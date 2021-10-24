Just simply ‘mask up’
Our whole community would be a better place if we would just simply mask up.
Here are several reasons to follow a mask mandate:
If you have bad breath or didn’t brush your teeth, just mask up, and save us grief.
Instead of yelling obscenities to your children in public, mask up.
When you stop at a stoplight and start picking your nose, instead, mask up.
When you start dropping the “F Bomb” in public, just mask up.
Before you take a deep drag on that cigarette, mask up.
Instead of blaming your woes on the government, mask up.
Before you spit out a lie or embellish the truth, mask up.
When you want to complain to a waiter or waitress just to get your bill reduced, mask up.
When you “cut wind” in a store, warn everyone to mask up!
If you are standing in line and start complaining about the wait, mask up.
When eating in public and food falls out of your mouth while talking, please, mask up.
There are many ways to make our community a more tranquil, pleasant place to live.
One way is to mask up.
Cheryl Staeben
Colorado Springs
Where the money will really go
As a conservative senior citizen, I am offended by the ad running on TV stating that “conservatives are for Proposition 119”. I am not for it, nor are many of our conservative friends.
Whether you agree with the use of marijuana, like it or hate it, this is just another unfair tax that is being added to a select group, just as the tobacco/vaping tax that was added last year.
I know the arguments for or against the use of such products, but common sense has to kick in about where this money really will go, as opposed to where they say it will go.
Judith Nelson
Colorado Springs
A state for abortions and marijuana
I’m embarrassed that your article, “Abortion patients flock to Colorado” in Sunday’s Gazette received almost one full page of print (A1, A6). This is more than women’s rights and health care, it is willfully supporting and killing the unborn.
You are writing about the killing of innocent, unprotected life after a heartbeat is detected, which Planned Parenthood is a front for.
Is it good that Colorado is recognized as a state for abortions and marijuana?
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Utilities are becoming unaffordable
Supply and demand drives prices of everything. So, now that power plants across the country are switching from coal power to natural gas power, the demand for gas has increased substantially while the production of natural gas cannot meet the demand.
Now we are told to expect $300 monthly gas bills and then factor in the use and cost of natural gas to your electric bill, and it will be skyrocketing as well.
What if Colorado Springs Utilities had left coal burning as an option at Drake? Burn natural gas when gas is at a lower cost and burn coal when gas prices are peaking. But, in its effort to clear the Drake Plant site so they can add six natural gas fired units there, they have removed the coal handling equipment.
These new units are being purchased at a cost of $100 million. Add this in addition to sky-high gas costs, and our utilities are quickly becoming unaffordable for many people. So much for our “low cost” local utility provider.
Pete Page
Elbert
Be independent when voting
Originally, this letter was to endorse my candidate of choice. However, as I began it I realized I was doing exactly the opposite of this letter’s intention which is to encourage independence. I wanted to plead for independence in thought, independence from rumor and innuendo and sometimes outright lies.
Politics is wrought with good intentions but too often using any means to achieve an end even if compromising one’s honesty and integrity.
We must refrain from listening to friends and colleagues without doing our research to verify their views and statements. If you have unanswered questions about someone, their views or actions then contact them directly.
Any candidate worthy of your vote should be easily approachable and welcoming to your questions. Be independent and think for yourself before you spend that valuable vote.
This is how you can make a real difference.
Pete Meier
Manitou Springs
The defi
nition of ‘fair share’
Many Democrats talk about revising the tax code so that rich people pay their “fair share.” Under the current tax code, the top 1% of taxpayers pay more than 40% of income taxes. The top 5% pay more than 71%. The bottom 75% of taxpayers pay only 13% of the tax bill. About 1/3 of Americans are not taxpayers. They pay no taxes. What is the Democrats’ definition of “fair share”?
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs