Judgments made with money in mind
The E-scooter would be the biggest mistake yet that city council could make. Do your homework. They are a death trap and a law suit waiting to happen.
I have seen first hand the evolution of these E-bikes and scooters in Scottsdale, Ariz. Results: Many injured and many broken bones. Many law suits. Scooters are more difficult to steer and handle. They require skill and safety equipment. People who use them do not have the skill nor the equipment and these scooters will be left everywhere within the city.
Do your homework folks and avoid your greedy little minds believing the revenue will justify the means.
You have already ruined downtown with your parking meter fiasco. Don’t continue making bad judgments with only making money in mind.
Mark my words. This is a no brainer.
Jeffrey S. Pisanos
Colorado Springs
Scooters should have insurance
In this day and age when, “Technology has Exceeded Morality,” I would like to see that each scooter that goes on our streets be required to have one million dollars of liability and property damage insurance. Sooner or later an innocent victim will be struck by one of these new marvels of technology and they must be protected. City council please protect our citizens by requiring this amount of insurance.
Donald G. Worley
Colorado Springs
Carrier’s exceptional service
We are shoveling yet another snowfall from our driveway this morning. And among those wet, heavy flakes is our daily edition of the Colorado Springs Gazette. Thank you, Joshua H., for your exceptional service! We appreciate you.
Marcia Palmer and Bob Lambert
Colorado Springs
Deplorable conditions in puppy mills
While a lot of residents in Colorado Springs love their pets and treat them as an irreplaceable part of the family, the parents of the cute puppies you see in our local pet stores are not nearly as fortunate and endure miserable lives daily.
I speak of the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills.
A commonly accepted definition of a puppy mill is a commercial dog breeding operation that puts profit over the welfare of the animal- and fails to meet the basic physical, behavioral and/or psychological needs of dogs by keeping them in crowded, dirty or unhealthful conditions.
I am not sure one can fully appreciate the deplorable conditions dogs suffer in daily in these mills without seeing it with their own eyes.
Trapped in crowded unsanitary conditions, often with inadequate food, water, veterinary care, exercise and mental stimulation these starved-for-affection, loving animals are subjected to a horrific existence-and when their bodies fail and they can no longer reproduce- they are often killed. These mass-produced puppies are then transported -often from other states — usually in crowded unsanitary conditions — and sold to retail pet stores- who sell them to the public — often at a Godzilla sized markup.
Across the country, three states and more than 340 localities (including seven so far in Colorado!) have enacted laws to prohibit the sale of puppy mill puppies from retail pet stores.
Do you know where your City Council member stands on the issue? Contact your local city council member and ask and express your opinion.
John Lieberman MD
Colorado Springs
Include indigenous Americans
Larry Crowder’s column on Columbus Day makes some good points, but it is a tad confusing. First of all: The main opposition to Columbus Day comes from indigenous Americans, who do have impetus to be racist against Whites, especially Italians, and Catholics are not an ethnic group, but a religion. I have not previously heard of the Ku Klux Klan being involved in the attempts to eliminate Columbus Day as a holiday, maybe Crowder has heard things that I haven’t. I for one favor keeping Columbus Day as a holiday, and adding indigenous Americans Day to the celebration as well.
Steve Stuart
Colorado Springs
Spiral of expected entitlement
Any person who takes out a loan for any reason should have to pay it back. That is the purpose of a loan — use someone else’s money and pay it back.
The way to curtail the problem with student loans is to end the practice of continuously charging fees and interest years after the student has received their degree. Student loans should only incur fees and interest while the student is in school. On graduation day, all interest stops on their loans and that final balance is what they have to pay back. If they drop out of school for other than verified health reasons (covered by other rules), interest and fees continue until they return to school and graduate or they pay off the loan.
The main piece of this is that they must graduate. This provides an incentive to complete school and, possibly, make a better selection of bankable degrees.
Forgiving their loans outright continues the downward spiral of expected entitlement and further places the American economy in the perilous position of collapse. Just like everyone else, students need to understand the purpose of a loan and heed to the legalities of taking out one (or more).
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs