover it up. Threat of harm is vague from Krystal Lee. I’m sure the Colorado Springs Police Department or the FBI would have provided protection. Not speaking up is a crime and contributed to the death of a vital and vivacious young woman. Heartbreaking.
I can’t even imagine the pain of the Berreth family. We have evolved to the “Safe2Tell” for our schools and our students. All in an attempt to prevent something from happening. This needs to be known in the adult community that you can also be safe to come forward. I really struggle with the “what ifs.” I’m so sad that this could have been prevented with coming forward by Krystal Lee. As a community and fellowship, we will all move forward, but my hope and prayer is that anyone in a similar situation will look at this and realize that any threat of harm needs to be taken seriously. I truly hope that we can use this horrid situation as a learning experience and try to prevent another loss of life.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Homeless resources in the city
Knowing a bit about the homeless and the numerous organizations within the city that are supposed to assist them, it’s been my observation that it’s far more purposeful to give to these organizations and not to those on the street intersections asking for handouts.
Even though it tugs at my heartstrings to give to them directly, gifts and donations will go further by giving to a supportive organization. My suggestion is to give to Helping Hands — which is an El Paso community resource and is managed by the Pikes Peak Library District. There are 201 organizations in this city that will help with shelter, transport, food, vets, utilities, counseling, financial, crisis, family, employment and more.
People can call 211 or 719-955-0742 for a resource to donate.
Edward Kaffel
Colorado Springs
Springs’ huge traffic problems
I am a huge fan of improving the roads in this town, but can we not do it all at once? Traffic leaving Verizon on Garden of the Gods is snarled because Garden Of the Gods is down to one lane from three lanes. For some reason, this is getting to be a common occurrence. That traffic comes down Centennial to Vindicator, which is down to two lanes at Rockrimmon. After getting through that you run into the Woodmen bottleneck at Vincent with traffic going from three lanes down to two. This has been under construction for at least a couple of months causing a mile-long backup on the off ramp on I-25 with 5 p.m. traffic.
I won’t even mention the permanent traffic mess on Dublin between Powers and Marksheffel with traffic going from three lanes to two lanes to one lane. I know the roads have been ignored for years and the population is growing but there has to be better planning or planning at all would be appreciated to reduce the huge traffic problems and frustration we face every day.
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
Column offered no solutions
Barry Fagin’s recent rant about the ADA is typical of today’s journalism. He states an inflammatory position (rescind the ADA), cherry picks outrageous court judgments, and offers no solutions.
No question the ADA could be improved. Engaging in thoughtful discussion to do that requires too much effort from provocateurs like Fagin. It’s much easier to inflame passions than work for solutions.
Hank Scarangella
Colorado Springs
This is American exceptionalism
I am trying very hard not to sound partisan and certainly not on social media. However, in listening to the testimonies of the diplomats and foreign services officers of the State Department in the impeachment hearings, I am simply overwhelmed with awe of their courage and character when, for certain, not only are their jobs on the line but their whole careers that many have spent a lifetime building.
For the record, you have to speak three languages to even get an interview with the State Department in addition to the many other requirements and hoops to jump through.
The fortitude of the State Department gives me chills. If only our congressional representatives and senators had this kind of integrity, character and courage, in lieu of blind party allegiance.
This is American exceptionalism.
Micheale Duncan
Monument
Purpose of the impeachment hearings
I was thoroughly incensed this morning, Nov. 19, watching KKTV 5 a.m. coverage of the closed door impeachment hearings. Above the dais where the impeachment committee is seated there was a 3’ X 2’ sign that read “if we don’t IMPEACH this president he will GET RE-ELECTED (caps theirs).
These hearings are about thwarting the electorate, not about any “high crimes or treason”. The purpose of these hearings was very well spelled out by that sign.
Ethel Loughmiller
Colorado Springs