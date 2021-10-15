Keep education decisions local
Why are the classroom standards and curriculum for the local grade school down the street defined, set, and mandated by some overeducated self-important unelected bureaucrat in Washington, D.C.?
Local school policy, standards and curriculum are a local issue and should be the main and sole function of the local school board. Washington D.C. should not be mandating and deciding the curriculum that teachers use to teach their students in Dallas, Pueblo or Riverside, Calif., for that matter. This is the responsibility of each students’ parents, the local school board, and the state that a student lives in. These decisions should be made at the most local level possible.
I believe that it is completely appropriate that the federal government define the benchmarks and criteria nationally for a solid kindergarten through 12th-grade education and mandate that all children in this country receive a Kindergarten through 12th-grade education.
The federal responsibility ends there. It should be the responsibility of each state, the local school board and the parents to ensure that each child receive an education that meets or exceeds the benchmarks and criteria set out by the federal government. This education should reflect the values, the traditions and the culture of the local community.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo
Elegance of English expression
Jay Wisniewski’s guest column last week-—”Hold onto print” — was a grand slam. His analysis was spot-on, and the example from the Civil War soldier’s letter to his wife was a perfect illustration of the problem. These were by and large not very educated men. But “elegance” is just the right word, and we’re losing that capacity.
As a retired journalist, the literacy issue is near and dear to my heart. Try reading almost anything from the 19th century, and you’ll see the difference. Try reading the sermons of Charles Haddon Spurgeon or the opening verses of the New Testament book of Hebrews and take in that elegance of expression.
Or peruse a dictionary and note how many words you don’t recognize. English is the richest language in the world with a vocabulary of 600,000 words, far more than any other tongue. Unfortunately, the elegance of English expression is being lost.
Thanks, Jay, for addressing this problem so, well, elegantly. I hope readers take it to heart.
Stephen Adams
Colorado Springs
Enhance needed funding for our parksThis election we have a chance to provide more dollars for parks, trails and open space by voting yes for ballot issue 2C. This is one tax increase that is reasonable and desperately needed for this community.
On the other hand, I can’t understand why the city of Colorado Springs is trying to keep money to fund a Wildfire Mitigation Program (Ballot Initiative 2D) when this money could also be directed to our parks program.
For too many years, the city has reduced General Fund support to parks for public safety programs. It is time parks becomes a funding priority again in the municipal budget.
Perhaps we as voters should vote no on 2D giving us the personal choice to direct the funds to our parks. Let’s do everything we can to restore and enhance needed funding for our parks.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Benefi
ts outweigh the costs
Parks? Trails? Open spaces? Why should we pass these three items on the Colorado Springs ballot?
Because the benefits from passing them far outpace the small amount they will cost us. The pandemic has shown how important it is to get outside and take advantage of the beautiful parks and trails throughout the city.
1A does not increase taxes — it is an El Paso County TABOR retention that will provide funds to take care and protect our large regional parks and open spaces.
2C will take care of what we have and buy more acres of open space, build more parks and provide more miles of urban and forest trails. It extends the Trails and Open Space Tax for 20 years by adding 1 cent to the existing 1 cent for every $10 purchase.
2D does not increase taxes but will allow us to provide a $20 million interest-bearing fund.
Each year, 5% of the fund will be used by the fire department to mitigate fire areas and protect our city from fire danger. As we have seen here in the past, fires are one of our major hazards.
Katherine Loo
Colorado Springs
Poor return on investments
Every year it seems the country and city ask us to raise taxes or to keep TABOR money because they need more funding for another program. However, we citizens are constantly disappointed in our return on this investment.
For example, I live in Briargate and the street in front of our house was bad when we moved back to Colorado Springs 10 years ago and it has only gotten worse each year, with no improvement in sight.
In addition, the stormwater runoff behind our house is more overgrown than we have ever seen.
Also, Skyline Trail, which runs behind our house, is overgrown on both sides, and the grass next to the sidewalk is so overgrown, you can barely find the fire hydrant.
When you use GoCOS to complain, you either get departments passing the buck or you get a couple of guys out with lawn mowers who make two passes and then leave. Until the city and county can provide quality service with the funding they receive, they should get no more.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs