Just stay on the sofa
Regarding COVID-19, let’s do the math:
We have 5.5 million citizens in Colorado. If only 20% become infected, that’s 1.1 million. The COVID-19 virus has a mortality rate of 1-2%. That says that Colorado will have between 11,000 and 22,000 deaths over the next 90 days. Remember, that’s if only 20% are infected. The dead double at 40% infected.
Please look at these numbers, devoid of your personal politics and prejudices. Stay home.
Your parents and grandparents had to go to war. All you have to do is sit on the sofa.
John Koury
Colorado Springs
We have been told to stay home
The COVID-19 “Social Distancing Tips” article in Sunday morning’s paper is irresponsible and in flaming noncompliance with the current “Stay at Home” order from our governor. This article advises to “park farther away from the trailhead.” We should not be driving to trailheads!
“If you must recreate in a group, keep it small and keep your distance,” is another recommendation. We’ve been ordered to stay home. No one must recreate in a group right now. Please reconsider your advice to our communities.
Katy Hadduck
Colorado Springs
The impact on in-home health care
I highly recommend that the government officials and their health care advisers consider the impact of the crisis on in-home health care providers. Companies need specific guidance on screening providers as well as clients to reduce the potential impacts on both communities. They also need guidance on client care prioritization.
My wife has in-home assistance several days and nights each week. The caregivers are wonderful and have significantly improved the quality of life for my wife and me. However, we could survive if that care were interrupted. I don’t believe that is true for many of the people who are supported in their homes. If care were suspended for those clients, many of them would require hospitalization.
I recommend that the state and the industry consider categories of need among clients. People like my wife and I could be a low category, allowing caregivers to be diverted to other clients when availability or client health required redistribution. Other more critical clients could be categorized as high-need, and resources could be diverted to their care when appropriate.
This prioritization approach, or something better, could be implemented at the company level. However, I recommend, based on the potential impact of relocating many additional patients into our stressed hospital system, that action at the county and/or state level is warranted. We need a viable approach to support temporary redistribution of trained and experienced caregivers.
William Byars
Monument
Celebrate the forgotten heroes
On Jan. 21, the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States was diagnosed in Snohomish County, Wash. As of 9 a.m. March 28, there were 104,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 1,711 deaths.
Our country has managed to continue to function very well with food on our tables, and being safe and comfortable in our homes. This is due to the effort of many of our take for granted heroes. These heroes include our military, law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel, postal service, supermarket staff, trucking and transportation services, trash removal, and others, all very necessary heroes to keep our country safe and functioning properly economically!
And then we have take for granted heroes who are related to us as individuals; either by friendship or in our family. These might include a concerned neighbor or friend, and probably our most ‘taken for granted’ heroes of all — some of our loving family members. Yes, the family member shopping for you at the market, so you, the now at risk senior citizen, can avoid exposure to the virus!
God bless all of our ‘taken for granted heroes’!
Guy M. Grace Sr.
Colorado Springs
Creative people in the foxhole
We have deservedly thanked the dedicated health care professionals, first responders, and those in public service positions for helping us cope with COVID-19. I would like to add musicians to that list: vocalists (famous and unknown), instrumentalists, composers, and all those who comfort us with their interpretive musical gifts.
Additionally, I want to recognize those who bring laughter and levity to our COVID-19 world: the comedians, cartoonists, punsters, and private citizens who create humor to relieve our angst and provide us with brief respites from fear.
These groups, musicians and those who make us laugh are blessings. They are as important as hand sanitizer, masks, and food because they nurture something just as important as our bodies; they feed our souls.
If this indeed is a war we’re fighting, I want these creative people in my foxhole, for they make the seemingly unendurable survivable!
Kristie M. Ewig
Colorado Springs
Calm, controlled news reporting
Does anyone else remember John Cameron Swayze, an early 1950s NBC news anchor?
Camel cigarettes sponsored The Camel News Caravan, his 15-minute nightly news telecast. If he had been reporting the end of the world, he would not have lost his usual calm, controlled approach to presenting the news. Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow are later examples of a calm, deliberate style in their news reporting. See Lester Holt for a current example.
Our KOAA, KKTV, KRDO and FOX news anchors, while of later generations than Swayze, Cronkite, and Murrow, might consider changing their styles and approaches.
We look to them for news and information, given in a manner not upsetting or creating concern. There are plenty of columnists providing breathless commentary.
“Just the facts, ma’am.” (Per Sgt. Joe Friday, “Dragnet”)
Al Demarest
Monument