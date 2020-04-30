Religion is essential, too
It is time to reopen churches. The new directives from Gov. Jared Polis fail to mention churches when it comes to lifting restrictions and getting back to normal. As a person of faith who also happens to be a mental health practitioner, I view this as unwise at least, and highly prejudiced against religion.
All studies show that those who have faith and practice this by attending religious services are physically more healthy, show less depression and anxiety, suffer fewer mental illnesses, and are less likely to commit suicide. Thus, I would view religious services as an “essential service,” and they should never have been stopped. As a physician, I agree that we need to practice social distancing, but we have churches large enough that this can be done by limiting the number of parishioners in church and increasing the number of services.
A limit of 10 is unreasonable, since there is no such limit for grocery stores, hardware stores, liquor stores, etc. The issue is the ability to keep people safe and provide a service that is essential and beneficial. Failure to include religious organizations appears to be a discrimination concerning religion, and frankly unconstitutional as well. Since religion is essential for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, our churches should be allowed to reopen with reasonable guidelines concerning social distancing.
George Athey
Colorado Springs
Capitalism at its finest
This coronavirus issue has made me question about how humans treat one another. When people wanted to open up the state, there were concerns about the elderly and the answer was, “let them say home.” And now we see that meat packing plants are closing their doors because many of the workers got the coronavirus and some workers even died of the virus. If you look at how these workers are treated, it’s no wonder they were easily infected.
I would be willing to pay a little extra for my meat so these workers could have decent working conditions. Some of these farmers were worried about having to kill their animals. If the workers had safe working conditions, this probably would not have happened. President Donald Trump said something to the effect of not worrying about being sued because he would take care of it. No empathy for the worker! Ah, capitalism at its finest again!
Denis Leveille
Colorado Springs
Stand up to disinformation
I am a home-care worker and a certified nursing assistant in Colorado Springs with 14 years of experience in in-home and hospice care. Something I have learned in my long career is how to keep myself and my patients safe during any medical crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic. We need the federal government and representatives such as Sen. Cory Gardner to fight for us.
For me to keep myself safe, I need access to personal protective equipment. But I lack the adequate PPE to help keep me safe while assisting my patients. It was clear early on that the Donald Trump administration didn’t request proper equipment to be provided for states because they didn’t take this virus seriously. This, unfortunately, is not the only problem that I face during this crisis.
As a medical professional, it has been very difficult to see all the misinformation spread. People have downplayed the severity of this disease and its impacts on young people and elders alike, and people with preexisting conditions.
As a nurse’s aide, it is heartbreaking to see the families who can’t see their elderly loved ones, because they know they could transmit the virus that could potentially kill their loved ones.
We need to be aware of the rate of transmission with this virus and do everything we can, together, to ensure this virus doesn’t keep spreading. I want families to be reunited without fear, and I want my government and elected officials to stand up to disinformation.
Scarlett Markus
Colorado Springs
Drawing false comparisons
Could we stop making the inappropriate comparisons of other deaths to the virus? The comparison of “acceptable” numbers of deaths in driving does not compute. If you intentionally put others at risk, you will be prosecuted; if you drive drunk or impaired and decide “Oh well, what’s the worst that can happen?” and then cause an accident, you are responsible and will face fines, jail time, or more. And, you will live with the realization that you did this (assuming you are a reasonably ethical person and value life, other than your own.)
And to say “They can stay home if they want”: Wow, do you read at all? No, “they” can’t stay home. “They” don’t have this choice. That statement comes from arrogant privilege...not from a nurse, an ambulance driver, any first responder, store clerk .... and the list could go on and on.
We have not “settled on ... acceptable cost of life” in terms of “society operating freely.” There is constant research and innovation in safety, not only in cars. And again, laws allow society to take people off the road when they show they are not following safe practices.
So please, stop philosophizing drawing false comparisons. And stay home.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Who would you protect first?
Re: Point/Counterpoint, April 26: While we are concerned that convicts in jail might sicken and die with an infection of the coronavirus, we should look at what harm releasing them could cause to you, me, and our neighbors and loved ones. Bill Elder and Emma Kerr have empathy and love.
Scientists examining data on crime and the children of criminals have found a genetic basis for some criminal behavior. The sample size is too large to dismiss the studies as a fluke. In evaluating the risks of releasing convicts, has Emma Kerr evaluated the evidence for and against releasing them?
Do we have evolutionary evidence which suggests that the risk factors might be severely higher with some of the criminal population? Do we have all the data which we would need to establish a probability of the safety of releasing any convict or groups of convicts? Is it impossible to establish a probability as to our safety in releasing some groups of convicts?
Yes, we have compassion for criminals in crowded conditions. Did their actions put them there? Have taxpayers failed to support funding for larger jails where safe physical distancing could be maintained?
We have reports of criminals in other states who were released and immediately went out and committed more crimes, including murder. What about the safety of your family and mine or your neighbors and mine? Who would you protect first — the criminals or those we love?
Richard R. Allen
Colorado Springs