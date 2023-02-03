It’s always about the money

As I watched shoppers come out of King Soopers, I noticed the results of the new bag tax (oops, fee?), no more nice brown plastic or paper bags to save and use in my small garbage cans.

How did our geniuses in Denver come up with that green plan? Easy answer: four easily compressible plastic bags is the equivalent of one 16 oz. drink bottle ... 10 cents per bag, nothing for thousands (millions?) of bottles which get thrown around. No way they could convince us to pay 40 cents per bottle ... so a 10 cent bag tax (sorry, fee) is easier for us to swallow, to get the money for the general fund. It’s always about the money, not the environment.

Richard Scheper

Colorado Springs

It’s not the same state

I appreciated Michael Jorgensen’s opinion on creating incentives to have retired military members move to the Springs. Twenty-one years ago, we moved here, my husband having retired from the Marine Corps. It was the ideal location for a simple, quiet life, with resources and jobs, hunting, camping, fishing, conservative values and government, and with a strong faith community. Now, we’re wondering if it is time to go.

As the government hammers away at making us a clone of California, stripping us of freedoms, raising taxes through “fees,” threatening to make law-abiding gun owners into felons with the flick of a pen, importing drugs and crime with impunity, and making millions by inviting women into our abortion factories. It’s not the same state we chose two decades ago. Gov. Jared Polis wants to be Gavin Newsom in policy creation. Colorado is now a state of demise by design, which is heart-breaking for those who love this state, this country and served to protect them.

Ann Ransom

Colorado Springs

Why stay with the party?

Re: Sunday’s article ”Our-TABOR, Our Refunds”.

I notice a contradiction among Democrat voters. We know the Democrats in the state Legislature and executive branch want to spend more. They will do anything to kill TABOR, (the Taxpayer’s Bill Of Rights). Yet 78% of Colorado voters are in favor of TABOR, and a good percentage are Democrats.

On this most important issue of keeping taxes low, why do Democrats, who favor TABOR, and hence disagree with their leaders, stay with their party?

Erik Lessing

Monument

Rising electric costs

January’s electric bill is ridiculous. I called Gov. Jared Polis and left a message and asked him to help do something. I have had no response. What are the elderly going to do to heat their homes? I explained I have a piece of property in which I have sheep that live there. I have one 60-watt bulb that turns on at dusk and off at dawn and one heat light for the well pump house that stays on to keep the pump from freezing — just those two lights is all that is on and the bill for that property was $116, that is insane.

Just three months ago, it was $30. That has more than tripled in three months time; and yes, those two lights are on as soon as the days get shorter so in September is when they get turned on. Also on the talk of electric cars, you’ve got to be kidding me. When two light bulbs cost that much, I can only imagine what the bill would look like for charging an electric automobile.

Krassondra Beal

Ordway

Cloudy vision on this country

As I am halfway through having cataract surgery on both eyes , I realize just how easy it is to be oblivious to our daily blessings. What is even worse is our tendency to dismiss family, friends, neighbors, or even those we interact with in our daily life routine, for as long as all our faculties are intact.

The above observation is strictly based on the physical aspect of life, which leads me to ask myself, what if I were blind, deaf, mute, or unable to use my hands or feet — a question I would not have entertained in my mind, had I not experienced the preparation that goes before, and during eye surgery.

In the psychological realm of life, in this blessed country — The United States — just the concept of UNITED, evokes concern about how long it will be before we can no longer take such a concept for granted.

Just as cataracts can cloud one’s vision, so can the denial of how fragmented a society we are becoming in this country. Without the physical removal of what clouds our vision, we can chose to live in a fantasy world, pretending we can see things clearly.

Conversely, without acknowledging the element of truth being absent among many politicians, those who run this country, UNITY will become more difficult to achieve as time goes by and blatant situations based on injustice and lack of truth continue to arise.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs

Careful estate planning

You recently published an article about the benefits of transferring real property into a beneficiary deed by Jim Flynn. He said it was a useful planning tool. There is one big caveat that readers need to know about. If you execute this deed in Colorado you will be exempt from any Medicaid benefits and your home is not protected from any recovery efforts made by the government. Proceed with caution.

While planning our estate we asked our attorney how we would protect all of our assets from Medicaid recovery. She said do you really think it is fair not to pay your fair share for services rendered to you if you should need Medicaid? Food for thought. I know a lot of people would not agree with this. We are giving it a think before we proceed with our estate planning.

Sandra Mullikin

Colorado Springs