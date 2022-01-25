Just a meaningless gesture
I am writing in response to The Gazette Viewpoint on Friday and the follow-on article Sunday concerning expansion of the Pedestrian Access Act (PAA). I agree with Councilman Murray that expansion without more police officers to enforce the PAA is a waste of time.
However, I would take that argument a step further. Until the Colorado Springs Police Department starts to actively enforce PAA in the currently defined area, it makes no sense to expand it to a larger area. Having worked downtown and walked Tejon Street on a daily basis, I consistently saw the CSPD HOT patrols merely ask the homeless on the street how they were doing and did they need anything. There was no active effort to move them off the sidewalk. In addition, I have heard stories from friends and seen letters to the editor chronicling the use of sidewalks and building entrances in the defined PAA area as beds and toilets.
Colorado Springs has two conflicting issues — the desire to make downtown an area where residents want to dine, shop, and live and the city government’s inability to solve the problem of the homeless sitting, sleeping, urinating, and defecating on downtown streets and property. Until the city gets its hands around the latter, it cannot achieve the former.
Who wants to step over a homeless person sleeping, or doing worse, as they leave their apartment building, favorite store, or favorite restaurant? Combine this with the city’s deathly fear of an ACLU lawsuit and you have no solution in sight. So, until the police department can resolve the issue in the currently defined area, expansion is just meaningless gesture.
David Geuting
Colorado Springs
Green energy mandated change
I hope everyone reads the Jennifer Schubert-Akins article about the cost to Americans of further green energy mandated changes in cost and production “Per-capita carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. have fallen by nearly one-third since 2005.” It is to be noted that an important factor in this drop has been the replacement of high-emission coal by low-emission natural gas.
The cost of green energy change mandates has already put American businesses and industries at a severe competitive disadvantage with our global counterparts. At home, the higher cost of electricity as well as climate-caused failures in supply is causing serious hardship to lower income families and small businesses. Remember that last year in Texas a storm caused the power grid to collapse, leaving some 4.5 million homes without power for days.
The supporters of green energy mandated change have a noisy and well-organized campaign going, but we the public need to think twice and speak up for a reasonable restraint in our response to climate change.
Let’s urge our representatives in government to seriously consider the impacts on freedom, prosperity and our national standard of living as they debate further energy changes.
Katherine Anderson
Colorado Springs
What are we to do?
The article by Jennifer Schubert-Akin “Rethinking energy…” suggests there may not really be a climate crisis and then cites a Heritage Foundation study that suggests it is hopeless to bring our carbon emissions to zero because it won’t really make that much difference. So what are we to do?
I guess we should enjoy our prosperity and forget about the consequences for our grandchildren and great grandchildren?
Andrew Mitchell
Colorado Springs
Science is constantly changing
I would like to address the burning COVID question, “Why does the most advanced medical country in the world have the highest hospitalization and death rate in the world?”
After extensive reading, I believe there are several reasons. Patients with COVID are turned away in the early stages of the illness and are simply told to go home and only come back if the virus gets serious. Other countries have treated early COVID with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin with high success. The U.S. test of Ivermectin had doses 10x the normal on seriously ill patients, so no wonder it failed.
The U.S. uses ventilators that further inflame already-inflamed lungs with pure oxygen and no wonder the patient dies. We ignore natural immunity like it doesn’t exist. We have injections (it isn’t a vaccine!) that lessen symptoms but lose potency and allow the virus to still infect the person and pass the virus to others. The “science” is constantly conflicting and changing. Lastly, we stifle doctors who want to use alternative treatments.
Clearly the current protocols are not working. We are being stonewalled by a government medical dictatorship that is doing all the wrong things.
We are cowering when we should be shouting to release doctors to be free to try these other treatments. Come on, America, we can do better than this!
Terrance Stokka
Black Forest
Peaceful transition of elections
I am embarrassed that a representative from my district, Andres Pico (R), voted in favor of an amendment to thank Rep. Ron Hanks (R) Fremont County, for supporting the people at the Jan. 6th insurrection. Rep. Hanks said “They were such nice people, Mr. Speaker, these people did nothing wrong. They were afraid for their country.” Physically attacking our nation’s capitol building and our elected representatives is not a way to protest, but a criminal act.
Mary Bradfield (R) and Terri Carver (R) from Colorado Springs, voting against the proposal, had the courage to recognize the need to accept a peaceful transition of elections, which is necessary for our nation’s health.
Rodney Lopez
Colorado Springs