It’s never enough
Well, justice was served. Derek Chauvin is going to jail and deserves to be there. Yet, our president and vice president continue to tell us that we are a systemically racist country.
They could have taken a moment and praised the verdict and our court system! Nope, it’s never enough. We can’t be proud for even a moment; we need to continue to be ashamed of our country.
Having elected officials weigh in before the verdict is wrong. Having elected officials tell crowds to become more confrontational is intimidating and purposeful.
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
Larger issues than police chases
There is little doubt that law enforcement officers need more training and resources to better serve their communities. Mental health experts would have been much more equipped to subdue Camron Linden than the police. How does the shooting of Adam Toledo merit the same article questioning the split-second decision-making of police? Both were 13 and running from the cops. The similarities end there, Linden was autistic and having a mental breakdown. Toledo was in the area of reported gunshots and had a gun in his hand less than a second before he was shot.
The International Association of Chiefs of Police justifies deadly force in the cases where a suspect is threating the life of an officer, or if a suspect is fleeing and the officer reasonably believes they pose an imminent risk to the officer or other community members. The officer was responding to a call of gunshots, chasing an armed suspect down a dark alley, and had seven-tenths of a second to decide whether to shoot. Instead of questioning the actions of the officer, we should be asking why there was a 13-year-old with a gun out at 3 a.m. on a school night.
In a city with more than 170 homicides this year, including a 7-year-old girl being killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru a few hours before the Toledo shooting, Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot would appear to have larger issues than police foot chases.
Aaron Brown
Colorado Springs
After this first step
Hello! My name is Savannah, and I wanted to talk about the article posted by Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo: “Biden to America after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’”. I am overwhelmed with joy to hear that the murderer of George Floyd received just punishment, however, I’m most impressed with our new president Joe Biden’s words on the topic.
He states that we can’t let George’s last words die with him and that this will be first of many steps to change systemic racism in this country.
I have a couple things in mind that I think our county needs to work toward such as police reform. I feel as though this could be one of the biggest steps in working toward resolving systemic racism. We should have training for officers of the law as well as officers training to be in the police system to be aware of prejudice towards Black communities and not let it interfere with their work. In an AEI polling report, it is said that “Over a third of Americans said the BLM protests brought about meaningful conversations but little change in addressing race relations” (Bowman).
After this first step of getting George justice, things can only go up from here if we as a country keep taking the rights steps towards equality.
Savannah Harkins
Colorado Springs
DUI offender should be stopped
I am super upset about Andre DeJesus who faces multiple charges for hitting a police squad car Friday night. The notice stated that DeJesus has three prior alcohol-related conversations. Why in the world was he on the road?
Now facing his fourth DUI, not only must his driving privileges be revoked for life, he should be incarcerated for the longest time allowable.
He has operated a motorized vehicle, under the influence of alcohol, making that vehicle a deadly weapon. He has no redeeming value as a member of the driving community nor as a citizen.
Ernest F. Przybyla
Colorado Springs
Make appointments slow, deliberate
The Constitution does not set the number of Supreme Court justices, the number can be changed by a simple act of Congress. Congress is considering expanding the number from nine to 13. I’m not sure why we need four more Justices except to allow the Democrats to pack the court with more liberals. Therefore, I propose that if they enact a law to increase the number, the first additional judge would be nominated in 2025 and each additional judge would be nominated and appointed in 2029, 2033 and 2037.
The court is supposed to be slow and deliberate, let’s make the appointments slow and deliberate. And, while we are at it, let’s impose a mandatory retirement age of 80 on Supreme Court judges.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
More effective lawmakers
This is in response to Ernest Luning’s article on politics in Sunday’s Gazette. After reporting on the results of a report from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking, which ranks lawmakers on their ability to introduce and pass legislation, he concludes that, “It turns out that more effective lawmakers have a harder time winning reelection than ineffective lawmakers.”
Just reflect on that for a bit.
What does it say about Congress and the electorate in general?
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs