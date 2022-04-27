Just wanted to see good baseball
I am an old-timer, and I want to comment on the recent 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson integrating the major baseball leagues.
When that happened in 1947, I was 19 years old in Philadelphia and regularly went out to old Shibe Park to see the Phillies play. It was only two years after the Second World War wherein Black soldiers had fought so brilliantly and bravely which helped inspire President Harry Truman to end military racial segregation and integrated the armed forces. (Robinson had served as an Army officer.)
The Brooklyn Dodgers came to town in 1947 with Robinson who was a headliner in the news because of the color of his skin. His integration into the major leagues became a note of American history. And when that moment was recently recalled by the press a few writers gave the air of belief that Robinson had to bear the hatred of millions who objected to his intrusion.
That’s bullfeathers! They weren’t there.
As I recall, Philadelphia was an ethnic enclave. The names of the kids on the high school football team on which I played read like a United Nations roster. When I went to those Phillies games, I was surrounded by whites like myself, until Robinson arrived and more Blacks came out to cheer for Robinson. Those audiences were tolerant, though of course there were some racial incidents including from Ben Chapman, the Phillies manager, a racist Southerner, who bated Robinson on the field to the point where they almost came to blows. However, those incidents diminished with time.
Those crowds were generally in acceptance of Robinson. We came to see what Robinson could do and we liked what we saw. The demeanor of those crowds was as I recall “It’s time:” not resentment.
And as Blacks filtered into the major baseball leagues it was apparent we just wanted to see good baseball: Black or white.
Herb Weinberg
Colorado Springs
There are no short cuts
After reading the article on El Paso County’s candidates for sheriff running as “constitutional” sheriffs, I find myself quite troubled and angry. Both nomenclature and platform extends the disturbing trend in American politics to play to the lowest common denominator and to exploit existing philosophical and personal divides among citizens.
The interpretation of the law and enforceable mandates is given to the judiciary, with the ultimate decision resting in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. No where in the Constitution are individuals given the task of interpreting the constitutionality of any law or given the right to infringe on the rights of another by doing so. And the desire to do so as an elected official, a trusted person in a position of authority, is an abuse of power and a corruption of the intent of that person’s office.
It is the framework of the Constitution that makes a democratic America function successfully. We should be beyond the point of revolution or insurrection, of each person being covetous of their own rights over the rights of others.
When we engage in such, we are acting more as individuals than as citizens of the U.S. This is America, and there are no short cuts. Our ultimate soapbox should always be our vote. And if a vote doesn’t go our way, peacefully protest, orate and persuade, demonstrate and teach so that with the next vote the changes you seek might take place as the founders intended.
Steve Handal
Colorado Springs
This parasitic farce
Re: Ruben Navarette: cancel student loan debt. First of all, this article had no depth. When the government started getting involved in giving money to higher education, professors salaries and school tuition jumped tenfold, something Ruben conveniently ignores. I’d say it’s a government caused problem and now the government wants the taxpayer to pay up.
So Ruben’s stating “that life is unfair and he’s unfazed because he’s a Mexican American and there was a land grab in the Southwestern U.S. and he’s not complaining as Mexican Americans never complain..….yada, yada, yada. He’s not joining the victimhood bandwagon, etc.”
Here’s a thought: if Ruben were still in the Southwest and it was still part of Mexico would he have been able to attend college and graduate school?
President Joe Biden is extremely generous and belongs to a government group that gives other people’s money away and then escalates taxes. Ain’t we lucky?
Ruben seems to feel that life is unfair anyway so why not pay up and shut up. Life is unfair, but we don’t have to make it worse with politicians who hang more debt on the American people to buy votes. For those of us whose sons and daughters paid their debts, I would suggest the least we could get is an exemption from this parasitic farce that Ruben is casually laughing away.
Donna Hartley
Black Forest
Who grabbed the land?
In Sunday’s opinion piece by Ruben Navarrette he made the statement, “America, you will not be getting a bill for reparations from Mexican Americans for the pilfering of the Southwest from Mexico in 1848 — as part of the land grab known as the Mexican American War.”
First, Ruben, I would like to remind you that the Spaniards conquered the Indigenous natives of what is now Mexico and stole their land — call that a “land grab”. The areas of what is now the American Southwest that the Spaniards claimed as theirs due to Spanish explorers wandering around land that had not been seen by any Europeans before and claiming it for Spain without the permission of the numerous Indigenous natives (they stole it).
They laid claim to land that wasn’t rightfully theirs. The lands claimed by Spain became Mexican lands in 1821 at the end of the Mexican Revolution.
When the Mexican American War of 1846-48 ended, Mexico gave up its claims to 500,000 square miles of land that Spain claimed earlier. Texas has gained its independence from Mexico earlier in 1836
Who grabbed the land? I guess that depends on who you ask. I would say that the Indigenous tribes would say the Spaniards, who claim the Mexicans, who claim the Americans “grabbed” it. Today they are Americans.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs