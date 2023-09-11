It took 30 years

So the city has decided to eliminate left turns at Platte and Nevada. My response: what took so long?

I moved here in 1991. My job did not start for two weeks, so I spent this time walking and driving around town. One of the first things that struck me was that intersection. I immediately realized that allowing any left turns there was a horrible idea. So it is about time the city finally wised up. It only took 30 years.

The other thing I noticed right away was that Powers Boulevard needed to become a freeway spur, like I-225 in Denver. Oh, that didn’t happen either. Way too late for that now.

Jerry Butenhoff

Colorado Springs

This is not hazing, it’s training

I read the article in the Gazette about the DOD making changes at the academy and I am appalled that the new cadets are complaining about having to crawl through the mud, getting yelled at and that feel like they are in a prison. Give me a break this is a military academy not a civilian university.

Are these latest cadets so spoiled and think that they are so special that they can’t handle getting dirty and getting yelled at.

The real world doesn’t care how special you or your parents think your are.

How do you expect to lead soldiers into battle if you don’t like dirt. The DOD is doing you a great disservice by making it easier for you and putting you in harms way by not making this experience harder and tougher. Are you even being taught that you have each others backs or will you just save yourself and leave the others behind?

I believe that if you are ever in a war zone and get captured you won’t survive a day because you were not given the opportunity to experience hardships and given examples of what it is like to be a POW. This is not hazing, this is training.

I think the biographies of former POW’S should be required reading. Many have said the training they received at the academies helped them through their POW experience.

Many Vietnam POW’S were held for up to eight years. Could any of today’s graduates survive this. I think not. The story of AFA graduate Lance Sijan should be read by all.

I’m beginning to think that Academy graduates are wimps. I used to be proud of the Academy and it’s cadets but have that opinion no longer.

Pam Devereux

Colorado Springs

Judges not adhering to the laws

Once again, the Gazette brings an issue to light that would otherwise be swept under the rug; today, it was regarding Colorado’s State Judges not adhering to the laws that require them to file financial disclosures. Community members might begin to ask themselves why. Why are the officials not taking this issue seriously? Why are our judges not adhering to the laws? And what are the judges that are refusing to disclose financials, hiding?

Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct states that judges must file public disclosures annually. Furthermore, it says that a judge should hold oneself to high standards of conduct to preserve the judiciary’s integrity. How are the citizens of Colorado supposed to have trust and respect in our judicial system when our judges do not feel the need to conform to the laws? The people need to have confidence in our government officials so that our community may be strong. If there is nothing to hide, file the disclosures. My hope is that the judges will indeed make this a matter of importance in the future so that they do not lose the communities’ trust.

Falisha Dawson

Colorado Springs

UAW’s exorbitant demands

I hate unions. They’re kind of like HOAs, a small group of people want to tell me what to do with my property. In the same way, unions want to tell businesses how to spend their money on their workers. Originally, unions were about working conditions and worker safety, good things to work out. Today, they want outrageous wages and safety nets like CEOs. The UAW wants a 46% wage increase, 40-hour pay for a 32-hour work week, and old-style lifetime pensions for new hires. Greedy much?

What fantasy world do these union leaders live in? Is it the job of unions to request the outrageous and impossible in hopes of getting the okay and good for now? As it is, we’ve got more than enough vehicles available that no one can afford to buy anyway. A couple years off from car making could make the UAW think twice about their exorbitant demands. Let’em strike!

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs

Double standard of justice

I am appalled with the sentences being handed out to people from January 6. It was not insurrection, at best it was a protest that got out of hand. The sentences are way out of the spectrum of fair punishments. One man received 22 years, and he was not even there. Murderers, child molesters, and rapists get less punishment than the people who were expressing their frustrations with a questionable election.

I would like to know why all the people who protested by burning businesses, looting, burning cars, beating people, spitting in police officers faces, pelting police officers with rocks and frozen bottles of water, and many other atrocities, were not held accountable. What about people who threatened Supreme Court justices, including Chuck Schumer. Where is justice being enforced for them?

How about when protestors got out of hand at the White House and President Donald Trump and his family had to be taken to safety....where was the outrage?

The double standard of justice is so obvious in the United States now. Real criminals literally get away with murder and a plethora of crimes without consequence. Shame on the judges and corrupt legal representatives who took oaths to uphold the constitution and laws of our country. America, wake up! Look around at the unfairness around us. Just remember, it could happen to any of us.

Theresa Brown

Colorado Springs