Keep cheating scandal in perspective
The recent cheating scandal at the Air Force Academy is unfortunate, but it needs to be seen in perspective.
Because AFA has to admit cadets from all 50 states, it inevitably imports in each class the tensions and fissures that exist in American society. Few would disagree that over the past few decades we have witnessed a decline in standards of integrity and moral character in society in general and among young people in particular.
Consequently, AFA’s task to replace society’s values with those found in leaders of character, integrity, honor and professionalism has never been harder.
The fact that some cadets fail to meet the standards of personal and ethical conduct expected of them by the academy is not surprising.
Perhaps what is surprising is how rarely it happens.
Dr. Ray Raymond MBE,DSM,FRSA
Colorado Springs
Call for us to look in a mirror
This week’s impeachment trial is a new, sickening national low. It’s not just a contest between those advocating Donald Trump’s conviction for incitement versus those defending him. No. It is a deafening call for every one of us to look in a mirror.
Imagine an alternative reality without Madonna talking about “blowing up the White House” the Washington Post announcing inauguration protests to “fight back” in 2017, or Hillary Clinton calling her opponent’s election “illegitimate.”
Imagine fewer leaks, fewer public investigations, fewer incendiary words coming from Washington. Might the trajectory of Trump’s presidency, all the way to its end, have been at least a little different? Do we now welcome equivalent reactions to President Joe Biden?
Facts are facts and misconduct demands accountability —but Americans, particularly those in the political and “chattering classes” (including social media) have forgotten the meaning of respect: respect for our ideals and institutions, for each other, and for objective truth.
Hyperpartisans and many in the media advance narratives to aggrandize, insult, and gain power; the goal of most political discourse isn’t good public policy, it is political advantage or revenge.
In short, the lack of interpersonal and institutional respect that “leaders” — elected and self-appointed, on both sides — have modeled in the last four years is destructive and inexcusable.
As Americans, we should work hard for what we value, not fight. Using fighting words every day gave us what we see in the Senate this week. It does not take my three decades in uniform to know that fighting is what enemies do to each other, not what fellow citizens do. We talk, we forgive, we inspire, we compromise, or we fail. However this impeachment trial ends, it reminds us we all need to cool the rhetoric — or we will lose the nation.
Christopher Miller
Colorado Springs
Is our democracy going to survive?
After watching some of the news about the upcoming impeachment trial, my wife and I were really down. How can such a man gain so much support among educated people? Is our democracy going to survive this crisis?
One day in 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, W. Va., Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists. McCarthy’s speeches and the events that followed are so relevant to today’s events. He held power based on fear.
My parents were immigrants who escaped Hitler’s hate machine in 1939. My mother was glued to the radio during the McCarthy hearings — much like we are glued to the TV these days.
I was 6 then and could tell that she was upset. I asked her what was happening. She said: “A very bad man is talking.”
Our democracy survived in the 1950s. Regardless of the outcome these days, I am hopeful that we will survive again. And, that “very bad men” will live the rest of their lives in shame.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
The inherent dignity of people
The editorial praising Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s opposition to safe injection sites mentions the need for compassion in addressing addiction. We agree that compassion should guide our response to substance use disorder. However, we don’t believe that a compassionate approach includes references to “junkies” and baseless assertions about harm reduction efforts. The evidence from a long train of sources, including the CDC and the International Journal on Drug Policy, indicates that safe injection sites reduce overdoses, disease and crime. The “strange new normal” described in the editorial offers better outcomes for the public and those experiencing addiction.
Harm reduction is a set of practical, public-health driven strategies to reduce the negative consequences associated with using drugs. Examples include carrying Narcan, the overdose reversal medication; avoiding sharing syringes; and sanitizing skin before injection.
Harm reduction recognizes a spectrum of use, from abstinence to managed use (i.e., medication assisted treatment) to the compulsive use people envision when thinking of behaviors associated with ‘addiction.’ People with a substance use disorder may not have the desire or ability to jump from one end of the spectrum to the other. Harm reduction acknowledges the value of incremental change, which may include using less often, visiting syringe access programs, and regular HIV/HCV testing. These interventions will never remove all the risks of a behavior; that is not the goal. They do, however, aim to keep people alive and allow the individual to choose what works best for them at that time, rather than being shamed into a single course of action.
True compassion recognizes the inherent dignity of people, regardless of how or why they started using drugs and compassion starts with eradicating stigmatizing language like “junkie” from our vocabularies. People who use drugs are just that: people.
Committee for Prevention, Addiction Education, and Recovery Harm Reduction Working Group
Colorado Springs