It’s not about turf
Strong rumors (aka premature facts) indicate USSPACECOM is moving to Huntsville, Ala. As has been pointed out with many significant facts, relocating this combatant command is a decision that is not in the best interest of our national defense.
One can rationalize any argument by selecting facts that support a point of view. But this case ignores the most important fact, namely that relocating this combatant command is not America’s best interest in view of threats from our global enemies. Most retired flag officers and many others with experience in space operations will agree it is not, schools and housing costs notwithstanding.
Why do we allow political influences to affect our national defense? I’m asking our senators and governor to stand up and speak out loudly about this wrong-headed decision and not let it happen. It’s not about turf; it’s about defending America from threats in space. We are safer with SPACECOM staying where it is. Period.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Let principals lead
The Gazette reported on July 22 that “Colorado Springs recorded the largest number of chronic homeless people ever tallied … ”
In November, citizens will be asked to license the city’s 118 medical marijuana stores to sell recreational marijuana. All Coloradans will be asked to legalize two hallucinogenic drugs.
The Gazette’s Viewpoint of July 27 lamented Colorado’s “sad new reputation as a backward, ignorant, dangerous state — a place intelligent people avoid.”
Remember the “No Child Left Behind” education initiative of President G.W. Bush? What if really no child were left behind in our public schools? If every student were well- educated, there would be few homeless and little demand for harmful drugs.
I was a D-11 high school teacher. I say it can be done.
But in our D-11 high schools, the adults have agreed on no schoolwide adult procedures and student rules.
Disorder and bullying rule. Why? The “Master Agreement” restricts principals from leading the faculty for more than 2 hours and 30 minutes per month.
The solution?
The principal gets the mothers and also the fathers — all of them — to the school monthly to join the principal and the teachers to decide and uphold good schoolwide adult procedures and student rules. The principal daily or weekly invites the teachers to gather with the principal to help any student who is falling behind.
The sovereign D-11 school board can give high school principals the time to lead the adults together in these two ways for all students to succeed.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
Low- vs. high-barrier shelters
There is definitely room and appropriate reasons for offering high- and low-barrier emergency housing. My experience in providing services to the homeless, starting in the very early 1980s, informs me that often, attaching expectations to the continued provision of housing and other services. A number of Rescue Missions agree with this idea. I easily found a half dozen Rescue Missions that have gone back in the last decade, to the notion of “the first five are free” or even charging rent after the first month (L.A.’s Union Rescue Mission).
When the Wichita Rescue Mission started to “ask questions,” they found they had been sheltering one fellow, night by night, for almost 30 years! I don’t know where we are on the Squat the Planet’s list of “good places to be homeless” but we used to be near the top. Our local providers went to low-barrier emergency housing because our City gave them a half million dollars to change their policy. This was to allow the CSPD to intervene with illegal camping in our parks and around town.
My experience tells me that just about all handouts and services are best provided along with a few questions and expectations. It’s not healthy and is a bit cruel to enable people to continue in the vagrant lifestyle. Low barrier has its place but so does help provided with realistic expectations.
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
Ridiculous lottery prize
It is ridiculous that the lottery prize has gotten up to 1 billion dollars! Wouldn’t it make more sense for it to be divided into 10 or more different winners being drawn? It would increase the chances to win and still create millionaires after a certain high number is reached.
Jan Winchell
Monument
Let the citizens decide
This is in reference to the article “El Paso County GOP calls on Roybal to consider exiting.”
I say to this GOP Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins, “Get a life!” Joe Roybal owned up to his error. It takes a real man to openly admit to making a mistake. I can’t believe you would advise him to withdraw over such a small number of signatures.
Don’t the other 1,460 signatures mean something?
I believe he even stated those signatures could be removed because of the error. Doesn’t 26 years of experience, in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, count for anything? Have you ever made a mistake that you regretted and owned up to it? I’d rather have a sheriff who openly admits when he makes a mistake than one who tries to bury it. Really, your type of attitude is just one of the many reasons I left the Republican Party and became an independent.
Let the citizens of El Paso county decide who they want as sheriff.
Thomas Buchan
Colorado Springs