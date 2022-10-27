It wasn’t the virus
The cartoon in Wednesday’s Gazette of “Nation’s Learning Report Card” is grossly misleading as well as articles stating the decline in school scores was a result of COVID. It wasn’t the virus. It was politicians politicization ignoring the science and data from schools, which revealed they never should have been closed.
Dr. Glenn Pierre, OD
Colorado Springs
Colorado’s new normal
Colorado is a wonderful place to live, but the rising cost of living, skyrocketing crime rates, and fentanyl flooding our streets are a growing blight on our state.
We cannot let these trends become Colorado’s new normal. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Rising prices and crime did not just happen overnight. They are the result from bad decisions made by our Legislature: the decriminalization of fentanyl, policies that coddle criminals, higher taxes, and expensive regulations on energy and housing.
President Joe Biden created the inflation spiral we are seeing today. Our Legislature made it much worse. At the center of throwing fuel on the liberal fire is State Rep. Tony Exum. If Biden is liberal, then Exum is a more extreme liberal. He supports cashless bail for sex offenders, and now he wants a promotion to state Senate.
There are 35 members of the state Senate. Colorado Springs only gets four of those 35. Let’s bring some common-sense leadership and partisan balance to the Democrat-dominated Legislature by electing a good man, Dennis Hisey.
Unlike his opponent, Dennis Hisey supports protecting our TABOR tax refunds. He opposes new taxes, and he voted against expensive job-killing regulations on energy and housing.
Dennis also advocates for the criminalization of fentanyl and putting career criminals behind bars.
In short, Dennis Hisey is a champion for the working families of Colorado Springs. Instead of punishing workers, Dennis votes to reward those who work, and reduce prices.
Dale A Fauson
Colorado Springs
Disappointed in editorial
Adolph Hitler was a socialist? Give me a break!
It’s a disappointment to see a Gazette editorial (“EDITORIAL: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist” — Oct. 24) push this repeatedly debunked claim to support Steve Durham’s Orwellian quest to teach our children a falsehood for political ends.
For reference, please see the Snopes.com article “Were the Nazis Socialists?” at https://www.snopes.com/news/2017/09/05/were-nazis-socialists/ for a wel- sourced counterargument.
Your paper claims that “As journalists, it’s our duty to report, as completely and fairly as possible, all the verifiable facts.” Does this extend to the opinion pages?
It should, as misinformation is misinformation, and it hurts our discourse for it to be spread by our media and elected officials. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan said, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
Joe Loyall
Colorado Springs
Judges and the crime wave
The article in the Oct. 20 Gazette “Man takes plea deal in kidnapping case” made me sick!
A 28-year-old man kidnapped a 7-year-old boy, forced him to smoke marijuana and locked him in a chicken coop.
He was still on probation at the time of his arrest for another charge. Then Judge William Bain accepts a plea agreement where the man could get two years but could also avoid any time in prison if the judge gives him a short jail sentence followed by probation (again). The judge also said another option would be to just give him 2-6 years of community corrections.
No wonder our city, state and country have an ever-increasing crime wave.
Criminals don’t worry about getting serious time in prison. Some come in the front door and out the back. Give give them a second or third chance is the name of the game. Then they can be released, go out and commit other crimes as soon as they are released.
This guy was on probation when arrested.
There should be some way for voters to see the record of judges when elections come around.
Lock up judges in a chicken coop for a while and see how they feel about their next cases.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
Honoring our veterans
Many years ago there was a national observance called Armistice Day for the 11 month and the 11 day at the 11 hour that the guns fell silent and the end of World War 1 in honor of all who fought and died to keep us free.
Some years later, it was changed to Veterans Day and that has been so sense then. But at no time have we given our veterans the respect that they deserved.
This honor is the lowering the national flag to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Nov. 11.
So ask those in Congress and the president to make this a long overdue honor to all those who gave their all to keep us free on this Veterans Day (11/11 /2022) and every year from now on.
Remember that for all the freedoms you enjoy today some veteran gave their life for you to have this freedom!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs