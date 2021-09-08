Jobs are the real safety net
Gazette headlines Monday were “Anchors of Covid safety net end.” The Associated Press article said nothing of the state of jobs available. Go anywhere in the last three months, and you can’t miss the fact that employers can’t find workers because they are making more money off the taxpayers as unemployment.
Look at the signs on doorways in Colorado Springs businesses. Jobs are available! That’s the real safety net. But why go to work if the government will pay you to stay at home. We were at a shopette on south Nevada on Labor Day, where three fast food chains sit side by side. All had “help wanted” signs. The Chick Filet closed early because it didn’t have enough staff, turning away walk-up customers looking for a holiday evening meal. In early summer, I tried to get a sprinkler system company to install a small system in my condo patio. He couldn’t do it because he couldn’t find workers to do his other jobs. They’re making more staying at home with the stimulus of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement. That’s the real story of our present economy.
John Sabo
Colorado Springs
Reader wants America back
I am over 70 years of age. I want America to again be respected by our friendly nations, and feared by our enemies. I want Americans situated in foreign lands to know that our government sincerely cares about them and will be there for them in times of peril. I want to walk down streets and visit landmarks and feel safe again. I want law and order to return to our cities and communities, and that includes respect for law enforcement personnel.
Additionally, I want convicted perpetrators of crimes to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to see America again be energy independent. I want to be able to purchase gasoline for less than $2 per gallon and afford reasonably priced home heating fuel. I want to see prices of everyday food and other commodities brought back to pre-Biden administration prices.
I want able-bodied people to apply for, and accept the plethora of job opportunities. I want to be assured that illegal immigrants flooding our southern border will be forbidden to enter U.S. territory, many of whom are bringing drugs and diseases such as COVID-19 to our communities.
I want this country to be respected by its citizens. Respect does not include burning our flag, dismantling historic monuments, renaming places and institutions just because they don’t fit the woke antagonists’ agenda. How did this great nation become so oppressive?
Quoting a from Mike Rosen’s piece (Gazette, July 23): “Our country is being torn apart by radical leftists, anarchists, Marxist revolutionaries, haters of American history, social justice warriors, culture cancellers, critical race theory propaganda, and others.” Most of the discord has happened since the Joe Biden administration took office. The exit of American presence in Afghanistan is a national disgrace and embarrassment.
It’s too bad that our election process doesn’t include a “Try Before You Buy” caveat. If it did, an elected official would have a 100-day probation period. If the voting public wasn’t satisfied with performance, then a special revote election could be held. Yes, we have a recall and impeachment process, but so far there hasn’t been enough movement of these. I believe I speak for the majority of patriotic Americans who cannot take 3½ more years of the current administration. Please remember what Democrats have wrought when voting this November.
John Zimmerman
Colorado Springs
Concern is a little late
I’m afraid the recent con ancient mariner cern about militarization of space is a little late. In August 1960, we put the first military spy spacecraft (Corona, but called Discoverer to the public) in orbit and later the Chinese orbited a spacecraft that collided with and destroyed another spacecraft. They also have a very powerful ground laser that can destroy low orbit space craft and appear to have spacecraft that can attack synchronous satellites.
Jack Ferguson
Black Forest
Masks for schoolchildren
When I see a guest opinion like the one by Andrea Miller (Sept. 5), touting masks for schoolchildren, I just shake my head and roll my eyes at the uninformed or misinformed opinions of some people. The assumption that the typical cloth mask protects anyone from contracting COVID is just one of the big lies that came out during the pandemic. You only need to Google “Univ. of Waterloo study on masks”, to learn that the typical cloth or surgical mask only filters about 10% of airborne breath aerosols (droplets). As for free floating virus particles the percentage is zero. A corona virus particle is only .1 micron in size. The best N95 mask only filters particles down to 3 microns. It’s like putting up a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes.
Google “Dr. Lee Merritt” to get all the information you need to know about masks and what they are designed for. They are not designed to stop virus particles. That’s even stated on the box that the masks are packaged in.
Oh, and it’s also been shown that it can be dangerous (e.g., CO2 poisoning) for kids (or anybody) to wear a mask for a long period, like an entire school day.
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
Reaching out to those in Afghanistan
Something I haven’t seen addressed on the news is the 19 times The American Embassy/U.S. State Department supposedly reached out to Americans in Afghanistan.
Did they reach out to the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) pass holders, too? What did the messages say? Since they portrayed that things wouldn’t “collapse”, were they telling people to leave or not to worry. Also since Americans weren’t required to register with the embassy and they don’t know how many Americans were there....how could they reach out to them?
Lindsay Clewe
Monument