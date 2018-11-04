Not enforcing the law
While recently driving on Powers Boulevard northbound, I noticed an elderly woman trying to maintain balance in the 3-foot-wide median with her walker. She was panhandling at the Barnes traffic light as cars zoomed past her at 55 mph, wobbling just inches from becoming apart of this year’s city record of auto-pedestrian fatalities.
I continued northbound and saw another man in the narrow Powers median at Dublin taking the same risk. While Powers is technically a state highway, remember that CDOT gave approval to install the city’s ‘Unlawful to Occupy Median’ signs at the intersections along South Nevada (U.S. 115), which met the criteria of being less than 4-feet wide with the speed limit being at least 30 mph, so why not also on Powers? Colorado Springs Police Department told me they will not enforce Powers medians since they don’t have the posted signs. Ironically, however, the city instead chose to install the “Handouts Don’t Help” placards along Powers in their quest to advertise us as a homeless city rather than simply enforcing the law.
Several medians even have “Handouts Don’t Help” directly underneath the ‘Unlawful to Occupy Median” in the first place. Must city leaders make us question their intelligence by not understanding that irony?
Ryan Jones
Colorado Springs
Concern for f i rst responders
I am writing this letter in reference to a number of recent articles including the column by Barry Fagin (“On concealed carry in the synagogue”).
I am neither for or against properly trained and licensed individuals carrying weapons in places of worship, schools etc.
My concern would be for our law enforcement officers who have to respond to these incidents, which will happen again.
How would an officer responding to and entering a building know who among those holding weapons in their hand are trying help or are the individual out to kill the innocent?
There will not be time to check and determine who is doing what; an officer has to act within seconds.
We have noticed that in all the recent shootings all of the law enforcement agencies arrive at the scene wearing vests clearly stating “POLICE, FBI, and ATF etc.” or are in uniform.
Another question, who would bear responsibility if the wrong person holding a weapon as law enforcement enters accidentally shoots or kills someone who is holding a smoking gun as they enter the scene?
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
Voting is the foundation of democracy
I’ve been talking with people — people who don’t care or think they won’t vote. I’m interested in the reasons. Here are some of them. “The news is traumatizing.” “I don’t want to participate in a dysfunctional system.” “I am so disillusioned about politics these days.” “I don’t want to vote for a compromise that may end up being bad for everyone.” “I don’t care anymore. I’m tired of caring.” You know, I actually feel some of these things. But these feelings won’t stop me from voting. Voting is the foundation of democracy and the primary civic opportunity for all citizens. It is a sacred right.
Think of voting as putting your voice to your values. If you are disillusioned, vote for the ballot items that most match your values. If you find the ballot intimidating, seek out the opinions of those people and groups you respect. If you are traumatized by politics, vote for the candidates who will do their best to shift things toward your values. If you think your vote doesn’t matter, vote anyway, vote your values, let your voice be heard. You matter.
Cedar Barstow
Boulder
Thinking through a problem
John Lesnak’s “ Forgetting unintended consequences” in the “Your Viewpoint” section of Friday’s Gazette, somewhat surprised me. Lesnak stated, and I quote “President Donald Trump’s apparent inability to think through a problem to its ultimate end and recognizing all the inherent consequences of a quick and simple fix to a complex problem” was in regards to POTUS’ desire to amend the 14th Amendment. What? Can’t think through a problem? The man is a multibillionaire and you say he can’t think through problems? He has managed to get the GDP to over 4 percent. Unemployment rates of whites, African Americans and Hispanics are at historic lows. He can’t think through a problem?
Today the Labor Fepartment released its hiring and unemployment figures for October — 250,000 jobs added. Unemployment is at 3.7 percent that is the lowest since 1969, almost 50 years! And you say he can’t think through a problem? I have given you four examples... I could give you 40 but due to space constraints, I cannot. I do understand the left’s frustration. You have lost the presidency. You have lost the House. You have lost the Senate, and you have lost the Supreme Court. I would feel as you do if I were in that situation, but painting President Trump as the fake news does is not helping your cause.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Amendment should be challenged
I’ve heard many opinions on birthright citizenship as defined by the 14th Amendment. The trouble is the wording of the amendment has never been challenged as to its intent by a higher court.
The amendment in part states “All person born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the state wherein they reside”. The operative phrase in this amendment is “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The amendment was written after the Civil War to give citizenship to freed slaves. We have now extended that privilege to illegal immigrants. That was never its intent.
A person here illegally cannot legally vote, hold public office, be drafted, collect unemployment, or Social Security benefits and numerous other benefits the normal American citizen takes for granted. The reason they are denied the benefits is the are not subject to the jurisdiction of this country. Some would say that disqualifies them from the provisions of the 14th Amendment.
This amendment needs to be challenged in the Supreme Court. The definition of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” needs to be clarified and when that happens, nothing less than repeal of the amendment will change things as they are today.
Bob Mulvaney
Colorado Springs
